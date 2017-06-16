2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 13
Wednesday, June 14 2017 @ 10:40 AM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Round 13 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at Domain Stadium in Perth with the West Coast Eagles hosting Geelong. There are just six matches this round as six teams have their mid season bye this weekend.
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIMESLOT
|MATCH
|VENUE
|STATE
|LOCAL TIME
|GMT
|1
|15-Jun
|Night
|WC Eagles vs. Geelong Cats
|Domain Stadium
|WA
|18:10
|10:10
|2
|16-Jun
|Night
|North Melbourne vs. St Kilda
|Etihad Stadium
|VIC
|19:50
|09:50
|3
|17-Jun
|Day
|Richmond vs. Sydney Swans
|MCG
|VIC
|13:45
|03:45
|4
|17-Jun
|Twilight
|Port Adelaide vs. Brisbane Lions
|Adelaide Oval
|SA
|16:05
|06:35
|5
|17-Jun
|Night
|Gold Coast SUNS vs. Carlton
|Metricon Stadium
|QLD
|19:25
|09:25
|6
|18-Jun
|Day
|Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne
|Etihad Stadium
|VIC
|15:20
|05:20
|TERRITORY/NETWORK
|MATCH 1
|MATCH 2
|MATCH 3
|MATCH 4
|MATCH 5
|MATCH 6
|HIGHLIGHTS
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|15/6 @ 18:00 HKT (Live)
|16/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|17/6 @ 11:30 HKT (Live)
|17/6 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|17/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|18/6 @ 13:00 HKT (Live)
|22/6 @ 10:30 HKT
|Pacific
|15/6 @ 22:00 FIJI (Live)
|16/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|17/6 @ 15:30 FIJI (Live)
|17/6 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live)
|17/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|18/6 @ 17:00 FIJI (Live)
|22/6 @ 14:30 FIJI
|India
|15/6 @ 15:30 IND (Live)
|16/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|17/6 @ 09:00 IND (Live)
|17/6 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|17/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|18/6 @ 10:30 IND (Live)
|22/6 @ 08:00 IND
|ECONET
|Africa
|15/6 @ 12:00 CAT (LIve)
|16/6 @ 11:50 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|17/6 @ 11:25 CAT (Live)
|18/6 @ 07:20 CAT (Live)
|21/6 @ 18:30 CAT
|ESPN – BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|15/6 @ 11:00 BST (Live)
|16/6 @ 10:30 BST (Live)
|17/6 @ 04:30 BST (Live)
|-
|17/6 @ 10:00 BST (Live)
|18/6 @ 06:00 BST (Live)
|20/6 @ 16:30 BST
|FOX SPORTS 2
|USA
|-
|-
|16/6 @ 23:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|15/6 @ 06:00 ET (Live)
|16/6 @ 05:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|17/6 @ 05:00 ET (Live)
|-
|20/6 @ 21:30 ET
|GZTV
|China
|-
|-
|17/6 @ 11:345 CST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|21/6 @ 20:30 CST
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|15/6 @ 13:00 AST (Live)
|16/6 @ 12:30 AST (Live)
|17/6 @ 06:30 AST (Live)
|-
|-
|18/6 @ 08:00 AST (Live)
|19/6 @ 19:00 AST
|GEE - BOATS & CRUISES
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|15/6 @ 10:00 GMT (Live)
|16/6 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|17/6 @ 03:30 GMT (Live)
|17/6 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|17/6 @ 09:00 GMT (Live)
|18/6 @ 05:00 GMT (Live)
|Yes
|SKY SPORTS
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19/6 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay)
|-
|TSN2
|Canada
|16/6 @ 13:00 ET (Delay)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18/6 @ 01:00 ET (Live)
|Yes
|TVNZ
|New Zealand
|15/6 @ 23:45 NZT (Delay)
|16/6 @ 23:45 NZT (Delay)
|17/6 @ 15:30 NZT (Live)
|17/6 @ 23:45 NZT (Delay)
|18/6 @ 10:35 NZT (Delay)
|19/6 @ 00:30 NZT (Delay)
|21/6 @ 13:25 NZT
|VIASAT
|Russia
|15/6 @ 13:00 MSK (Live)
|16/6 @ 12:30 MSK (Live)
|17/6 @ 06:30 MSK (Live)
|-
|17/6 @ 12:00 MSK (Live)
|18/6 @ 08:00 MSK (Live)
|19/6 @ 16:00 MSK
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|15/6 @ 10:10 GMT (Live)
|16/6 @ 09:50 GMT (Live)
|17/6 @ 03:45 GMT (Live)
|17/6 @ 06:35 GMT (Live)
|17/6 @ 09:25 GMT (Live)
|18/6 @ 05:20 GMT (Live)
|-