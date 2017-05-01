2017 AFL USA Combine underway Monday, May 01 2017 @ 07:45 AM ACST Contributed by: Kevin Sheehan along with other AFL staff and club recruiters have again assembled in Los Angeles for their annual combine to identify American talent to bring to AFL clubs.



Recent success stories from previous years are Mason Cox (Collingwood), Jason Holmes (St Kilda) and Matt Korchek (Carlton). But the 2016 combine did not result in any athletes being taken by an AFL club.



Athletes will be put through extensive athletic and skills testing along with interviews by AFL clubs and educated about the Australian game.







At the conclusion of the combine clubs will have indicated which athletes they would like to bring to Australia for further auditions and possibly attend the national combine in Melbourne. If the 2017 combine is able to entice an AFL club to bring an athlete to their club list in Australia the future of this combine could be under a cloud.



Kevin Sheehan revealed on Twitter (see below) that Drew Martin from Portland Oregon posted the best 20m sprint time. Martin's NCAA basketball profile can be seen here -



Kevin Sheehan along with other AFL staff and club recruiters have again assembled in Los Angeles for their annual combine to identify American talent to bring to AFL clubs.Recent success stories from previous years are Mason Cox (Collingwood), Jason Holmes (St Kilda) and Matt Korchek (Carlton). But the 2016 combine did not result in any athletes being taken by an AFL club.Athletes will be put through extensive athletic and skills testing along with interviews by AFL clubs and educated about the Australian game.At the conclusion of the combine clubs will have indicated which athletes they would like to bring to Australia for further auditions and possibly attend the national combine in Melbourne. If the 2017 combine is able to entice an AFL club to bring an athlete to their club list in Australia the future of this combine could be under a cloud.Kevin Sheehan revealed on Twitter (see below) that Drew Martin from Portland Oregon posted the best 20m sprint time. Martin's NCAA basketball profile can be seen here - http://basketball.realgm.com/player/D...mary/61730 Share













What's Related http://basketball.realg...

More by Troy Thompson

More from North America Story Options Printable Story Format

Syndication RSS news RSS events Twitter Facebook Who's Online Guest Users: 42

What's New Stories 2 new Stories in the last 3 days



Comments last 3 days No new comments



Media Gallery last 7 Days No new media items



Links last 2 weeks No recent new links

No new commentsNo new media itemsNo recent new links Advertisements

