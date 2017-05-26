2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 10
Thursday, May 25 2017 @ 10:17 AM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Round 10 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off tonight at Kardinia Park in Geelong with the Cats hosting Port Adelaide. Port are coming off a bye week, following their match in China the previous week to that.
In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.
Watch AFL have 25% off a 12 month subscription (so up to this time next year) - details here - ends June 4th.
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIMESLOT
|MATCH
|VENUE
|STATE
|LOCAL TIME
|GMT
|1
|25-May
|Night
|Geelong Cats vs. Port Adelaide
|Simonds Stadium
|VIC
|19:20
|09:20
|2
|26-May
|Night
|Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn
|SCG
|NSW
|19:50
|09:50
|3
|27-May
|Day
|Western Bulldogs vs. St Kilda
|Etihad Stadium
|VIC
|13:45
|03:45
|4
|27-May
|Twilight
|Melbourne vs. Gold Coast SUNS
|TIO Traegar Park
|NT
|16:05
|06:35
|5
|27-May
|Night
|Richmond vs. Essendon
|MCG
|VIC
|19:25
|09:25
|6
|27-May
|Night
|Adelaide Crows vs. Fremantle
|Adelaide Oval
|SA
|19:10
|09:40
|7
|28-May
|Early
|Collingwood vs. Brisbane Lions
|MCG
|VIC
|13:10
|03:10
|8
|28-May
|Day
|Carlton vs. North Melbourne
|Etihad Stadium
|VIC
|15:20
|05:20
|9
|28-May
|Twilight
|West Coast Eagles vs. GWS GIANTS
|Domain Stadium
|WA
|14:40
|06:40
|TERRITORY/NETWORK
|MATCH1
|MATCH2
|MATCH 3
|MATCH 4
|MATCH 5
|MATCH 6
|MATCH 7
|MATCH 8
|MATCH 9
|HIGHLIGHTS
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|-
|26/5 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|27/5 @ 11:30 HKT (Live)
|27/5 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|27/5 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|-
|28/5 @ 11:00 HKT (Live)
|-
|28/5 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|1/6 @ 10:30 HKT
|Pacific
|-
|26/5 @ 21:30 Fiji (Live)
|27/5 @ 15:30 Fiji (Live)
|27/5 @ 18:30 Fiji (Live)
|27/5 @ 21:30 Fiji (Live)
|-
|28/5 @ 15:00 Fiji (Live)
|-
|28/5 @ 18:30 Fiji (Live)
|1/6 @ 14:30 Fiji
|India
|-
|26/5 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|27/5 @ 09:00 IND (Live)
|27/5 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|27/5 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|-
|28/5 @ 08:30 IND (Live)
|-
|28/5 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|1/6 @ 08:00 IND
|ECONET
|Africa
|-
|-
|27/5 @ 06:45 CAT (Live)
|-
|27/5 @ 20:15 CAT (Delay)
|-
|-
|-
|28/5 @ 09:45 CAT (Live)
|31/5 @ 18:30 CAT
|ESPN – BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|25/5 @ 10:00 BST (Live)
|26/5 @ 10:30 BST (Live)
|27/5 @ 04:30 BST (Live)
|-
|27/5 @ 10:00 BST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|28/5 @ 07:30 BST (Live)
|30/5 @ 19:00 BST
|FOX SPORTS 2
|USA
|-
|-
|26/5 @ 23:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|25/5 @ 05:00 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27/5 @ 23:00 ET (Live)
|-
|28/5 @ 02:30 ET (Live)
|29/5 @ 21:30 ET
|GZTV
|China
|-
|-
|27/5 @ 11:30 CST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31/5 @ 20:30 CST
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|25/5 @ 12:00 AST (Live)
|-
|27/5 @ 06:30 AST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|28/5 @ 06:00 AST (Live)
|-
|28/5 @ 09:30 AST (Live)
|29/5 @ 19:00 AST
|GEE - BOATS & CRUISES
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|-
|SKY SPORTS
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29/5 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay)
|-
|TSN2
|Canada
|25/5 @ 12:30 ET (Delay)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28/5 @ 02:30 ET (Live)
|Yes
|TVNZ
|New Zealand
|26/5 @ 00:40 NZT (Delay)
|27/5 @ 07:30 NZT (Delay)
|-
|-
|-
|27/5 @ 21:30 NZT (Live)
|28/5 @ 15:00 NZT (Live)
|29/5 @ 00:40 NZT (Delay)
|29/5 @ 09:40 NZT (Delay)
|31/5 @ 13:30 NZT
|VIASAT
|Russia
|25/5 @ 12:00 MSK (Live)
|26/5 @ 12:30 MSK (Live)
|27/5 @ 06:30 MSK (Live)
|-
|27/5 @ 12:00 MSK (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|28/5 @ 09:30 MSK (Live)
|29/5 @ 16:00 MSK
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|25/5 @ 09:20 GMT (Live)
|26/5 @ 09:50 GMT (Live)
|27/5 @ 03:45 GMT (Live)
|27/5 @ 06:35 GMT (Live)
|27/5 @ 09:25 GMT (Live)
|27/5 @ 09:40 GMT (Live)
|28/5 @ 03:10 GMT (Live)
|28/5 @ 05:20 GMT (Live)
|28/5 @ 06:40 GMT (Live)
|-