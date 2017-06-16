2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 13

Round 13 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at Domain Stadium in Perth with the West Coast Eagles hosting Geelong. There are just six matches this round as six teams have their mid season bye this weekend.

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT 1 15-Jun Night WC Eagles vs. Geelong Cats Domain Stadium WA 18:10 10:10 2 16-Jun Night North Melbourne vs. St Kilda Etihad Stadium VIC 19:50 09:50 3 17-Jun Day Richmond vs. Sydney Swans MCG VIC 13:45 03:45 4 17-Jun Twilight Port Adelaide vs. Brisbane Lions Adelaide Oval SA 16:05 06:35 5 17-Jun Night Gold Coast SUNS vs. Carlton Metricon Stadium QLD 19:25 09:25 6 18-Jun Day Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne Etihad Stadium VIC 15:20 05:20