Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Wednesday 17-May


Tuesday 16-May


Monday 15-May


Sunday 14-May


Friday 12-May


Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, June 04 2017 @ 12:59 PM ACST

2017 Port Moresby Round 4 and Round 5 results

Friday, June 02 2017 @ 09:56 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Oceania

After five rounds of footy the Lamana Dockers lead the Port Moresby competition.  Accounting for Concept Koboni in Round 4 and Oilmin Kokofas in Round 5 their unbeaten run continues.  But the Cats trail them only by percentage as they defeated the Gereka Bombers and Concept Koboni in the two rounds.

The West Eagles did their percentage no harm with a big win over the last placed Defence Hawks in Round 5.

Below you can see all the scores from Round 4 and 5,  and the ladder after round 5..

Round 4 I Saturday May 20th I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Cats 6.9.45 def Gereka Bombers 3.6.24
Lamana Dockers 7.5.47 def Concept Koboni 4.8.32

Round 4 I Sunday May 21st I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Gerehu Magpies 6.12.48 def Defence Hawks 2.1.13
West Eagles 5.4.34 def Oilmin Kokofas 4.7.31

Round 5 I Saturday May 27th I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
West Eagles 13.10.88 def Defence Hawks 1.1.7
Lamana Dockers 5.5.35 def Oilmin Kokofas 4.7.31


Round 5 I Sunday May 28th I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Central Bombers 7.7.49 def Gerehu Magpies 5.3.33
Cats 7.5.47 def Concept Koboni 6.7.43 
 

 

Placing

Teams

P

W

L

D

F

A

%

Points

1

LAMANA DOCKERS 

5

5

0

-

322

110

       293 

20

2

CATS

5

5

0

 -

228

162

       141 

20

3

CONCEPT KOBONI

5

3

2

 -

310

169

       183 

12

4

WEST EAGLES

5

2

3

 -

198

151

       131 

8

5

GEREHU MAGPIES

5

2

3

 -

132

194

         68 

8

6

GEREKA BOMBERS

5

2

3

 -

171

255

         67 

8

7

OILMIN KOKOFAS

5

1

4

-

180

162

       111 

4

8

DEFENCE HAWKS 

5

1

4

-

91

311

         29 

4

 

This weekend's matches are

 

ROUND 6 

Saturday 03rd JUNEICOLTS OvalIPort Moresby 

Division           Time                            Team           Vs                              Team                                          

Reserves 10:00             Defence HAWKS                 Concept KOBONI  

Reserves 11:00             Central BOMBERS  West EAGLES 

WOMEN 12:00             Concept KOBONI             Lamana DOCKERS 

Seniors          13:00             Defence HAWKS                 Concept KOBONI 

Seniors          15:00             Central BOMBERS  West EAGLES 

 

Sunday 04th JUNE ICOLTS OvalIPort Moresby 

 

Division           Time                            Team           Vs                              Team                                          

Reserves 10:00             Oilmin KOKOFAS                Gerehu MAGPIES 

Reserves 11:00             CATS                                     Lamana DOCKERS   

WOMEN 12:00             Gerehu MAGPIES             CATS 

Seniors          13:00             Oilmin KOKOFAS                Gerehu MAGPIES 

Seniors          15:00             CATS                                     Lamana DOCKERS   

 

Bye:Oilmin KOKOFAS (Women) 


Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

2017 Port Moresby Round 4 and Round 5 results | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 36

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

1 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.17 seconds 