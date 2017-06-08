2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 12

Round 12 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at the SCG with the Grand Final replay of the Sydney Swans vs the Western Bulldogs. There are just seven matches this round as four teams have their mid season bye this weekend.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT 1 8-Jun Night Sydney Swans vs. W Bulldogs SCG NSW 19:20 09:20 2 9-Jun Night Adelaide Crows vs. St Kilda Adelaide Oval SA 19:20 09:50 3 10-Jun Day Hawthorn vs. Gold Coast SUNS MCG VIC 13:45 03:45 4 10-Jun Twilight Brisbane Lions vs. Fremantle The Gabba QLD 16:35 06:35 5 10-Jun Night Essendon vs. Port Adelaide Docklands VIC 19:25 09:25 6 11-Jun Day Carlton vs. GWS GIANTS Docklands VIC 15:20 05:20 7 12-Jun Day Melbourne vs. Collingwood MCG VIC 15:20 05:20