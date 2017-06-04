2017 Port Moresby Round 4 and Round 5 results

After five rounds of footy the Lamana Dockers lead the Port Moresby competition. Accounting for Concept Koboni in Round 4 and Oilmin Kokofas in Round 5 their unbeaten run continues. But the Cats trail them only by percentage as they defeated the Gereka Bombers and Concept Koboni in the two rounds.

The West Eagles did their percentage no harm with a big win over the last placed Defence Hawks in Round 5.

Below you can see all the scores from Round 4 and 5, and the ladder after round 5..

Round 4 I Saturday May 20th I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby

Cats 6.9.45 def Gereka Bombers 3.6.24

Lamana Dockers 7.5.47 def Concept Koboni 4.8.32



Round 4 I Sunday May 21st I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby

Gerehu Magpies 6.12.48 def Defence Hawks 2.1.13

West Eagles 5.4.34 def Oilmin Kokofas 4.7.31



Round 5 I Saturday May 27th I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby

West Eagles 13.10.88 def Defence Hawks 1.1.7

Lamana Dockers 5.5.35 def Oilmin Kokofas 4.7.31



Round 5 I Sunday May 28th I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby

Central Bombers 7.7.49 def Gerehu Magpies 5.3.33

Cats 7.5.47 def Concept Koboni 6.7.43



Placing Teams P W L D F A % Points 1 LAMANA DOCKERS 5 5 0 - 322 110 293 20 2 CATS 5 5 0 - 228 162 141 20 3 CONCEPT KOBONI 5 3 2 - 310 169 183 12 4 WEST EAGLES 5 2 3 - 198 151 131 8 5 GEREHU MAGPIES 5 2 3 - 132 194 68 8 6 GEREKA BOMBERS 5 2 3 - 171 255 67 8 7 OILMIN KOKOFAS 5 1 4 - 180 162 111 4 8 DEFENCE HAWKS 5 1 4 - 91 311 29 4

This weekend's matches are ROUND 6 Saturday 03rd JUNEICOLTS OvalIPort Moresby Division Time Team Vs Team Reserves 10:00 Defence HAWKS Concept KOBONI Reserves 11:00 Central BOMBERS West EAGLES WOMEN 12:00 Concept KOBONI Lamana DOCKERS Seniors 13:00 Defence HAWKS Concept KOBONI Seniors 15:00 Central BOMBERS West EAGLES Sunday 04th JUNE ICOLTS OvalIPort Moresby Division Time Team Vs Team Reserves 10:00 Oilmin KOKOFAS Gerehu MAGPIES Reserves 11:00 CATS Lamana DOCKERS WOMEN 12:00 Gerehu MAGPIES CATS Seniors 13:00 Oilmin KOKOFAS Gerehu MAGPIES Seniors 15:00 CATS Lamana DOCKERS Bye:Oilmin KOKOFAS (Women)



