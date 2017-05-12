Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Wednesday 10-May


Tuesday 09-May


Monday 08-May


Saturday 06-May


Thursday 04-May


Wednesday 03-May


Tuesday 02-May


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, May 12 2017 @ 06:55 PM ACST

WATCH AFL - SHANGHAI 2017 FREE PASS

Friday, May 12 2017 @ 12:01 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Asia

WATCH AFL are offering a SHANGHAI 2017 FREE PASS (for viewers outside Australia only):

This details are

24-hour free pass which runs from 00:01AM - 11:59PM AEST Sunday 14th May

  • Free pass period covers three matches being played that day - Richmond vs Fremantle, Port Adelaide vs Gold Coast and North Melbourne vs Sydney - plus users can access all previous 2017 matches and FOX FOOTY content 

Users only need to sign up with their email to access the free pass, no credit cards or commitments are required

  • Previous cancelled subscribers can also access the free pass

 Click here to access the free pass

 

ALSO GET YOUR SEASON PASS 25% DISCOUNT:

  •  WATCH AFL are offering a 25% discount to the cost of Season Passes which provides 12-months access to every AFL match LIVE and on-demand plus the 24/7 FOX FOOTY channel
  • The 25% discount offer expires 4th June

To Access the 25% discount offer click here.

 

 

 

World Footy News receives a commission for paid subscriptions that click through from the links on our site.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

WATCH AFL - SHANGHAI 2017 FREE PASS | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 32

What's New

Stories

15 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.16 seconds 