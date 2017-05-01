Translate

Monday, May 01 2017 @ 05:36 PM ACST

2017 AFL USA Combine underway

Monday, May 01 2017 @ 07:45 AM ACST

Contributed by:

North AmericaKevin Sheehan along with other AFL staff and club recruiters have again assembled in Los Angeles for their annual combine to identify American talent to bring to AFL clubs.

Recent success stories from previous years are Mason Cox (Collingwood), Jason Holmes (St Kilda) and Matt Korchek (Carlton). But the 2016 combine did not result in any athletes being taken by an AFL club.

Athletes will be put through extensive athletic and skills testing along with interviews by AFL clubs and educated about the Australian game.



At the conclusion of the combine clubs will have indicated which athletes they would like to bring to Australia for further auditions and possibly attend the national combine in Melbourne. If the 2017 combine is able to entice an AFL club to bring an athlete to their club list in Australia the future of this combine could be under a cloud.

Kevin Sheehan revealed on Twitter (see below) that Drew Martin from Portland Oregon posted the best 20m sprint time. Martin's NCAA basketball profile can be seen here - http://basketball.realgm.com/player/D...mary/61730

