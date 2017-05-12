Translate

Friday, May 12 2017 @ 08:21 AM ACST

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 8

Thursday, May 11 2017 @ 09:40 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Asia

Round 8 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off at Domain Stadium in Perth on Friday night with the West Coast Eagles hosting the Western Bulldogs.

The historic match played in Shanghai between the Gold Coast Suns and Port Adelaide will be broadcast live in China on GZTV and SMG (with Mandarin commentary).

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).  You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the  Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

 

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT
1 12-May Night West Coast Eagles vs. Western Bulldogs Domain Stadium WA 18:10 10:10
2 13-May Day Hawthorn vs. Brisbane Lions UTAS Stadium TAS 13:45 03:45
3 13-May Day St Kilda vs. Carlton Etihad Stadium VIC 14:10 04:10
4 13-May Twilight GWS GIANTS vs. Collingwood Spotless Stadium NSW 16:35 06:35
5 13-May Night Essendon vs. Geelong Cats MCG VIC 19:25 09:25
6 13-May Night Adelaide Crows vs. Melbourne Adelaide Oval SA 19:10 09:40
7 14-May Early Richmond vs. Fremantle MCG VIC 13:10 03:10
8 14-May Day Gold Coast SUNS vs. Port Adelaide Jiangwan Sports Centre CHINA 13:15 05:15
9 14-May Twilight North Melbourne vs. Sydney Swans Etihad Stadium VIC 16:40 06:40

  

  

TERRITORY/NETWORK MATCH 1 MATCH 2 MATCH 3 MATCH 4 MATCH 5 MATCH 6 MATCH 7 MATCH 8 MATCH 9 HIGHLIGHTS
TELEVISION                    
AUSTRALIA PLUS                    
Asia 12/5 @ 18:00 HKT (Live) 13/5 @ 11:30 HKT (Live) - 13/5 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) - 13/5 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 14/5 @ 16:00 HKT (Delay) 14/5 @ 13:00 HKT (Live) - 18/5 @ 10:30 HKT
Pacific 12/5 @ 22:00 Fiji (Live) 13/5 @ 15:30 Fiji (Live) - 13/5 @ 18:30 Fiji (Live) - 13/5 @ 21:30 Fiji (Live) 14/5 @ 20:00 Fiji (Delay) 14/5 @ 17:00 Fiji (Live) - 18/5 @ 14:30 Fiji
India 12/5 @ 15:30 IND (Live) 13/5 @ 09:00 IND (Live) - 13/5 @ 12:00 IND (Live) - 13/5 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 14/5 @ 13:30 IND (Delay) 14/5 @ 10:30 IND (Live) - 18/5 @ 08:00 IND
ECONET                    
Africa 12/5 @ 01:10 CAT (Live) - - 13/5 @ 09:35 CAT (Live) - 13/5 @ 12:40 CAT (Live) - - 14/5 @ 9:45 CAT (Live) 17/5 @ 08:15 CAT
ESPN - BT SPORT                    
UK & Ireland 12/5 @ 11:00 BST (Live) - - 13/5 @ 07:30 BST (Live) - 13/5 @ 10:30 BST (Live) 14/5 @ 04:00 BST (Live) - 14/5 @ 07:30 BST (Live) 16/5 @ 18:30 BST
GZTV (Mandarin commentary)                    
China - - - - - - - 14/5 @ 13:00 CST (Live) - 17/5 @ 20:00 CST
SMG (Mandarin commentary)                    
China - - - - - - - 14/5 @ 13:00 CST (Live) - -
FOX SPORTS 2                    
USA - 12/5 @ 23:30 ET (Live) - - - - - - - -
FOX SOCCER PLUS                    
USA 12/5 @ 06:00 ET (Live) - - 13/5 @ 02:30 ET (Live) - - - - 14/5 @ 02:30 ET (Live) 15/5 @ 24:00 ET
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK                    
Middle East 12/5 @ 10:00 GMT (Live) - 13/5 @ 04:00 GMT (Live) - - - - 14/5 @ 05:00 GMT (Live) 14/5 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) 15/5 @ 16:00 GMT
GEE - BOATS & CRUISES                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 12/5 @ 10:00 GMT (Live) 13/5 @ 03:30 GMT (Live) 13/5 @ 04:00 GMT (Live) 13/5 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) 13/5 @ 09:00 GMT (Live) 13/5 @ 09:00 GMT (Live) 14/5 @ 03:00 GMT (Live) 14/5 @ 05:00 GMT (Live) 14/5 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) Yes
SKY SPORTS                    
New Zealand - - - - - - - 15/5 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) - -
TSN2                    
Canada - - - 13/5 @ 02:30 ET (Live) - - - - 14/5 @ 15:30 ET (Delay) Yes
TVNZ                    
New Zealand 12/5 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) - - - 14/5 @ 07:30 NZT (Delay) 13/5 @ 21:30 NZT (Live) 14/5 @ 15:00 NZT (Live) 15/5 @ 00:10 NZT (Delay) 15/5 @ 12:15 NZT (Delay) 17/5 @ 16:05 NZT
VIASAT                    
Russia 12/5 @ 13:00 MSK (Live) - - 13/5 @ 09:30 MSK (Live) - 13/5 @ 12:30 MSK (Live) 14/5 @ 06:00 MSK (Live) - 14/5 @ 09:30 MSK (Live) 15/5 @ 16:00 MSK
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust) 12/5 @ 10:00 GMT (Live) 13/5 @ 03:45 GMT (Live) 13/5 @ 04:10 GMT (Live) 13/5 @ 06:35 GMT (Live) 13/5 @ 09:25 GMT (Live) 13/5 @ 09:25 GMT (Live) 14/5 @ 03:10 GMT (Live) 14/5 @ 05:15 GMT (Live) 14/5 @ 06:40 GMT (Live) -
