Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, May 10 2017 @ 12:02 PM ACST

London Season Gets Under Way

Wednesday, May 10 2017 @ 10:52 AM ACST

Contributed by:

Europe
Footy got back into top gear last weekend in London with Round One of the AFL London competition. In the Premiership Division a changing of the guard took place in the off season. The Putney Magpies moved themselves back to the Conference Division. Their place was taken by the South East London Giants.

In their inaugural game at the highest level, the Giants took on the Wimbledon Hawks and took it up to their more experienced opposition. The final margin of 44 points was commanding without being a hiding – a good sign first up for the Giants. It also marked a positive start to the season for the Hawks and something to build on for an assault on the finals.


League heavyweights, the Wandsworth Demons and West London Wildcats, got the new season off to a flying start at the Wildcats home at Chiswick. After a tough match it was the Demons that prevailed, downing the Wildcats by 39 points.

The North London Lions also got away to a solid start to the season when they took on the London Swans and ran out victors by 57 points. It was a comprehensive result which sets up the Lions for a crack at finals again with one win already in the bank. The Swans get a chance next weekend to bounce back against the Giants.

Scores:
Wimbledon Hawks 12 15 87 South East London Giants 4 9 33
Wandsworth Demons 17 11 113 d West London Wildcats 12 2 74
North London Lions 16 14 110 d London Swans 8 3 53

Next Round:
North London Lions v Wandsworth Demons
London Swans v South East London Giants
Wimbledon Hawks v West London Wildcats



