Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Wednesday 26-Apr


Friday 21-Apr


Tuesday 18-Apr


Monday 17-Apr


Sunday 16-Apr


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, May 04 2017 @ 03:22 PM ACST

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 7

Thursday, May 04 2017 @ 11:31 AM ACST

Contributed by:

General News

Round 7 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off at Ethihad Stadium on Friday night with St Kilda hosting the GWS Giants. The 125th Anniversary match between Collingwood and Carlton will be shown on the main Fox Sports 1 station in the USA.  Hopefully they will get to see Collingwood big man Mason Cox on their screens in the US.  The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).  You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the  Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

 

  

TERRITORY/NETWORK MATCH 1 MATCH 2 MATCH 3 MATCH 4 MATCH 5 MATCH 6 MATCH 7 MATCH 8 MATCH 9 HIGHLIGHTS
AUSTRALIA PLUS                    
Asia 5/5 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 6/5 @ 11:30 HKT (Live) - 6/5 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) - 6/5 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 7/5 @ 11:00 HKT (Live) - 7/5 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) 11/5 @ 10:30 HKT
Pacific 5/5 @ 21:30 Fiji (Live) 6/5 @ 15:30 Fiji (Live) - 6/5 @ 18:30 Fiji (Live) - 6/5 @ 21:30 Fiji (Live) 7/5 @ 15:00 Fiji (Live) - 7/5 @ 18:30 Fiji (Live) 11/5 @ 14:30 Fiji
India 5/5 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 6/5 @ 09:00 IND (Live) - 6/5 @ 12:00 IND (Live) - 6/5 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 7/5 @ 08:30 IND (Live) - 7/5 @ 12:00 IND (Live) 11/5 @ 08:00 IND
ECONET                    
Africa 5/5 @ 12:50 CAT (Live) - 6/5 @ 07:10 CAT (Live) - - 6/5 @ 12:25 CAT (Live) - - 7/5 @ 09:45 CAT (Live) 9/5 @ 18:40 CAT
ESPN - BT SPORT                    
UK & Ireland 5/5 @ 10:30 BST (Live) - 6/5 @ 05:00 BST (Live) - - 6/5 @ 10:00 BST (Live) 7/5 @ 04:00 BST (Live) - 7/5 @ 07:30 BST (Live) 8/5 @ 19:00 BST
FOX SPORTS 1                    
USA - - 5/5 @ 24:00 ET (Live) - - - - - - -
FOX SOCCER PLUS                    
USA - - - - - 6/5 @ 05:00 ET (Live) 6/5 @ 23:00 ET (Live) - 7/5 @ 02:30 ET (Live) 8/5 @ 23:00 ET
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK                    
Middle East 5/5 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 03:30 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 04:00 GMT (Live) - - - - 7/5 @ 05:00 GMT (Live) - Yes
GEE - BOATS & CRUISES                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 5/5 @ 9:30 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 03:30 GMT (Live) 6/5@ 04:00 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 09:00 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 09:00 GMT (Live) 7/5 @ 03:00 GMT (Live) - 7/5 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) Yes
SKY SPORTS                    
New Zealand - - - - - - 8/5 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) - - -
TSN2                    
Canada 5/5 @ 05:30 ET (Live) - - - - 6/5 @ 12:30 ET (Delay) - - - Yes
TVNZ                    
New Zealand 5/5 @ 23:50 NZT (Delay) - - 6/5 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) - 6/5 @ 21:00 NZT (Live) 7/5 @ 15:00 NZT (Live) 8/5 @ 00:30 NZT (Delay) 8/5 @ 12:15 NZT (Delay) 10/5 @ 16:05 NZT
VIASAT                    
Russia 5/5 @ 12:30 MSK (Live) - 6/5 @ 07:00 MSK (Live) - - 6/5 @ 12:00 MSK (Live) 7/5 @ 06:00 MSK (Live) - 7/5 @ 09:30 MSK (Live) 8/5 @ 16:00 MSK

ONLINE 

WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU  MATCH 1 MATCH 2  MATCH 3  MATCH 4  MATCH 5  MATCH 6  MATCH 7  MATCH 8  MATCH 9 
Worldwide (excl. Aust) 5/5 @ 09:50 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 03:45 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 04:10 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 06:35 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 09:25 GMT (Live) 6/5 @ 09:25 GMT (Live) 7/5 @ 03:10 GMT (Live) 7/5 @ 05:20 GMT (Live) 7/5 @ 06:40 GMT (Live)

 

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 7 | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 30

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

5 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements


 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.19 seconds 