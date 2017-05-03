Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 21-Apr


Tuesday 18-Apr


Monday 17-Apr


Sunday 16-Apr


Saturday 15-Apr


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, May 03 2017 @ 11:30 AM ACST

IC17 Nauru Chiefs named

Wednesday, May 03 2017 @ 08:18 AM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

The Nauru Chiefs have named their final 30-man squad for the 2017 AFL International Cup to be held in Melbourne from August 5th.  Fourteen returning members of the IC14 squad such as Yoshi Harris, Trent Depaune, Johnny Dagiaro (this will be Johnny's fourth International Cup) and Kenneth Oppenheimer will give the side some solid experience. 

While there will also be plenty of excitement from newcomers such as Richmond Spanner, Niga Haulangi and Shawnkemp Maaki.

The Chiefs finished seventh at IC14 defeating the USA, Great Britain (twice), Indonesia and losing only to eventual runners up Ireland by 27 points in Bendigo after being just three points down at 3/4 time.  They will be looking to push higher at IC17.

The Chiefs should be feared by all teams that give themselves a realistic chance at the IC17 title as their hard fast football will be complemented by a more thinking game around the stoppages.  Domestically in Nauru the game has probably never been better organised both at senior and junior level I expect this squad will show the benefits of that.

The full squad is: 

 

NAURU CHIEFS SQUAD FOR IC17 Team
Bronco Deidenang Kangaroos
Yoshi Harris Magpies
Kenneth Oppenheimer Magpies
Aykers Daniel Bulldogs
Joeson Kanimea Kangaroos
Trent Depaune Cats
Tipung Kamtaura Bombers
Donatello Moses Bulldogs
Jencke Jeremiah Hawks
Richmond Spanner Magpies
Johnny Dagiaro Bombers
Mallinson Batsiua Magpies
Darnel Diema Hawks
Pilo Dagiaro Cats
Dave Mwaredaga Magpies
Agir Nenabo Amwano Bombers
Kais Tatum Bombers
German Grundler Bombers
Tiana Waidubu Cats
Charles Dagiaro Kangaroos
Jose TripleJ-Jems Uepa Bulldogs
David Japheth Adeang Cats
Jeremiah Gil Kam Hawks
Devine Agir Bulldogs
Teolime Kamtaura Magpies
Tama Jeremiah Magpies
Niga Haulangi Bulldogs
Shawnkemp Maaki Cats
Ishmael Fritz Hawks
Mick Vorbach Bombers

 

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

IC17 Nauru Chiefs named | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Joe Woodyard
Guest Users: 21

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.22 seconds 