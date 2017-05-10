2017 Port Moresby footy season so far

Round three of the Port Moresby footy season got underway on the weekend. Concept Koboni secured top spot on the ladder with a 61 point win despite kicking twice as many behinds as goals. The other team on three wins out of three is the Cats. They had a narrow 2 point win over West Eagles.

The Oilmin Kokofas were the other winners on the weekend with a 44 point win over the Central Bombers. The round will be completed this coming weekend with the Lamana Dockers a chance to also go 3-0 when they come up against the Defence Hawks.

University Tigers were unable to field a team in Round 1 due to lack of players and have subsequently withdrawn from the 2017 season. Hopes are that they will return in 2018. Taurama Suns will also take no further part in this season after playing just the first round of the season, so the competiion is back to an even eight teams for the rest of 2017.

Below is a full wrap of the season so far.

Results Round 1 I Saturday April 22 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby Concept Koboni 10.13.73 def West Eagles 5.7.37 Umpires:Rex Leka/Jeff Namete Lamana Dockers 15.7.97 def Taurama Suns 3.1.19 Umpires:David Topeni/Alphonse Jambarufo Round 1 I Sunday April 23 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby Gerehu Magpies F/F Uni Tigers Umpires:Rex Leka Central Bombers 9.8.62 def Defence Hawks 4.7.31 Umpires:Rex Leka/Mesea Dorogori Bomana Cats 8.4.52 def Oilmin Kokofas 6.0.36 Umpires:Rex Leka/Amua Pirika Round 2 I Saturday April 29 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby Cats 8.4.52 def Gerehu Magpies 4.8.32 Umpires:Max Lavai/David Topeni Defence Hawks 3.3.21 def Oilmin Kokofas 1.12.18 Umpires:Peter Lavong/Mesea Dorogori Round 2 I Sunday April 30 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby Taurama Suns Vs Uni Tigers - DOUBLE FORFEIT Umpires:Rex Leka Concept Koboni 13.4.82 def Central Bombers 2.7.19 Umpires:Rex Leka/Kelly Kaugla Lamana Dockers 6.12.48 def West Eagles 1.3.9 Umpires:Rex Leka/Amua Pirika Round 3 I Saturday May 06 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby Lamana Dockers Vs Defence Hawks to be played next Saturday Umpires: Concept Koboni 10.20.80.def Gerehu Magpies 3.1.19 Umpires:Richard Aupae/Mesea Dorogori Round 3 I Sunday May 07 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby Cats 4.8.32 def West Eagles 4.6.30 Umpires:Rex Leka/John James Oilmin Kokofas 9.10.64 def Central Bombers 3.2.20 Umpires:Rex Leka/Mesea Dorogori BYE: Taurama Suns*

*Taurama Suns will take no further part in the 2017 season.

2017 esiLoan AFL PREMIERSHIP SEASON - PORT MORESBY SENIORS DIVISION - LADDER

Placing Teams P W L D F A % Points 1 CONCEPT KOBONI 3 3 0 235 75 313 12 2 CATS 3 3 0 136 98 139 12 3 LAMANA DOCKERS * 2 2 0 145 28 518 8 4 OILMIN KOKOFAS 3 1 2 118 93 127 4 5 DEFENCE HAWKS * 2 1 1 52 80 65 4 6 CENTRAL BOMBERS 3 1 2 101 177 57 4 7 GEREHU MAGPIES 3 1 2 51 132 39 4 8 WEST EAGLES 3 0 3 76 153 50 0 9 TAURAMA SUNS 3 0 3 19 97 20 0 10 UNIVERSITY TIGERS 0 0 0 0 0 - 0

2017 esiLoan AFL PREMIERSHIP SEASON - PORT MORESBY RESERVES DIVISION

Results Round 1 I Saturday April 22 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby West Eagles 74.46 def Concept Koboni 4.2.26 Lamana Dockers F/F Taurama Suns Round 1 I Sunday April 23 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby Gerehu Magpies & Uni Tigers DOUBLE F/F Defence Hawks F/F Central Bombers Bomana Cats 6.5.41 def Oilmin Kokofas 6.1.37 Results Round 2 I Saturday April 29 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby Gerehu Magpies 3.1.19 def Cats 0.1.1 Oilmin Kokofas F/F Defence Hawks Round 2 I Sunday April 30 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby Taurama Suns & Uni Tigers Double F/F Concept Koboni 5.4.34 def Central Bombers 0.4.4 Lamana Dockers 6.3.39 def West Eagles 2.4.16 Results Round 3 I Saturday May 06 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby Lamana Dockers Vs Defence Hawks to be played next Saturday Concept Koboni 6.3.39 def Gerehu Magpies 1.4.10 Round 3 I Sunday May 07 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby West Eagles 2.11.23 def Cata 3.4.22 Oilmin Kokofas 5.5.35 def Central Bombers 2.1.13 BYE: Taurama Suns

2017 esiLoan AFL PREMIERSHIP SEASON - PORT MORESBY RESERVES DIVISION - LADDER