Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, May 10 2017 @ 12:02 PM ACST

2017 Port Moresby footy season so far

Tuesday, May 09 2017 @ 09:19 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Oceania

Round three of the Port Moresby footy season got underway on the weekend. Concept Koboni secured top spot on the ladder with a 61 point win despite kicking twice as many behinds as goals.  The other team on three wins out of three is the Cats.  They had a narrow 2 point win over West Eagles.  

The Oilmin Kokofas were the other winners on the weekend with a 44 point win over the Central Bombers. The round will be completed this coming weekend with the Lamana Dockers a chance to also go 3-0 when they come up against the Defence Hawks. 

University Tigers were unable to field a team in Round 1 due to lack of players and have subsequently withdrawn from the 2017 season.  Hopes are that they will return in 2018.  Taurama Suns will also take no further part in this season after playing just the first round of the season, so the competiion is back to an even eight teams for the rest of 2017.

Below is a full wrap of the season so far.

 

Results  
Round 1 I Saturday April 22 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby  
Concept Koboni 10.13.73 def West Eagles 5.7.37  
Umpires:Rex Leka/Jeff Namete  
Lamana Dockers 15.7.97 def Taurama Suns 3.1.19  
Umpires:David Topeni/Alphonse Jambarufo  
   
Round 1 I Sunday April 23 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby  
Gerehu Magpies F/F Uni Tigers  
Umpires:Rex Leka  
Central Bombers 9.8.62 def Defence Hawks 4.7.31  
Umpires:Rex Leka/Mesea Dorogori  
Bomana Cats 8.4.52 def Oilmin Kokofas 6.0.36  
Umpires:Rex Leka/Amua Pirika  
   
Round 2 I Saturday April 29 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby  
Cats 8.4.52 def Gerehu Magpies 4.8.32  
Umpires:Max Lavai/David Topeni  
Defence Hawks 3.3.21 def Oilmin Kokofas 1.12.18  
Umpires:Peter Lavong/Mesea Dorogori  
   
Round 2 I Sunday April 30 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby  
Taurama Suns Vs Uni Tigers - DOUBLE FORFEIT  
Umpires:Rex Leka  
Concept Koboni 13.4.82 def Central Bombers 2.7.19  
Umpires:Rex Leka/Kelly Kaugla  
Lamana Dockers 6.12.48 def West Eagles 1.3.9  
Umpires:Rex Leka/Amua Pirika  
   
Round 3 I Saturday May 06 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby  
Lamana Dockers Vs Defence Hawks to be played next Saturday  
Umpires:  
Concept Koboni 10.20.80.def Gerehu Magpies 3.1.19  
Umpires:Richard Aupae/Mesea Dorogori  
   
Round 3 I Sunday May 07 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby  
Cats 4.8.32 def West Eagles 4.6.30  
Umpires:Rex Leka/John James  
Oilmin Kokofas 9.10.64 def Central Bombers 3.2.20  
Umpires:Rex Leka/Mesea Dorogori  
   
 BYE: Taurama Suns*  

*Taurama Suns will take no further part in the 2017 season.

2017 esiLoan AFL PREMIERSHIP SEASON - PORT MORESBY SENIORS DIVISION - LADDER

Placing Teams P W L D F A % Points
1 CONCEPT KOBONI 3 3 0   235 75 313 12
2 CATS 3 3 0   136 98 139 12
3 LAMANA DOCKERS * 2 2 0   145 28 518 8
4 OILMIN KOKOFAS 3 1 2   118 93 127 4
5 DEFENCE HAWKS * 2 1 1   52 80 65 4
6 CENTRAL BOMBERS 3 1 2   101 177 57 4
7 GEREHU MAGPIES 3 1 2   51 132 39 4
8 WEST EAGLES 3 0 3   76 153 50 0
9 TAURAMA SUNS 3 0 3   19 97 20 0
10 UNIVERSITY TIGERS 0 0 0   0 0 - 0

2017 esiLoan AFL PREMIERSHIP SEASON - PORT MORESBY RESERVES DIVISION

Results
Round 1 I Saturday April 22 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
West Eagles 74.46 def Concept Koboni 4.2.26
Lamana Dockers F/F Taurama Suns
 
Round 1 I Sunday April 23 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Gerehu Magpies & Uni Tigers DOUBLE F/F
Defence Hawks F/F Central Bombers
Bomana Cats 6.5.41 def Oilmin Kokofas 6.1.37
 
 
Results
Round 2 I Saturday April 29 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Gerehu Magpies 3.1.19 def Cats 0.1.1
Oilmin Kokofas F/F Defence Hawks
 
Round 2 I Sunday April 30 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Taurama Suns & Uni Tigers Double F/F
Concept Koboni 5.4.34 def Central Bombers 0.4.4
Lamana Dockers 6.3.39 def West Eagles 2.4.16
 
Results
Round 3 I Saturday May 06 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
Lamana Dockers Vs Defence Hawks to be played next Saturday
Concept Koboni 6.3.39 def Gerehu Magpies 1.4.10
 
Round 3 I Sunday May 07 I COLTS Oval I Port Moresby
West Eagles 2.11.23 def Cata 3.4.22
Oilmin Kokofas 5.5.35 def Central Bombers 2.1.13
BYE: Taurama Suns

2017 esiLoan AFL PREMIERSHIP SEASON - PORT MORESBY RESERVES DIVISION - LADDER

Placing Teams P W L D F A %
1 LAMANA DOCKERS * 2 2     39 16 244
2 CONCEPT KOBONI 3 2 1   99 60 165
3 OILMIN KOKOFAS 3 2 1   72 54 133
4 WEST EAGLES 3 2 1   85 87 98
5 CATS 3 1 2   64 79 81
6 GEREHU MAGPIES 3 1 2   29 40 73
7 DEFENCE HAWKS * 2 1 1   0 1 -
8 CENTRAL BOMBERS 3   3   17 69 25
9 TAURAMA SUNS 3   3   0 1 -
