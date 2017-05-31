2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 11
Wednesday, May 31 2017 @ 02:08 PM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Round 11 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at Adelaide Oval with Port Adelaide hosting Hawthorn. There are just six matches this round as some teams have their mid season by this weekend.
In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.
Watch AFL have 25% off a 12 month subscription (so up to this time next year) - details here - ends June 4th (Sunday).
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIMESLOT
|MATCH
|VENUE
|STATE
|LOCAL TIME
|GMT
|1
|1-Jun
|Night
|Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn
|Adelaide Oval
|SA
|19:20
|09:50
|2
|2-Jun
|Night
|Geelong Cats vs. Adelaide Crows
|Simonds Stadium
|VIC
|19:50
|09:50
|3
|3-Jun
|Day
|Gold Coast SUNS vs. West Coast Eagles
|Metricon Stadium
|QLD
|13:45
|03:45
|4
|3-Jun
|Twilight
|GWS GIANTS vs. Essendon
|Spotless Stadium
|NSW
|16:35
|06:35
|5
|3-Jun
|Night
|North Melbourne vs. Richmond
|Etihad Stadium
|VIC
|19:25
|09:25
|6
|4-Jun
|Twilight
|Fremantle vs. Collingwood
|Domain Stadium
|WA
|14:40
|06:40
|TERRITORY/NETWORK
|MATCH 1
|MATCH 2
|MATCH 3
|MATCH 4
|MATCH 5
|MATCH 6
|HIGHLIGHTS
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|1/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|2/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|3/6 @ 11:30 HKT (Live)
|3/6 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|3/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|4/6 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|8/6 @ 10:30 HKT
|Pacific
|1/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|2/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|3/6 @ 15:30 FIJI (Live)
|3/6 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live)
|3/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|4/6 @ 18:30 HKT (Live)
|8/6 @ 14:30 HKT
|India
|1/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|2/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|3/6 @ 09:00 IND (Live)
|3/6 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|3/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|4/6 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|8/6 @ 08:00 IND
|ECONET
|Africa
|1/6 @ 11:50 CAT (Live)
|2/6 @ 11:50 CAT (Live)
|-
|3/6 @ 8:30 CAT (Live)
|-
|4/6 @ 8:40 CAT (Live)
|7/6 @ 19:30 CAT
|ESPN – BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|1/6 @ 10:30 BST (Live)
|2/6 @ 10:30 BST (Live)
|3/6 @ 04:30 BST (Live)
|-
|3/6 @ 10:00 BST (Live)
|4/6 @ 07:30 BST (Live)
|6/6 @ 19:00 BST
|FOX SPORTS 2
|USA
|-
|2/6 @ 05:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|1/6 @ 05:30 ET (Live)
|-
|2/6 @ 23:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|4/6 @ 02:30 ET (Live)
|5/6 @ 21:30 ET
|GZTV
|China
|-
|-
|2/6 @ 11:30 CST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|7/6 @ 20:30 CST
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|1/6 @ 12:30 AST (Live)
|2/6 @ 12:30 AST (Live)
|-
|-
|3/6 @ 12:00 AST (Live)
|4/6 @ 09:30 AST (Live)
|5/6 @ 19:00 AST
|GEE - BOATS & CRUISES
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|1/6 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|2/6 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|3/6 @ 03:30 GMT (Live)
|3/6 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|3/6 @ 09:00 GMT (Live)
|4/6 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|Yes
|SKY SPORTS
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5/6 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay)
|-
|TSN2
|Canada
|-
|2/6 @ 12:00 ET (Delay)
|-
|-
|-
|4/6 @ 02:30 ET (Live)
|Yes
|TVNZ
|New Zealand
|2/6 @ 00:10 NZT (Delay)
|3/6 @ 00:15 NZT (Delay)
|3/6 @ 15:30 NZT (Live)
|3/6 @ 23:25 NZT (Delay)
|4/6 @ 15:40 NZT (Delay)
|5/6 @ 00:35 NZT (Delay)
|7/6 @ 13:25 NZT
|VIASAT
|Russia
|1/6 @ 12:30 MSK (Live)
|2/6 @ 12:30 MSK (Live)
|3/6 @ 06:30 MSK (Live)
|-
|3/6 @ 12:00 MSK (Live)
|4/6 @ 09:30 MSK (Live)
|-
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|1/6 @ 09:50 GMT (Live)
|2/6 @ 09:50 GMT (Live)
|3/6 @ 03:45 GMT (Live)
|3/6 @ 06:35 GMT (Live)
|3/6 @ 09:25 GMT (Live)
|4/6 @ 06:40 GMT (Live)
|-