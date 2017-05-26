Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Monday 15-May


Sunday 14-May


Friday 12-May


Thursday 11-May


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, May 26 2017 @ 08:26 AM ACST

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 10

Thursday, May 25 2017 @ 10:17 AM ACST

Contributed by:

Australia

Round 10 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tonight at Kardinia Park in Geelong with the Cats hosting Port Adelaide.  Port are coming off a bye week, following their match in China the previous week to that.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).  You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the  Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

Watch AFL have 25% off a 12 month subscription (so up to this time next year) - details here - ends June 4th.

 

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT
1 25-May Night Geelong Cats vs. Port Adelaide Simonds Stadium VIC 19:20 09:20
2 26-May Night Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn SCG NSW 19:50 09:50
3 27-May Day Western Bulldogs vs. St Kilda Etihad Stadium VIC 13:45 03:45
4 27-May Twilight Melbourne vs. Gold Coast SUNS TIO Traegar Park NT 16:05 06:35
5 27-May Night Richmond vs. Essendon MCG VIC 19:25 09:25
6 27-May Night Adelaide Crows vs. Fremantle Adelaide Oval SA 19:10 09:40
7 28-May Early Collingwood vs. Brisbane Lions MCG VIC 13:10 03:10
8 28-May Day Carlton vs. North Melbourne Etihad Stadium VIC 15:20 05:20
9 28-May Twilight West Coast Eagles vs. GWS GIANTS Domain Stadium WA 14:40 06:40

  

  

TERRITORY/NETWORK MATCH1 MATCH2 MATCH 3 MATCH 4 MATCH 5 MATCH 6 MATCH 7 MATCH 8 MATCH 9 HIGHLIGHTS
AUSTRALIA PLUS                    
Asia - 26/5 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 27/5 @ 11:30 HKT (Live) 27/5 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) 27/5 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) - 28/5 @ 11:00 HKT (Live) - 28/5 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) 1/6 @ 10:30 HKT
Pacific - 26/5 @ 21:30 Fiji (Live) 27/5 @ 15:30 Fiji (Live) 27/5 @ 18:30 Fiji (Live) 27/5 @ 21:30 Fiji (Live) - 28/5 @ 15:00 Fiji (Live) - 28/5 @ 18:30 Fiji (Live) 1/6 @ 14:30 Fiji
India - 26/5 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 27/5 @ 09:00 IND (Live) 27/5 @ 12:00 IND (Live) 27/5 @ 15:00 IND (Live) - 28/5 @ 08:30 IND (Live) - 28/5 @ 12:00 IND (Live) 1/6 @ 08:00 IND
ECONET                    
Africa - - 27/5 @ 06:45 CAT (Live) - 27/5 @ 20:15 CAT (Delay) - - - 28/5 @ 09:45 CAT (Live) 31/5 @ 18:30 CAT
ESPN – BT SPORT                    
UK & Ireland 25/5 @ 10:00 BST (Live) 26/5 @ 10:30 BST (Live) 27/5 @ 04:30 BST (Live) - 27/5 @ 10:00 BST (Live) - - - 28/5 @ 07:30 BST (Live) 30/5 @ 19:00 BST
FOX SPORTS 2                    
USA - - 26/5 @ 23:30 ET (Live) - - - - - - -
FOX SOCCER PLUS                    
USA 25/5 @ 05:00 ET (Live) - - - - - 27/5 @ 23:00 ET (Live) - 28/5 @ 02:30 ET (Live) 29/5 @ 21:30 ET
GZTV                    
China - - 27/5 @ 11:30 CST (Live) - - - - - - 31/5 @ 20:30 CST
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK                    
Middle East 25/5 @ 12:00 AST (Live) - 27/5 @ 06:30 AST (Live) - - - 28/5 @ 06:00 AST (Live) - 28/5 @ 09:30 AST (Live) 29/5 @ 19:00 AST
GEE - BOATS & CRUISES                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust.) TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC -
SKY SPORTS                    
New Zealand - - - - - - - - 29/5 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) -
TSN2                    
Canada 25/5 @ 12:30 ET (Delay) - - - - - - - 28/5 @ 02:30 ET (Live) Yes
TVNZ                    
New Zealand 26/5 @ 00:40 NZT (Delay) 27/5 @ 07:30 NZT (Delay) - - - 27/5 @ 21:30 NZT (Live) 28/5 @ 15:00 NZT (Live) 29/5 @ 00:40 NZT (Delay) 29/5 @ 09:40 NZT (Delay) 31/5 @ 13:30 NZT
VIASAT                    
Russia 25/5 @ 12:00 MSK (Live) 26/5 @ 12:30 MSK (Live) 27/5 @ 06:30 MSK (Live) - 27/5 @ 12:00 MSK (Live) - - - 28/5 @ 09:30 MSK (Live) 29/5 @ 16:00 MSK
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust) 25/5 @ 09:20 GMT (Live) 26/5 @ 09:50 GMT (Live) 27/5 @ 03:45 GMT (Live) 27/5 @ 06:35 GMT (Live) 27/5 @ 09:25 GMT (Live) 27/5 @ 09:40 GMT (Live) 28/5 @ 03:10 GMT (Live) 28/5 @ 05:20 GMT (Live) 28/5 @ 06:40 GMT (Live) -

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 10 | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 22

What's New

Stories

2 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.27 seconds 