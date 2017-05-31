2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 11

Round 11 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at Adelaide Oval with Port Adelaide hosting Hawthorn. There are just six matches this round as some teams have their mid season by this weekend.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

Watch AFL have 25% off a 12 month subscription (so up to this time next year) - details here - ends June 4th (Sunday).

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT 1 1-Jun Night Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn Adelaide Oval SA 19:20 09:50 2 2-Jun Night Geelong Cats vs. Adelaide Crows Simonds Stadium VIC 19:50 09:50 3 3-Jun Day Gold Coast SUNS vs. West Coast Eagles Metricon Stadium QLD 13:45 03:45 4 3-Jun Twilight GWS GIANTS vs. Essendon Spotless Stadium NSW 16:35 06:35 5 3-Jun Night North Melbourne vs. Richmond Etihad Stadium VIC 19:25 09:25 6 4-Jun Twilight Fremantle vs. Collingwood Domain Stadium WA 14:40 06:40