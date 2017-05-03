Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 21-Apr


Tuesday 18-Apr


Monday 17-Apr


Sunday 16-Apr


Saturday 15-Apr


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, May 03 2017 @ 11:30 AM ACST

FOOTY AROUND THE WORLD: Samoa

Wednesday, May 03 2017 @ 08:01 AM ACST

Contributed by:

Oceania

The following story originally appeared on Frederick's Blog and the original article can be found here.

Although primarily known for producing scores of talented players in rugby union, the nation of Samoa (population 179,000) has a recently established presence in Aussie rules.

The game was first introduced in the Samoan capital of Apia back in 1997, with the country’s governing body being founded the following year as the Samoa Australian Rules Football Association (SARFA). An exhibition match drew an impressive crowd, and the new footy players showed athleticism, toughness, and a natural aptitude for the game.

Due to Samoans’ rugby fanaticism, the first games of footy were played under hybrid rules, including 15-on-15, restricting certain players’ movement and playing on rectangular rugby fields, as opposed to cricket ovals. This was called Samoan rules and was used as a catalyst to get people involved in the basics of footy. The SARFA also developed a mutual relationship with the AFL’s Western Bulldogs, as Samoa shares the same colors (blue, red, and white) as the Bulldogs’ jumper. Several AFL players visited Samoa for coaching clinics and development camps, most notably Bulldogs legend Brad Johnson.

The country’s international team was originally known as the Bulldogs. They debuted at Australia’s Arafura Games in 1999, where they took home the bronze medal; two years later, the Samoans competed against Nauru during an international test match in Melbourne.

78016_1_OThe year 2002 was big for Samoan footy, with Bulldogs being selected to the inaugural Australian Football International Cup. While they only finished seventh overall, this was a major step forward for Samoa, showing that they could compete at a high level against other countries. Also in 2002, AFL games were first broadcast on Samoan television.

In 2005, they finished in fifth place at the International Cup, beating Great Britain decisively and scoring a narrow win over Canada, while suffering losses to powerhouses Papua New Guinea and New Zealand.

52685_1_S

The SARFA was reincorporated as AFL Samoa in 2007, and the national team was renamed the Kangaroos in time for the 2008 edition of the IC, mostly due to the influence of Aaron Edwards, a Samoan-born footy player for the North Melbourne Kangaroos. That year, Samoa beat India, but lost again to New Zealand and suffered a disappointing loss to the Japanese team as well.

In addition to Samoa’s historic relationship with the Western Bulldogs, they also share close ties with the Moorabbin Kangaroos, a team in suburban Melbourne that competes in the Southern Football League. There remains an ongoing effort to keep a strong senior league going in Samoa, as footy already has a strong foothold among schoolkids. With the AFL looking to expand their geographic footprint in the South Pacific, they will no doubt have their eyes on Samoa in the near future.

The last records on footy in Samoa indicated 240 senior players and 132 junior players, in addition to a schoolboys’ tournament and a full-time development officer appointed by the AFL was located in Samoa.

149856_1_O

SAMOANS IN THE AFL
  • Karmichael Hunt (played 2011-2014) – Hunt is of Samoan descent on his dad’s side and his mother is a Cook Islander. While he hasn’t directly engaged with Samoan footy on the international level (having been born and raised in New Zealand), Hunt played in the AFL as a versatile midfielder/defender with the Gold Coast Suns for four seasons. Before his AFL career, Hunt played rugby league with the Brisbane Broncos from 2004-2009, and he currently plays rugby union with the Queensland Reds.
  • Aaron Edwards (played 2003-2014) – Born in Samoa to a Kiwi father and Samoan mother, Edwards emigrated to Melbourne, where he played under-18 footy with the historic Dandenong Stingrays team in the TAC Cup. While Edwards played a few seasons with both West Coast and Richmond, his most notable career arc was when he played as a key forward for the North Melbourne Kangaroos from 2007-2012, kicking 122 career goals. Like many Polynesian converts to Aussie rules, Edwards played rugby union as a youngster before picking up a footy at the age of 13.
  • Fia Tootoo (played 2008-present) – A Samoan national who lives in Melbourne, Tootoo plays at the semi-pro level for the Nyora Saints, a team in the Ellinbank & District Football League. Tootoo is also a key member of the Samoan national team.
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

FOOTY AROUND THE WORLD: Samoa | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Joe Woodyard
Guest Users: 21

Random Image

17-New Zealand
17-New Zealand
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.25 seconds 