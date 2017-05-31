Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, May 31 2017 @ 09:04 PM ACST

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 11

Wednesday, May 31 2017 @ 02:08 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Australia

Round 11 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tomorrow night at Adelaide Oval with Port Adelaide hosting Hawthorn.  There are just six matches this round as some teams have their mid season by this weekend.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).  You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the  Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

Watch AFL have 25% off a 12 month subscription (so up to this time next year) - details here - ends June 4th (Sunday).

 

 

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT
1 1-Jun Night Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn Adelaide Oval SA 19:20 09:50
2 2-Jun Night Geelong Cats vs. Adelaide Crows Simonds Stadium VIC 19:50 09:50
3 3-Jun Day Gold Coast SUNS vs. West Coast Eagles Metricon Stadium QLD 13:45 03:45
4 3-Jun Twilight GWS GIANTS vs. Essendon Spotless Stadium NSW 16:35 06:35
5 3-Jun Night North Melbourne vs. Richmond Etihad Stadium VIC 19:25 09:25
6 4-Jun Twilight Fremantle vs. Collingwood Domain Stadium WA 14:40 06:40

  

  

TERRITORY/NETWORK MATCH 1 MATCH 2 MATCH 3 MATCH 4 MATCH 5 MATCH 6 HIGHLIGHTS
AUSTRALIA PLUS              
Asia 1/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 2/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 3/6 @ 11:30 HKT (Live) 3/6 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) 3/6 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 4/6 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) 8/6 @ 10:30 HKT
Pacific 1/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live) 2/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live) 3/6 @ 15:30 FIJI (Live) 3/6 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live) 3/6 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live) 4/6 @ 18:30 HKT (Live) 8/6 @ 14:30 HKT
India 1/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 2/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 3/6 @ 09:00 IND (Live) 3/6 @ 12:00 IND (Live) 3/6 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 4/6 @ 12:00 IND (Live) 8/6 @ 08:00 IND
ECONET              
Africa 1/6 @ 11:50 CAT (Live) 2/6 @ 11:50 CAT (Live) - 3/6 @ 8:30 CAT (Live) - 4/6 @ 8:40 CAT (Live) 7/6 @ 19:30 CAT
ESPN – BT SPORT              
UK & Ireland 1/6 @ 10:30 BST (Live) 2/6 @ 10:30 BST (Live) 3/6 @ 04:30 BST (Live) - 3/6 @ 10:00 BST (Live) 4/6 @ 07:30 BST (Live) 6/6 @ 19:00 BST
FOX SPORTS 2              
USA - 2/6 @ 05:30 ET (Live) - - - - -
FOX SOCCER PLUS              
USA 1/6 @ 05:30 ET (Live) - 2/6 @ 23:30 ET (Live) - - 4/6 @ 02:30 ET (Live) 5/6 @ 21:30 ET
GZTV              
China - - 2/6 @ 11:30 CST (Live) - - - 7/6 @ 20:30 CST
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK              
Middle East 1/6 @ 12:30 AST (Live) 2/6 @ 12:30 AST (Live) - - 3/6 @ 12:00 AST (Live) 4/6 @ 09:30 AST (Live) 5/6 @ 19:00 AST
GEE - BOATS & CRUISES              
Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 1/6 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) 2/6 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) 3/6 @ 03:30 GMT (Live) 3/6 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) 3/6 @ 09:00 GMT (Live) 4/6 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) Yes
SKY SPORTS              
New Zealand - - - - - 5/6 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) -
TSN2              
Canada - 2/6 @ 12:00 ET (Delay) - - - 4/6 @ 02:30 ET (Live) Yes
TVNZ              
New Zealand 2/6 @ 00:10 NZT (Delay) 3/6 @ 00:15 NZT (Delay) 3/6 @ 15:30 NZT (Live) 3/6 @ 23:25 NZT (Delay) 4/6 @ 15:40 NZT (Delay) 5/6 @ 00:35 NZT (Delay) 7/6 @ 13:25 NZT
VIASAT              
Russia 1/6 @ 12:30 MSK (Live) 2/6 @ 12:30 MSK (Live) 3/6 @ 06:30 MSK (Live) - 3/6 @ 12:00 MSK (Live) 4/6 @ 09:30 MSK (Live) -
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU              
Worldwide (excl. Aust) 1/6 @ 09:50 GMT (Live) 2/6 @ 09:50 GMT (Live) 3/6 @ 03:45 GMT (Live) 3/6 @ 06:35 GMT (Live) 3/6 @ 09:25 GMT (Live) 4/6 @ 06:40 GMT (Live) -

