Team China v Asia Lions curtain closer

Best local talent in Asia to play Shanghai “curtain closer”

There has been much hype surrounding the historic and monumental first ever AFL game to be played for Premiership Points within Asia, between Port Adelaide and the Gold Coast Suns in Shanghai, China on Sunday May 14th 2017.

However, the anticipation and excitement within Asian Footy circles about the Team China versus the AFL Asia Lions game is being held in a similar regard, as the game will for the first time showcase the best Asian-born footballing talent on the big stage at Jiangwan Stadium, directly after the Port Adelaide Power and Gold Coast Suns game.

Following is a brief wrap and team lists for this equally historic match, read the full story at AFL Asia website.

The big question for followers of Asian footy is will Port Adelaide’s China recruit Chen Shaoliang (pictured above back in his Guangzhou Sports University Seagulls days with China footy legend Zhang Haobe) making his return to the China team in Shanghai. The former Guangzhou Scorpion and China Red representative’s much publicized move to Adelaide got off to a horror start last year when he damaged his ACL after being tackled in just his second training session with Port Magpies.

With or without Chen, Team China will be stacked with young local talent, the majority from their successful Guangzhou Sports University program. Keep an eye out for determined Captain Chen Shu Kai, super-fit and committed Deng Xiao Yu, possession accumulator and gun midfielder Qiu Xiao Shan and highly efficient forward Zheng Jian Xing.

The AFL Asia Lions team will be no push over, comprising of the best local players from the Indonesia Garudas, Japan Samurais, Vietnam Swans, Cambodia Eagles and Lao Elephants. One may envisage that having players from multiple countries may hinder the AFL Asia Lions chances against the locals, however, they’ll be primed to make an immediate impact from the outset and will be looking to play a fast-running and impact on the scoreboard style of footy.

Keep an eye out for the hard at the ball Indonesian players, led by Boy Pasaribu, Captain of the Garudas 2016 All-Asian Cup victory, explosive Japanese midfielder Michito Sakaki, strong-bodied Vietnamese half forward with a keen eye for goal Vinh Quang Nyugen, the fearless wiley veterans from Lao and the Cambodian “mosquito fleet” led by the silky smooth diminutive Khmer midfielder Nas Nan.

Regardless of the result, this will game will speak volumes of the natural playing talent pool that is being nurtured and developed within AFL Asia. Just as the Port Adelaide Power vs. Gold Coast Suns game is a momentous occasion for all those associated within Asian Footy, one thing that can’t be dismissed is that this is an opportunity of a lifetime for the best Asian-born footballers.

Team China

Coach: Daniel Sulzberger

Manager: Zhanghao

1. Qiu xiao Shan

2. Chen Shu Kai (Capt)

3. Huang Jian Long

4. Chen Jiang Tian

5. Chen Zi Wei

6. Zheng Jian Xing

7. Qiu Jian Xiang

8. Chen Zi Bang

9. Xie Wei Yan

10. Deng Xiao Yu

11. Lin Wen Liang

12. Wang Rong Feng

13. Wu Ze Jia

14. Ma Nan Mao

15. Nie Sen Hua

16. Zhuang Huan Gang

17. Lin Dian Yu

18. Wu Xing Zhen

19. Chen Zhu Shen

20. Liu Sheng

AFL Asia Lions

Co-Coaches: Barry Anderson & Brett Qualtrough

Manager: Matt Gale

1. Kyo Nakagawa – Japan Saumurai

2. Michael Latuperissa – Indonesia Garudas

3. Boy Pasaribu – Indonesia Garudas

4. Antoni Yakobus – Indonesia Garudas

5. Timbul Kukah Santoso – Indonesia Garudas

6. Mahendra Gilang Suputra – Indonesia Garudas

7. Randi Budianto – Indonesia Garudas

8. Yosuke Kuno – Japan Samurai

9. Yudai Yamaji – Japan Samurai

10. Shota Horiguchi – Japan Samurai

11. Michito Sakaki – Japan Samurai

12. Vinh Quang Nguyen – Vietnam Seans

13. Anh Dinh Nguyen – Vietnam Swans

14. Yuji Yamamoto – Japan Samurai

15. Doan Hai Dang – Vietnam Swans

16. Nas Nan – Cambodia Eagles

17. Oun Nhom Kuy – Cambodia Eagles

18. Kun Kuy – Cambodia Eagles

19. Sak Sisombath – Lao Elephants

20. Vilaylack Omphanmany – Lao Elephants

21. Thonglien Thammovong – Lao Elephants

22. Bounthanorm Keokhosy – Lao Elephants

23. Handa Yattivong – Lao Elephants