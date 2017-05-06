USA name Revolution for IC17 tilt

With one of the longest selection processes amongst the IC nations, the USA has named their national team to represent them in Australian football at the 2017 International Cup in Melbourne this August. Following a final camp last weekend in Texas where 50 players pushed their case for the trip to Australia in three months time the final 30 have been announced.

There are plenty of names that will be familiar to IC watchers and plenty of new talent too.

The final squad is as follows

First Surname USAFL Club Ben Carpenter-Nwaynyawu Austin Crows Max DePina Seattle Grizzlies Caleb Dougherty Des Moines Rooster Bryan Dragus Golden Gate Roos Brent Fisher Minnesota Freeze David Franco Golden Gate Roos John Freeman Nashville Kangaroos Ryan Garthright Denver Bulldogs William Gleason Minnesota Freeze David Grzesiak Dallas Magpies Erik Hanson North Carolina Tigers Kyle Johnson Golden Gate Roos Dustin Jones St. Peterburg Swans Ben Judge Des Moines Roosters Jeff Kraemer Chicago Swans Donald Lee Los Angeles Dragons Jay Levesque Baltimore Washington Eagles Tim Lindfelt Golden Gate Roos Michael Linehan Austin Crows Daniel Livy Golden Gate Roos Hamilton May Des Moines Roosters Mark McClure Columbus Jackaroos Ryan McGettigan Philadelphia Hawks Michael Murphy New York Magpies David Restrepo Houston Lonestars/Melbourne Uni Blacks Bobby Sears Houston Lonestars Clyde Simpson Columbus Jackaroos Buddy Spohn Los Angeles Dragons/Black Rock Saleh Tyebjee Sacramento Suns Jason Wilhelm Arizona Hawks

At this stage the glaring omission from the orginal squad would be Alex Aurrichio. At this stage we are unsure whether that is due to availability given he is playing in the NEAFL in Sydney, whether there was an eligibility issue or just a matter of team selection policy. With Dragus, Wilhelm, McClure, Grzesiak and Spohn in the side there is no shortage of tall timber.

The coaching panel for the tour also is full of US Representative talent