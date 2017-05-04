2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 7

Round 7 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off at Ethihad Stadium on Friday night with St Kilda hosting the GWS Giants. The 125th Anniversary match between Collingwood and Carlton will be shown on the main Fox Sports 1 station in the USA. Hopefully they will get to see Collingwood big man Mason Cox on their screens in the US. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

TERRITORY/NETWORK MATCH 1 MATCH 2 MATCH 3 MATCH 4 MATCH 5 MATCH 6 MATCH 7 MATCH 8 MATCH 9 HIGHLIGHTS AUSTRALIA PLUS Asia 5/5 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 6/5 @ 11:30 HKT (Live) - 6/5 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) - 6/5 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 7/5 @ 11:00 HKT (Live) - 7/5 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) 11/5 @ 10:30 HKT Pacific 5/5 @ 21:30 Fiji (Live) 6/5 @ 15:30 Fiji (Live) - 6/5 @ 18:30 Fiji (Live) - 6/5 @ 21:30 Fiji (Live) 7/5 @ 15:00 Fiji (Live) - 7/5 @ 18:30 Fiji (Live) 11/5 @ 14:30 Fiji India 5/5 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 6/5 @ 09:00 IND (Live) - 6/5 @ 12:00 IND (Live) - 6/5 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 7/5 @ 08:30 IND (Live) - 7/5 @ 12:00 IND (Live) 11/5 @ 08:00 IND ECONET Africa 5/5 @ 12:50 CAT (Live) - 6/5 @ 07:10 CAT (Live) - - 6/5 @ 12:25 CAT (Live) - - 7/5 @ 09:45 CAT (Live) 9/5 @ 18:40 CAT ESPN - BT SPORT UK & Ireland 5/5 @ 10:30 BST (Live) - 6/5 @ 05:00 BST (Live) - - 6/5 @ 10:00 BST (Live) 7/5 @ 04:00 BST (Live) - 7/5 @ 07:30 BST (Live) 8/5 @ 19:00 BST FOX SPORTS 1 USA - - 5/5 @ 24:00 ET (Live) - - - - - - - FOX SOCCER PLUS USA - - - - - 6/5 @ 05:00 ET (Live) 6/5 @ 23:00 ET (Live) - 7/5 @ 02:30 ET (Live) 8/5 @ 23:00 ET ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK Middle East 5/5 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 03:30 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 04:00 GMT (Live) - - - - 7/5 @ 05:00 GMT (Live) - Yes GEE - BOATS & CRUISES Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 5/5 @ 9:30 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 03:30 GMT (Live) 6/5@ 04:00 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 09:00 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 09:00 GMT (Live) 7/5 @ 03:00 GMT (Live) - 7/5 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) Yes SKY SPORTS New Zealand - - - - - - 8/5 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) - - - TSN2 Canada 5/5 @ 05:30 ET (Live) - - - - 6/5 @ 12:30 ET (Delay) - - - Yes TVNZ New Zealand 5/5 @ 23:50 NZT (Delay) - - 6/5 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) - 6/5 @ 21:00 NZT (Live) 7/5 @ 15:00 NZT (Live) 8/5 @ 00:30 NZT (Delay) 8/5 @ 12:15 NZT (Delay) 10/5 @ 16:05 NZT VIASAT Russia 5/5 @ 12:30 MSK (Live) - 6/5 @ 07:00 MSK (Live) - - 6/5 @ 12:00 MSK (Live) 7/5 @ 06:00 MSK (Live) - 7/5 @ 09:30 MSK (Live) 8/5 @ 16:00 MSK

