Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, May 31 2017 @ 09:04 PM ACST

World Rankings post London Footy Carnival

Tuesday, May 30 2017 @ 10:41 AM ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 436

Europe

Several of the matches played out at the London Footy Carnival at the weekend qualified as World Ranking International Matches, namely the GB Bulldogs versus Canada North Stars men’s match and Irish Banshees v Canada Midnight Suns, GB Swans v Irish Banshees and GB Swans v Canada Midnight Suns women’s matches.


As the Rating Gap in the Men’s match was greater than +/- 10.00 there was no subsequent change in Rating Points for either GB Bulldogs or North Stars, Great Britain remaining at 7th Place with 48.38 rating Points and the North Stars debuting provisionally with 40.00 Rating points.

Below is the ranking calculation’s for the three women’s games. With each nation winning one and losing one match  they each lost and gained rating points, the Midnight Suns benefitted the most by gaining more in their win than was lost in the loss against Ireland. The Midnight Suns also joined the fully ranked nations in 5th Place as the Great Britain game was their eighth qualifying International Match. 

Country G B P Start Pts Home Adv Gap Change Plus 40 Win IC
Bonus		 Total Change Finish
Pts
Ireland 3 4 22 43.84 - -2.84 1.074 - - 1.07 44.91
Canada Midnight Suns 7 0 1 1 41.00 - 2.84 -1.074 - - -1.07 39.92
Great Britain 6 3 2 20 46.30 - -1.39 1.291 - - 1.29 47.60
Ireland 2 2 14 44.91 - 1.39 -1.291 - - -1.29 43.62
Canada Midnight Suns 8 2 6 18 39.92 - 7.67 2.651 - - 2.65 42.58
Great Britain 7 0 0 0 47.60 - -7.67 -2.651 - - -2.65 44.94

See the new Women’s World Rankings below and note that the GB Swans will become fully ranked in their first match at IC17 with Fiji, European Crusaders, PNG and Tonga joining them if they all contest the International Cup in August. 

  Rank Country Points Last Played
  1 Australia   1  
  2 Canada 53.38 2 14
  3 United States 47.08 3 14
  4 Ireland 43.62 4 17
+ 5 Canada Midnight Suns 42.58 Prov 8
- P1 Great Britain 44.94 P1 7
  P2 Fiji 40.50 P3 5
  P3 European Crusaders 36.67 P4 4
  P4 Papua New Guinea 33.51 P5 5
  P5 AIM 33.29 P6 4
  P6 Tonga 32.50 P7 5
  P7 United States Liberty 31.93 P8 5

