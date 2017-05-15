International NAB AFL Auskicker announced

An international Auskicker announced as the eighth NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year Weekly Nominee

Zac Stewart from the Singapore Sharks Football Club has been announced as the eighth weekly nominee for the 2017 NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year competition.

To coincide with the Round 8 Toyota AFL Premiership Season match in Shanghai between the Gold Coast SUNS and Port Adelaide Football Club, Power fan Zac was announced during an interview with the Seven Network’s Hamish McLachlan in China.

The NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year competition calls for 2017 registered participants of the program, both in Australia and internationally, to enter for the chance to become one of 22 weekly nominees.

Zac, nine, submitted a passionate entry to secure his NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year nomination and played at half time of today’s match at Jiangwan Stadium.

With Chad Wingard as his favourite player, Zac spoke about the excitement leading into this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I love playing Auskick at the Singapore Sharks and it’s so exciting to get the opportunity to play at half-time at the match in Shanghai.

“I can’t believe I’m now an Auskicker of the Year nominee and I’ll travel to Melbourne in September to be part of Grand Final week. I’m hoping Port make it all the way,” he said.

Zac will join 21 other lucky NAB AFL Auskicker weekly nominees in Melbourne for an unforgettable experience that will include walking in the parade, playing on the hallowed turf of the MCG at half-time and present an AFL Premiership player with his medal on Grand Final Day.

It only gets better for Zac, he now has the chance to be crowned the overall NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year which will be announced at an awards dinner in Melbourne during Grand Final Week.

The lucky 2017 NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year winner will receive $5,000 in a NAB Reward Saver Account and Geelong Football Club captain Joel Selwood as their personal footy mentor for 2018.

To join Zac and be in the running to win this incredible experience, parents and guardians can enter their 2017 registered NAB AFL Auskick participant into the NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year competition by uploading a short video featuring their Auskicker in action at home or in the backyard; kicking goals, commentating or taking a speccy.

In the video entry, Auskickers should also explain why they think they should be the 2017 NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year.

To enter the competition, parents and guardians of 2017 registered NAB AFL Auskick participants should visit nab.com.au/auskick (competition closes on Thursday 3rd August. AFL Authorisation Code: GFAFL 17/10).

About NAB AFL Auskick:

The NAB AFL Auskick program makes learning to play AFL fun, safe and easy for boys and girls. Through weekly coaching sessions they will learn the skills of the game in an exciting, social and safe environment. The NAB AFL Auskick program has centres that operate all over the country.

Children will learn the fundamental motor skills vital for future physical activity and sport participation as well as learning how to interact with other children as part of a team in small group activities.

The program also provides a great opportunity for parents to interact with their kids through the activities, have the opportunity to make new friends, learn about the game and spend quality time with their children.

NAB has been supporting Auskickers since 2006, each year providing over 170,000 young kids across the country with the opportunity to learn and develop fundamental footy skills. It’s about promoting a healthy lifestyle for kids, and ensuring the ‘footy champions of tomorrow’ can realise their potential.

NAB’s commitment to growing NAB AFL Auskick extends both on and off the field. The NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year competition provides 22 lucky Auskickers with a once in a lifetime experience, whilst NAB’s various program initiatives are focused on fostering local centres around Australia.

Register to play NAB AFL Auskick in 2017 via www.aflauskick.com.au