2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 8

Round 8 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off at Domain Stadium in Perth on Friday night with the West Coast Eagles hosting the Western Bulldogs.

The historic match played in Shanghai between the Gold Coast Suns and Port Adelaide will be broadcast live in China on GZTV and SMG (with Mandarin commentary).

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE STATE LOCAL TIME GMT 1 12-May Night West Coast Eagles vs. Western Bulldogs Domain Stadium WA 18:10 10:10 2 13-May Day Hawthorn vs. Brisbane Lions UTAS Stadium TAS 13:45 03:45 3 13-May Day St Kilda vs. Carlton Etihad Stadium VIC 14:10 04:10 4 13-May Twilight GWS GIANTS vs. Collingwood Spotless Stadium NSW 16:35 06:35 5 13-May Night Essendon vs. Geelong Cats MCG VIC 19:25 09:25 6 13-May Night Adelaide Crows vs. Melbourne Adelaide Oval SA 19:10 09:40 7 14-May Early Richmond vs. Fremantle MCG VIC 13:10 03:10 8 14-May Day Gold Coast SUNS vs. Port Adelaide Jiangwan Sports Centre CHINA 13:15 05:15 9 14-May Twilight North Melbourne vs. Sydney Swans Etihad Stadium VIC 16:40 06:40