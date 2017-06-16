Translate

Friday, June 16 2017 @ 09:22 PM ACST

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 13

Wednesday, June 14 2017 @ 10:40 AM ACST

Australia

Round 13 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at Domain Stadium in Perth with the West Coast Eagles hosting Geelong.  There are just six matches this round as six teams have their mid season bye this weekend.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).  You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the  Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

 

 

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT
1 15-Jun Night WC Eagles vs. Geelong Cats Domain Stadium WA 18:10 10:10
2 16-Jun Night North Melbourne vs. St Kilda Etihad Stadium VIC 19:50 09:50
3 17-Jun Day Richmond vs. Sydney Swans MCG VIC 13:45 03:45
4 17-Jun Twilight Port Adelaide vs. Brisbane Lions Adelaide Oval SA 16:05 06:35
5 17-Jun Night Gold Coast SUNS vs. Carlton Metricon Stadium QLD 19:25 09:25
6 18-Jun Day Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne Etihad Stadium VIC 15:20 05:20

 

  

  

TERRITORY/NETWORK MATCH 1 MATCH 2 MATCH 3 MATCH 4 MATCH 5 MATCH 6 HIGHLIGHTS
AUSTRALIA PLUS              
Asia 15/6 @ 18:00 HKT (Live) 16/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 17/6 @ 11:30 HKT (Live) 17/6 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) 17/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 18/6 @ 13:00 HKT (Live) 22/6 @ 10:30 HKT
Pacific 15/6 @ 22:00 FIJI (Live) 16/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live) 17/6 @ 15:30 FIJI (Live) 17/6 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live) 17/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live) 18/6 @ 17:00 FIJI (Live) 22/6 @ 14:30 FIJI
India 15/6 @ 15:30 IND (Live) 16/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 17/6 @ 09:00 IND (Live) 17/6 @ 12:00 IND (Live) 17/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 18/6 @ 10:30 IND (Live) 22/6 @ 08:00 IND
ECONET              
Africa 15/6 @ 12:00 CAT (LIve) 16/6 @ 11:50 CAT (Live) - - 17/6 @ 11:25 CAT (Live) 18/6 @ 07:20 CAT (Live) 21/6 @ 18:30 CAT
ESPN – BT SPORT              
UK & Ireland 15/6 @ 11:00 BST (Live) 16/6 @ 10:30 BST (Live) 17/6 @ 04:30 BST (Live) - 17/6 @ 10:00 BST (Live) 18/6 @ 06:00 BST (Live) 20/6 @ 16:30 BST
FOX SPORTS 2              
USA - - 16/6 @ 23:30 ET (Live) - - - -
FOX SOCCER PLUS              
USA 15/6 @ 06:00 ET (Live) 16/6 @ 05:30 ET (Live) - - 17/6 @ 05:00 ET (Live) - 20/6 @ 21:30 ET
GZTV              
China - - 17/6 @ 11:345 CST (Live) - - - 21/6 @ 20:30 CST
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK              
Middle East 15/6 @ 13:00 AST (Live) 16/6 @ 12:30 AST (Live) 17/6 @ 06:30 AST (Live) - - 18/6 @ 08:00 AST (Live) 19/6 @ 19:00 AST
GEE - BOATS & CRUISES              
Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 15/6 @ 10:00 GMT (Live) 16/6 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) 17/6 @ 03:30 GMT (Live) 17/6 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) 17/6 @ 09:00 GMT (Live) 18/6 @ 05:00 GMT (Live) Yes
SKY SPORTS              
New Zealand - - - - - 19/6 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) -
TSN2              
Canada 16/6 @ 13:00 ET (Delay) - - - - 18/6 @ 01:00 ET (Live) Yes
TVNZ              
New Zealand 15/6 @ 23:45 NZT (Delay) 16/6 @ 23:45 NZT (Delay) 17/6 @ 15:30 NZT (Live) 17/6 @ 23:45 NZT (Delay) 18/6 @ 10:35 NZT (Delay) 19/6 @ 00:30 NZT (Delay) 21/6 @ 13:25 NZT
VIASAT              
Russia 15/6 @ 13:00 MSK (Live) 16/6 @ 12:30 MSK (Live) 17/6 @ 06:30 MSK (Live) - 17/6 @ 12:00 MSK (Live) 18/6 @ 08:00 MSK (Live) 19/6 @ 16:00 MSK
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU              
Worldwide (excl. Aust) 15/6 @ 10:10 GMT (Live) 16/6 @ 09:50 GMT (Live) 17/6 @ 03:45 GMT (Live) 17/6 @ 06:35 GMT (Live) 17/6 @ 09:25 GMT (Live) 18/6 @ 05:20 GMT (Live) -

