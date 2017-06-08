2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 12
Wednesday, June 07 2017 @ 10:05 AM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Round 12 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at the SCG with the Grand Final replay of the Sydney Swans vs the Western Bulldogs. There are just seven matches this round as four teams have their mid season bye this weekend.
In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIMESLOT
|MATCH
|VENUE
|STATE
|LOCAL TIME
|GMT
|1
|8-Jun
|Night
|Sydney Swans vs. W Bulldogs
|SCG
|NSW
|19:20
|09:20
|2
|9-Jun
|Night
|Adelaide Crows vs. St Kilda
|Adelaide Oval
|SA
|19:20
|09:50
|3
|10-Jun
|Day
|Hawthorn vs. Gold Coast SUNS
|MCG
|VIC
|13:45
|03:45
|4
|10-Jun
|Twilight
|Brisbane Lions vs. Fremantle
|The Gabba
|QLD
|16:35
|06:35
|5
|10-Jun
|Night
|Essendon vs. Port Adelaide
|Docklands
|VIC
|19:25
|09:25
|6
|11-Jun
|Day
|Carlton vs. GWS GIANTS
|Docklands
|VIC
|15:20
|05:20
|7
|12-Jun
|Day
|Melbourne vs. Collingwood
|MCG
|VIC
|15:20
|05:20
|TERRITORY/NETWORK
|MATCH 1
|MATCH 2
|MATCH 3
|MATCH 4
|MATCH 5
|MATCH 6
|MATCH 7
|HIGHLIGHTS
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|8/6 @ 17:00 HKT (Live)
|9/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|10/6 @ 11:30 HKT (Live)
|10/6 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|10/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|11/6 @ 13:00 HKT (Live)
|-
|15/6 @ 10:30 HKT
|Pacific
|8/6 @ 21:00 FIJI (Live)
|9/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|10/6 @ 15:30 FIJI (Live)
|10/6 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live)
|10/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|11/6 @ 17:00 FIJI (Live)
|-
|15/6 @ 14:30 FIJI
|India
|8/6 @ 14:30 IND (Live)
|9/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|10/6 @ 09:00 IND (Live)
|10/6 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|10/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|11/6 @ 10:30 IND (Live)
|-
|15/6 @ 08:00 IND
|ECONET
|Africa
|8/6 @ 11:20 CAT (Live)
|9/6 @ 11:50 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|10/6 @ 08:30 CAT (Live)
|11/6 @ 07:20 CAT (Live)
|12/6 @ 07:20 CAT (Live)
|14/6 @ 19:00 CAT
|ESPN – BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|8/6 @ 10:00 BST (Live)
|9/6 @ 10:30 BST (Live)
|-
|-
|10/6 @ 10:00 BST (Live)
|11/6 @ 06:00 BST (Live)
|12/6 @ 06:00 BST (Live)
|13/6 @ 20:30 BST
|FOX SPORTS 2
|USA
|-
|-
|9/6 @ 23:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|8/6 @ 05:00 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|10/6 @ 02:30 ET (Live)
|-
|11/6 @ 01:00 ET (Live)
|-
|13/6 @ 21:30 ET
|GZTV
|China
|-
|-
|10/6 @ 11:30 CST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14/6 @ 20:30 CST
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|8/6 @ 12:00 AST (Live)
|9/6 @ 12:30 AST (Live)
|-
|-
|10/6 @ 12:00 AST (Live)
|-
|12/6 @ 08:00 AST (Live)
|13/6 @ 19:00 AST
|GEE - BOATS & CRUISES
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|8/6 @ 09:00 GMT (Live)
|9/6 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|10/6 @ 03:30 GMT (Live)
|10/6 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|10/6 @ 09:00 GMT (Live)
|11/6 @ 05:00 GMT (Live)
|12/6 @ 05:00 GMT (Live)
|Yes
|SKY SPORTS
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12/6 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay)
|-
|TSN2
|Canada
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10/6 @ 05:00 ET (Live)
|-
|12/6 @ 14:00 ET (Delay)
|Yes
|TVNZ
|New Zealand
|9/6 @ 00:40 NZT (Delay)
|10/6 @ 00:20 NZT (Delay)
|10/6 @ 15:30 NZT (Live)
|-
|11/6 @ 11:05 NZT (Delay)
|12/6 @ 09:20 NZT (Delay)
|13/6 @ 00:15 NZT (Delay)
|14/6 @ 13:25 NZT
|VIASAT
|Russia
|8/6 @ 12:00 MSK (Live)
|9/6 @ 12:30 MSK (Live)
|-
|-
|10/6 @ 12:00 MSK (Live)
|11/6 @ 10:00 MSK (Live)
|12/6 @ 10:00 MSK (Live)
|13/6 @ 16:00 MSK
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|8/6 @ 09:20 GMT (Live)
|9/6 @ 09:50 GMT (Live)
|10/6 @ 03:45 GMT (Live)
|10/6 @ 06:35 GMT (Live)
|10/6 @ 09:25 GMT (Live)
|11/6 @ 05:20 GMT (Live)
|12/6 @ 05:20 GMT (Live)
|-