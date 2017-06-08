Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, June 08 2017 @ 11:15 PM ACST

2017 Port Moresby footy Round 6

Thursday, June 08 2017 @ 02:29 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Oceania

Port Moresby footy kicked off Round 6 with some big scores in the Senior competition on Saturday.
 
The West Eagles moved into the top four with a 44-point win over the Gereka Bombers, while Concept Koboni did their percentage no harm with a massive 131 point win over the Defence Hawks.
 
On Sunday, the Oilmin Kokofas had a 30 point win over the Gerehu Magpies. The top of the table clash between the unbeaten Lamana Dockers and the Cats was hard fought and despite some wayward kicking the Dockers went a game clear on top of the ladder with a 19 point win.
 
The Docker’s Reserve grade team continue to show the depth of talent at the club also being undefeated on top of the ladder in that competition.
In the women’s competition, the Gerehu Magpies kept top spot with a win over the Cats and Concept Koboni are just a game behind following their 21-point win over the Lamana Dockers.
 
Senior Men Results
Round 6 I Saturday June 3rd I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
West Eagles 9.10.64 def Gereka Bombers 3.2.20
Concept Koboni 20.13.134 def Defence Hawks 0.3.3
 
Round 6 I Sunday June 4th I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Oilmin Kokofas 5.10.40 def Gerehu Magpies 1.4.10
Lamana Dockers 5.9.39 def Cats 3.2.20
 
Reserve Grade Men Results
Round 6 I Saturday June 3rd I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Defence Hawks 5.2.32 def Concept Koboni 4.2.26
West Eagles 7.5.47 def Gereka Bombers 3.1.19
 
Round 6 I Sunday June 4th I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Oilmin Kokofas 4.5.31 def Gerehu Magpies 2.1.13
Lamana Dockers 3.4.22 def Cats 1.1.7
 
Women’s Division Results
Round 6 I Saturday June 3rd I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Concept Koboni 3.5.23 def Lamana Dockers 0.2.2
 
 
 
Round 6 I Sunday June 4th I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Gerehu Magpies 2.3.15 def Cats 1.2.8
BYE: Oilmin Kokofas
 
Ladders
Senior Men

Placing
 
Teams
P
W
L
D
F
A
 
 %
Points
1
LAMANADOCKERS
6
6
0
 
361
130
 
278
24
2
CATS
 
6
5
1
 
248
201
 
123
20
3
CONCEPT KOBONI
6
4
2
 
444
172
 
258
16
4
WEST EAGLES
6
3
3
 
262
171
 
153
12
5
OILMINKOKOFAS
6
2
4
 
220
172
 
128
8
6
GEREHU MAGPIES
6
2
4
 
142
234
 
61
8
7
GEREKA BOMBERS
6
2
4
 
191
319
 
60
8
8
DEFENCEHAWKS
6
1
5
 
94
445
 
21
4

 
Reserve Grade Men

Placing
 
Teams
P
W
L
D
F
A
 
 %
Points
1
LAMANADOCKERS
6
6
0
 
102
43
 
237
24
2
WEST EAGLES
6
4
2
 
167
121
 
138
16
3
DEFENCEHAWKS
6
3
3
 
51
36
 
142
12
4
CATS
 
6
3
3
 
122
107
 
114
12
5
OILMINKOKOFAS
6
3
3
 
126
116
 
109
12
6
CONCEPT KOBONI
6
2
4
 
137
119
 
115
8
7
GEREHU MAGPIES
6
2
4
 
85
122
 
70
8
8
GEREKA BOMBERS
6
0
6
 
74
201
 
37
0

 
Women’s

Placing
Teams
P
W
L
D
F
A
%
Points
1
GEREHU MAGPIES
6
5
1
0
160
35
457
20
2
CONCEPT KOBONI
6
4
2
0
149
74
201
16
3
LAMANADOCKERS
6
4
2
0
51
116
44
16
4
CATS
6
3
3
0
64
86
74
12
5
OILMINKOKOFAS
6
2
4
0
5
124
4
8

 

Thanks to Rex Leka for supplying details.

