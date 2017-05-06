USA name Revolution for IC17 tilt
Saturday, May 06 2017 @ 06:45 AM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
With one of the longest selection processes amongst the IC nations, the USA has named their national team to represent them in Australian football at the 2017 International Cup in Melbourne this August. Following a final camp last weekend in Texas where 50 players pushed their case for the trip to Australia in three months time the final 30 have been announced.
There are plenty of names that will be familiar to IC watchers and plenty of new talent too.
The final squad is as follows
|First
|Surname
|USAFL Club
|Ben
|Carpenter-Nwaynyawu
|Austin Crows
|Max
|DePina
|Seattle Grizzlies
|Caleb
|Dougherty
|Des Moines Rooster
|Bryan
|Dragus
|Golden Gate Roos
|Brent
|Fisher
|Minnesota Freeze
|David
|Franco
|Golden Gate Roos
|John
|Freeman
|Nashville Kangaroos
|Ryan
|Garthright
|Denver Bulldogs
|William
|Gleason
|Minnesota Freeze
|David
|Grzesiak
|Dallas Magpies
|Erik
|Hanson
|North Carolina Tigers
|Kyle
|Johnson
|Golden Gate Roos
|Dustin
|Jones
|St. Peterburg Swans
|Ben
|Judge
|Des Moines Roosters
|Jeff
|Kraemer
|Chicago Swans
|Donald
|Lee
|Los Angeles Dragons
|Jay
|Levesque
|Baltimore Washington Eagles
|Tim
|Lindfelt
|Golden Gate Roos
|Michael
|Linehan
|Austin Crows
|Daniel
|Livy
|Golden Gate Roos
|Hamilton
|May
|Des Moines Roosters
|Mark
|McClure
|Columbus Jackaroos
|Ryan
|McGettigan
|Philadelphia Hawks
|Michael
|Murphy
|New York Magpies
|David
|Restrepo
|Houston Lonestars/Melbourne Uni Blacks
|Bobby
|Sears
|Houston Lonestars
|Clyde
|Simpson
|Columbus Jackaroos
|Buddy
|Spohn
|Los Angeles Dragons/Black Rock
|Saleh
|Tyebjee
|Sacramento Suns
|Jason
|Wilhelm
|Arizona Hawks
At this stage the glaring omission from the orginal squad would be Alex Aurrichio. At this stage we are unsure whether that is due to availability given he is playing in the NEAFL in Sydney, whether there was an eligibility issue or just a matter of team selection policy. With Dragus, Wilhelm, McClure, Grzesiak and Spohn in the side there is no shortage of tall timber.
The coaching panel for the tour also is full of US Representative talent
|Coach
|Tom Ellis
|Assistant
|Dan Sarbacker
|Assistant
|Jason Becker
|Assisant
|Kyle Strenski
|Scout
|Martin Coventry
|Runner
|Jon Loring
|Manager
|Benjamin Gambaro
|Assistant Manager
|Brad Anderson