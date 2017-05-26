2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 10

Round 10 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tonight at Kardinia Park in Geelong with the Cats hosting Port Adelaide. Port are coming off a bye week, following their match in China the previous week to that.

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT 1 25-May Night Geelong Cats vs. Port Adelaide Simonds Stadium VIC 19:20 09:20 2 26-May Night Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn SCG NSW 19:50 09:50 3 27-May Day Western Bulldogs vs. St Kilda Etihad Stadium VIC 13:45 03:45 4 27-May Twilight Melbourne vs. Gold Coast SUNS TIO Traegar Park NT 16:05 06:35 5 27-May Night Richmond vs. Essendon MCG VIC 19:25 09:25 6 27-May Night Adelaide Crows vs. Fremantle Adelaide Oval SA 19:10 09:40 7 28-May Early Collingwood vs. Brisbane Lions MCG VIC 13:10 03:10 8 28-May Day Carlton vs. North Melbourne Etihad Stadium VIC 15:20 05:20 9 28-May Twilight West Coast Eagles vs. GWS GIANTS Domain Stadium WA 14:40 06:40