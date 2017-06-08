2017 Port Moresby footy Round 6
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Port Moresby footy kicked off Round 6 with some big scores in the Senior competition on Saturday.
The West Eagles moved into the top four with a 44-point win over the Gereka Bombers, while Concept Koboni did their percentage no harm with a massive 131 point win over the Defence Hawks.
On Sunday, the Oilmin Kokofas had a 30 point win over the Gerehu Magpies. The top of the table clash between the unbeaten Lamana Dockers and the Cats was hard fought and despite some wayward kicking the Dockers went a game clear on top of the ladder with a 19 point win.
The Docker’s Reserve grade team continue to show the depth of talent at the club also being undefeated on top of the ladder in that competition.
In the women’s competition, the Gerehu Magpies kept top spot with a win over the Cats and Concept Koboni are just a game behind following their 21-point win over the Lamana Dockers.
Senior Men Results
Round 6 I Saturday June 3rd I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
West Eagles 9.10.64 def Gereka Bombers 3.2.20
Concept Koboni 20.13.134 def Defence Hawks 0.3.3
Round 6 I Sunday June 4th I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Oilmin Kokofas 5.10.40 def Gerehu Magpies 1.4.10
Lamana Dockers 5.9.39 def Cats 3.2.20
Reserve Grade Men Results
Round 6 I Saturday June 3rd I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Defence Hawks 5.2.32 def Concept Koboni 4.2.26
West Eagles 7.5.47 def Gereka Bombers 3.1.19
Round 6 I Sunday June 4th I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Oilmin Kokofas 4.5.31 def Gerehu Magpies 2.1.13
Lamana Dockers 3.4.22 def Cats 1.1.7
Women’s Division Results
Round 6 I Saturday June 3rd I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Concept Koboni 3.5.23 def Lamana Dockers 0.2.2
Round 6 I Sunday June 4th I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Gerehu Magpies 2.3.15 def Cats 1.2.8
BYE: Oilmin Kokofas
Ladders
Senior Men
|
Placing
|
|
Teams
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
F
|
A
|
|
%
|
Points
|
1
|
LAMANADOCKERS
|
6
|
6
|
0
|
|
361
|
130
|
|
278
|
24
|
2
|
CATS
|
|
6
|
5
|
1
|
|
248
|
201
|
|
123
|
20
|
3
|
CONCEPT KOBONI
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
|
444
|
172
|
|
258
|
16
|
4
|
WEST EAGLES
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
|
262
|
171
|
|
153
|
12
|
5
|
OILMINKOKOFAS
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
|
220
|
172
|
|
128
|
8
|
6
|
GEREHU MAGPIES
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
|
142
|
234
|
|
61
|
8
|
7
|
GEREKA BOMBERS
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
|
191
|
319
|
|
60
|
8
|
8
|
DEFENCEHAWKS
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
|
94
|
445
|
|
21
|
4
Reserve Grade Men
|
Placing
|
|
Teams
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
F
|
A
|
|
%
|
Points
|
1
|
LAMANADOCKERS
|
6
|
6
|
0
|
|
102
|
43
|
|
237
|
24
|
2
|
WEST EAGLES
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
|
167
|
121
|
|
138
|
16
|
3
|
DEFENCEHAWKS
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
|
51
|
36
|
|
142
|
12
|
4
|
CATS
|
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
|
122
|
107
|
|
114
|
12
|
5
|
OILMINKOKOFAS
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
|
126
|
116
|
|
109
|
12
|
6
|
CONCEPT KOBONI
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
|
137
|
119
|
|
115
|
8
|
7
|
GEREHU MAGPIES
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
|
85
|
122
|
|
70
|
8
|
8
|
GEREKA BOMBERS
|
6
|
0
|
6
|
|
74
|
201
|
|
37
|
0
Women’s
|
Placing
|
Teams
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
F
|
A
|
%
|
Points
|
1
|
GEREHU MAGPIES
|
6
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
160
|
35
|
457
|
20
|
2
|
CONCEPT KOBONI
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
149
|
74
|
201
|
16
|
3
|
LAMANADOCKERS
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
51
|
116
|
44
|
16
|
4
|
CATS
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
64
|
86
|
74
|
12
|
5
|
OILMINKOKOFAS
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
5
|
124
|
4
|
8
Thanks to Rex Leka for supplying details.