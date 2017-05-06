Translate

Saturday, May 06 2017 @ 04:28 PM ACST

USA name Revolution for IC17 tilt

Saturday, May 06 2017 @ 06:45 AM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

With one of the longest selection processes amongst the IC nations, the USA has named their national team to represent them in Australian football at the 2017 International Cup in Melbourne this August.  Following a final camp last weekend in Texas where 50 players pushed their case for the trip to Australia in three months time the final 30 have been announced.

There are plenty of names that will be familiar to IC watchers and plenty of new talent too.

The final squad is as follows

 

First Surname USAFL Club
Ben Carpenter-Nwaynyawu Austin Crows
Max DePina Seattle Grizzlies
Caleb Dougherty Des Moines Rooster
Bryan Dragus Golden Gate Roos
Brent Fisher Minnesota Freeze
David Franco Golden Gate Roos
John Freeman Nashville Kangaroos
Ryan Garthright Denver Bulldogs
William Gleason Minnesota Freeze
David Grzesiak Dallas Magpies
Erik Hanson North Carolina Tigers
Kyle Johnson Golden Gate Roos
Dustin Jones St. Peterburg Swans
Ben Judge Des Moines Roosters
Jeff Kraemer Chicago Swans
Donald Lee Los Angeles Dragons
Jay Levesque Baltimore Washington Eagles
Tim Lindfelt Golden Gate Roos
Michael Linehan Austin Crows
Daniel Livy Golden Gate Roos
Hamilton May Des Moines Roosters
Mark McClure Columbus Jackaroos
Ryan McGettigan Philadelphia Hawks
Michael Murphy New York Magpies
David Restrepo Houston Lonestars/Melbourne Uni Blacks
Bobby Sears Houston Lonestars
Clyde Simpson Columbus Jackaroos
Buddy Spohn Los Angeles Dragons/Black Rock
Saleh Tyebjee Sacramento Suns
Jason Wilhelm Arizona Hawks

At this stage the glaring omission from the orginal squad would be Alex Aurrichio.  At this stage we are unsure whether that is due to availability given he is playing in the NEAFL in Sydney, whether there was an eligibility issue or just a matter of team selection policy.  With Dragus, Wilhelm, McClure, Grzesiak and Spohn in the side there is no shortage of tall timber. 

The coaching panel for the tour also is full of US Representative talent

Coach Tom Ellis
Assistant  Dan Sarbacker
Assistant  Jason Becker
Assisant  Kyle Strenski
Scout  Martin Coventry
Runner  Jon Loring
Manager  Benjamin Gambaro
Assistant Manager  Brad Anderson

 

