Erin Phillips back for AFLW season 2

Decorated athlete Erin Phillips has re-committed to the Crows for the 2018 AFL Women’s Competition (more below).

Today's announcement comes days after Phillips attended the USAFL match between the Austin Crows and the Houston Lonestars in Allen, Texas. It appears that a Twitter invitation to Phillips from the USAFL national champions the Austin Crows ( @austincrows ) lured the Dallas based star out to the game.

For the record the Austin Crows 4.1 (25) defeated the Houston Lonestars 2.8 (20).

(Photo source: Twitter @austincrows )

Phillips made a remarkable return to football for the inaugural season of the AFLW this year after a 17-year absence from the game.

The 32-year-old claimed the AFLW Best and Fairest, All Australian selection and Goal of the Year as well as the Crows Club Champion and the Players Association’s Players’ Most Valuable Player.

The Crows co-captain was also voted best on ground in Adelaide’s historic Grand Final win over Brisbane.

Phillips has made a commitment which will see her line-up for the Crows in the second season of the AFLW, while also undertaking off-field marketing and commercial activities to promote the game for the Club and the League.

Also a celebrated international basketballer, Phillips last week announced her retirement from the WNBA after nine years and two titles. The two-time Olympian has claimed a world championship gold medal and an Olympic silver medal with the Australian Opals.

Phillips said she was thrilled to be able to re-commit to the Crows to continue her career in football.

“Last season was truly a dream come true, so to be able to stay at Adelaide is fantastic. I couldn’t imagine playing with any other team,” Phillips said.

“Having grown up in a sporting family watching Dad play football it’s definitely always been something I wanted to do so I was extremely grateful to have that opportunity and I can’t wait to pull the boots on again.

“With my retirement from playing in the WNBA, I’m looking forward to giving my body a rest and spending time with my family in Dallas before returning to Australia refreshed and ready to take on the second season of the AFLW.

“Right from the outset, I was blown away by how professional and committed the Crows are to women’s football. It’s a really positive environment at the Club with a great playing group and that’s certainly something I am looking forward to continuing to be a part of.”

Crows CEO Andrew Fagan said Phillips’ re-signing was a huge coup for the Club and the wider competition.

“We are delighted to have Erin re-sign with us,” Fagan said.

“During her first season she had an immense impact on the competition, both on and off the field.

“She’s a fantastic leader who brings years of experience as a professional athlete at the highest level.

“Erin’s had an incredibly positive influence on our Club in a short time and we look forward to seeing what she can do next season.”

Phillips, who has been appointed Director of Player and Franchise Development with the Dallas Wings, will remain in Dallas with her family until November when she will return to Adelaide to commence pre-season training and take on the role of High Performance Coach with the AFL.

She joins fellow All Australians Chelsea Randall and Sarah Perkins who have also re-committed to the Crows for AFLW 2018.

The AFLW player signing and trade period runs until Friday, May 26. The Crows will announce more player re-signings before the end of the week.

