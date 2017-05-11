Leeside Lions On Track For Title Defence Wednesday, May 10 2017 @ 07:13 PM ACST Contributed by:

The new 2017 ARFLI Premiership season got underway recently with players just itching to get back amongst the action after an all too long off season. Of those teams impatiently waiting, reigning champions, the Leeside Lions, were keen to get off on the right foot as they seek to go back to back.



Hosted by the Lions at their home turf at The Farm, UCC playing fields in Curraheen, Cork, teams were under immediate pressure playing the current premiers on their own home. Results somewhat reflected that as the Lions won both of their matches and sprinted from the blocks in fine style.



The South Dublin Swans and Galway Magpies both nabbed victories along the way to register solid starts to the season while the Belfast Redbacks lost both of their outings.



In the opening game the Leeside Lions were too strong for the Galway Magpies, eventually striding away to a hard-earned 23 point win. Final scores saw the Lions 42 defeat the Magpies 19.



In the second game, the South Dublin Swans took on the Belfast Redbacks. In another well fought game it was the Swans proving too good for the Redbacks, holding out for 15 point win. Final scores saw the Swans 38 defeat the Redbacks 23.



The Galway Magpies and South London Swans played an absolute corker of a game with the result capable of going either way right up until the final siren. In the end it was the Magpies holding on for a tight two point victory. Final Scores saw the Magpies 36 down the Swans 34.



The final match saw the Leeside Lions take the field against the Belfast Redbacks. The Lions pressed home their advantage further as the game went on, eventually running out commanding winners by 36 points. Final scores saw the Leeside Lions 53 defeat the Belfast Redbacks 17.



The results of the combined Round 1/Round 2 carnival saw the ladder:

Lions 2 wins, Swans 1 win, Magpies 1 win, Redbacks 0 wins.



Rounds 3 and 4 will be played in Galway on May 13th.

