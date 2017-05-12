Kerry Cat rockets to MCG debut

After just six games of Australian football, Irishman Mark O'Connor will make his AFL debut for Geelong at the MCG on Saturday.

After being a very promising GAA football talent in Ireland and playing for County Kerry, O'Connor was invited to the AFL Europe combine in Dublin. Impressive in the testing there he was invited to Melbourne where he was hot property at the AFL Combine in Melbourne last October.

Being an international rookie prospect he was in the position of fielding a number of offers before he finally chose Geelong. He joined fellow Irish recruit Zac Tuohy who had just been traded from Carlton. An impressive pre-season and good early from in the VFL have seen the Geelong selectors back the raw Irish talent for his accelerated AFL debut.

On Saturday there is some chance he will run out on the MCG and be matched against another Irishman in Conor McKenna who had a similar journey via the AFL Europe combine before ending up at Essendon.

O'Connor's press conference today can be seen here.

Team: Geelong Cats Match: AFL Round 8 - Essendon v Geelong Cats Game Date: Saturday May 13 at MCG

Position Name # Name # Name # Backs J.Bews 24 T.Lonergan 13 T.Stewart 44 Half Backs Z.Tuohy 2 A.Mackie 4 J.Kolodjashnij 8 Centreline G.Horlin-Smith 33 J.Selwood 14 S.Menegola 27 Half Forwards J.Parsons 34 H.Taylor 7 M.O'Connor 42 Forwards S.Motlop 32 T.Hawkins 26 D.Menzel 10 Followers R.Stanley 1 P.Dangerfield 35 M.Duncan 22 Interchange M.Blicavs 46 N.Cockatoo 5 C.Guthrie 29 Z.Smith 9 Emergencies A.Black 23 J.Murdoch 21 T.Ruggles 36



In: Z.Smith , T.Stewart , J.Kolodjashnij , M.O'Connor

Out: A.Black (Omitted) , J.Thurlow (Omitted) , J.Murdoch (Omitted) , D.Lang (Omitted)



New: M.O'Connor ()