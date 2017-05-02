Magpies take 2017 AFL Nauru title

Thanks to Mathew Batsiua and AFL Nauru for supplying reports of the AFL Nauru season.

Despite the rain, the Grand final was packed with hundreds coming out to the ground to watch this season's grand final between two form sides of the competition the Magpies and the Bombers.



When the big game finally started, it was the Magpies who hit the ground running, dominating clearances and controlling the first quarter.

Young Magpie Richmond Spanner was a strong target for the Magpies, taking brilliant contested marks in their ...forward line and kicking 2 first quarter goals to help his team take control of the game early on. In the middle Magpies skipper Yoshi Harris controlled the ruck in the first quarter giving his on-ballers first use and control of the clearances. The Bomber's cause was not helped when Captain Johnny Dagiaro hobbled off the field with an ankle injury and did not return again for the remainder of the match.

