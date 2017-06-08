2017 Port Moresby footy Round 6

Port Moresby footy kicked off Round 6 with some big scores in the Senior competition on Saturday.

The West Eagles moved into the top four with a 44-point win over the Gereka Bombers, while Concept Koboni did their percentage no harm with a massive 131 point win over the Defence Hawks.

On Sunday, the Oilmin Kokofas had a 30 point win over the Gerehu Magpies. The top of the table clash between the unbeaten Lamana Dockers and the Cats was hard fought and despite some wayward kicking the Dockers went a game clear on top of the ladder with a 19 point win.

The Docker’s Reserve grade team continue to show the depth of talent at the club also being undefeated on top of the ladder in that competition.

In the women’s competition, the Gerehu Magpies kept top spot with a win over the Cats and Concept Koboni are just a game behind following their 21-point win over the Lamana Dockers.

Senior Men Results

Round 6 I Saturday June 3rd I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby

West Eagles 9.10.64 def Gereka Bombers 3.2.20

Concept Koboni 20.13.134 def Defence Hawks 0.3.3

Round 6 I Sunday June 4th I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby

Oilmin Kokofas 5.10.40 def Gerehu Magpies 1.4.10

Lamana Dockers 5.9.39 def Cats 3.2.20

Reserve Grade Men Results

Round 6 I Saturday June 3rd I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby

Defence Hawks 5.2.32 def Concept Koboni 4.2.26

West Eagles 7.5.47 def Gereka Bombers 3.1.19

Round 6 I Sunday June 4th I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby

Oilmin Kokofas 4.5.31 def Gerehu Magpies 2.1.13

Lamana Dockers 3.4.22 def Cats 1.1.7

Women’s Division Results

Round 6 I Saturday June 3rd I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby

Concept Koboni 3.5.23 def Lamana Dockers 0.2.2

Round 6 I Sunday June 4th I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby

Gerehu Magpies 2.3.15 def Cats 1.2.8

BYE: Oilmin Kokofas

Ladders

Senior Men

Placing Teams P W L D F A % Points 1 LAMANA DOCKERS 6 6 0 361 130 278 24 2 CATS 6 5 1 248 201 123 20 3 CONCEPT KOBONI 6 4 2 444 172 258 16 4 WEST EAGLES 6 3 3 262 171 153 12 5 OILMIN KOKOFAS 6 2 4 220 172 128 8 6 GEREHU MAGPIES 6 2 4 142 234 61 8 7 GEREKA BOMBERS 6 2 4 191 319 60 8 8 DEFENCE HAWKS 6 1 5 94 445 21 4

Reserve Grade Men

Placing Teams P W L D F A % Points 1 LAMANA DOCKERS 6 6 0 102 43 237 24 2 WEST EAGLES 6 4 2 167 121 138 16 3 DEFENCE HAWKS 6 3 3 51 36 142 12 4 CATS 6 3 3 122 107 114 12 5 OILMIN KOKOFAS 6 3 3 126 116 109 12 6 CONCEPT KOBONI 6 2 4 137 119 115 8 7 GEREHU MAGPIES 6 2 4 85 122 70 8 8 GEREKA BOMBERS 6 0 6 74 201 37 0

Women’s

Placing Teams P W L D F A % Points 1 GEREHU MAGPIES 6 5 1 0 160 35 457 20 2 CONCEPT KOBONI 6 4 2 0 149 74 201 16 3 LAMANA DOCKERS 6 4 2 0 51 116 44 16 4 CATS 6 3 3 0 64 86 74 12 5 OILMIN KOKOFAS 6 2 4 0 5 124 4 8

Thanks to Rex Leka for supplying details.