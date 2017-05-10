2017 Port Moresby footy season so far
Tuesday, May 09 2017 @ 09:19 PM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Round three of the Port Moresby footy season got underway on the weekend. Concept Koboni secured top spot on the ladder with a 61 point win despite kicking twice as many behinds as goals. The other team on three wins out of three is the Cats. They had a narrow 2 point win over West Eagles.
The Oilmin Kokofas were the other winners on the weekend with a 44 point win over the Central Bombers. The round will be completed this coming weekend with the Lamana Dockers a chance to also go 3-0 when they come up against the Defence Hawks.
University Tigers were unable to field a team in Round 1 due to lack of players and have subsequently withdrawn from the 2017 season. Hopes are that they will return in 2018. Taurama Suns will also take no further part in this season after playing just the first round of the season, so the competiion is back to an even eight teams for the rest of 2017.
Below is a full wrap of the season so far.
|Results
|Round 1 I Saturday April 22 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
|Concept Koboni 10.13.73 def West Eagles 5.7.37
|Umpires:Rex Leka/Jeff Namete
|Lamana Dockers 15.7.97 def Taurama Suns 3.1.19
|Umpires:David Topeni/Alphonse Jambarufo
|Round 1 I Sunday April 23 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
|Gerehu Magpies F/F Uni Tigers
|Umpires:Rex Leka
|Central Bombers 9.8.62 def Defence Hawks 4.7.31
|Umpires:Rex Leka/Mesea Dorogori
|Bomana Cats 8.4.52 def Oilmin Kokofas 6.0.36
|Umpires:Rex Leka/Amua Pirika
|Round 2 I Saturday April 29 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
|Cats 8.4.52 def Gerehu Magpies 4.8.32
|Umpires:Max Lavai/David Topeni
|Defence Hawks 3.3.21 def Oilmin Kokofas 1.12.18
|Umpires:Peter Lavong/Mesea Dorogori
|Round 2 I Sunday April 30 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
|Taurama Suns Vs Uni Tigers - DOUBLE FORFEIT
|Umpires:Rex Leka
|Concept Koboni 13.4.82 def Central Bombers 2.7.19
|Umpires:Rex Leka/Kelly Kaugla
|Lamana Dockers 6.12.48 def West Eagles 1.3.9
|Umpires:Rex Leka/Amua Pirika
|Round 3 I Saturday May 06 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
|Lamana Dockers Vs Defence Hawks to be played next Saturday
|Umpires:
|Concept Koboni 10.20.80.def Gerehu Magpies 3.1.19
|Umpires:Richard Aupae/Mesea Dorogori
|Round 3 I Sunday May 07 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
|Cats 4.8.32 def West Eagles 4.6.30
|Umpires:Rex Leka/John James
|Oilmin Kokofas 9.10.64 def Central Bombers 3.2.20
|Umpires:Rex Leka/Mesea Dorogori
|BYE: Taurama Suns*
*Taurama Suns will take no further part in the 2017 season.
2017 esiLoan AFL PREMIERSHIP SEASON - PORT MORESBY SENIORS DIVISION - LADDER
|Placing
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|D
|F
|A
|%
|Points
|1
|CONCEPT KOBONI
|3
|3
|0
|235
|75
|313
|12
|2
|CATS
|3
|3
|0
|136
|98
|139
|12
|3
|LAMANA DOCKERS *
|2
|2
|0
|145
|28
|518
|8
|4
|OILMIN KOKOFAS
|3
|1
|2
|118
|93
|127
|4
|5
|DEFENCE HAWKS *
|2
|1
|1
|52
|80
|65
|4
|6
|CENTRAL BOMBERS
|3
|1
|2
|101
|177
|57
|4
|7
|GEREHU MAGPIES
|3
|1
|2
|51
|132
|39
|4
|8
|WEST EAGLES
|3
|0
|3
|76
|153
|50
|0
|9
|TAURAMA SUNS
|3
|0
|3
|19
|97
|20
|0
|10
|UNIVERSITY TIGERS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
2017 esiLoan AFL PREMIERSHIP SEASON - PORT MORESBY RESERVES DIVISION
|Results
|Round 1 I Saturday April 22 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
|West Eagles 74.46 def Concept Koboni 4.2.26
|Lamana Dockers F/F Taurama Suns
|Round 1 I Sunday April 23 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
|Gerehu Magpies & Uni Tigers DOUBLE F/F
|Defence Hawks F/F Central Bombers
|Bomana Cats 6.5.41 def Oilmin Kokofas 6.1.37
|Results
|Round 2 I Saturday April 29 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
|Gerehu Magpies 3.1.19 def Cats 0.1.1
|Oilmin Kokofas F/F Defence Hawks
|Round 2 I Sunday April 30 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
|Taurama Suns & Uni Tigers Double F/F
|Concept Koboni 5.4.34 def Central Bombers 0.4.4
|Lamana Dockers 6.3.39 def West Eagles 2.4.16
|Results
|Round 3 I Saturday May 06 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
|Lamana Dockers Vs Defence Hawks to be played next Saturday
|Concept Koboni 6.3.39 def Gerehu Magpies 1.4.10
|Round 3 I Sunday May 07 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
|West Eagles 2.11.23 def Cata 3.4.22
|Oilmin Kokofas 5.5.35 def Central Bombers 2.1.13
|BYE: Taurama Suns
2017 esiLoan AFL PREMIERSHIP SEASON - PORT MORESBY RESERVES DIVISION - LADDER
|Placing
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|D
|F
|A
|%
|1
|LAMANA DOCKERS *
|2
|2
|39
|16
|244
|2
|CONCEPT KOBONI
|3
|2
|1
|99
|60
|165
|3
|OILMIN KOKOFAS
|3
|2
|1
|72
|54
|133
|4
|WEST EAGLES
|3
|2
|1
|85
|87
|98
|5
|CATS
|3
|1
|2
|64
|79
|81
|6
|GEREHU MAGPIES
|3
|1
|2
|29
|40
|73
|7
|DEFENCE HAWKS *
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-
|8
|CENTRAL BOMBERS
|3
|3
|17
|69
|25
|9
|TAURAMA SUNS
|3
|3
|0
|1
|-