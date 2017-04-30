Nauru finals lead to ultimate AFL Nauru clash Saturday, April 29 2017 @ 10:45 AM ACST Contributed by:



PLAYERS TO WATCH

MAGPIES

Yoshi Harris - the big young man has had a solid season. Can play in different positions so he is very versatile and is a hard match-up for any opposition coach.

Dave Mwaredaga - strong clearance player who hardly plays a bad match. Very consistent and has a damaging long kick.

Richmond Spanner - #1 draft pick who has had a great season. Great contested mark and can be a match winner.

BOMBERS

Agir Nenabo Amwano - quality player with great skills. Will be busy in the Bombers engine room.

Johnny Dagiaro - on his day he is unstoppable. Highly skilled and competitive both in the air and on the ground. Can win the game for the Bombers if he is on song.



Kais Tatum - has been the form ruckman this season and will have his biggest challenge yet up against the Magpies big men. Kaison has also been dangerous up-forward when he rotates.



Results of the finals played in the last two weeks can be seen below.

FINALS WEEK 1



ELIMINATION FINAL

Facing elimination the reigning premiers showed their true colours winning convincingly in style by 36 points. After matching it with the Bulldogs for the first two quarters, the Cats fell away in the 2nd half as the Bulldogs class shone through. The Bulldogs senior players in Donatello Moses, Patrick Agadio and Nanniten Temaki stepped up a gear and started to dominate the game. Shawn Kemp Maaki, Otto Adam and Tiana Waidabu tried to keep the Cats in the game but the Bulldogs had more winners and momentum. Cats veteran Trent Depaune gave his all kicking 5 goals for the Cats but it was not enough as they went down and were eliminated by the hungry Dogs.

BULLDOGS 4.0 9.3 13.6 18.10.118

CATS 3.2 9.2 10.4 13.4.82

GOALS

Bulldogs: Snuka Adire 5, Donatello Moses 4, Aykers Daniel 2, Nanniten Temaki 2, Lennox Agege, Anvickson Jeremiah, Patrick Agadio, Elko Joe Agir, Baia Aubiat

Cats: Trent Depaune 5, Ansl Namaduk 2, Otto Adam 2, Shiek Daoe, Peter Hiram, Mambo Quadina, Tiana Waidabu

BEST

Bulldogs: Patrick Agadio, Jose Uepa, Nanniten Temaki, Devine Agir, Lennox Agege, Snuka Adire

Cats: Otto Adam, Shawn Kemp Maaki, Tiana Waidabu, Rory Depaune, Trent Depaune, David Adeang

INJURIES – Donatello Moses (Bulldogs) concussion

REPORTS – Nil

Umpires: Rudeen & Nicholas



QUALIFYING FINAL

The top two teams in Magpies and Bombers faced off in a highly anticipated rematch from last week’s thriller. This time bigger rewards were at stake with the winner, earning a bye next week and going straight into the Grand Final. The 1st quarter was hectic with the ball in dispute for the majority of the time. The game didn’t open up as defence from both sides was strong. In the 2nd it was the Bombers who came out firing with their forward line moving and presenting well. It was Kaison Tatum leading the forwards with 3 goals in the second. Magpies young star Richmond Spanner kicked 2 goals in the 2nd quarter to keep the Magpies close. In the 3rd the teams went goal for goal as the game tightened. The Bombers held a slender lead of 3 points heading into the last quarter. In the last the Magpies squandered it’s chances to take the lead outright kicking 9 behinds for the quarter. It was neck and neck all the way and when the final siren sounded, the match was all tied at 71 points each. Five minutes extra time was called as the players took to the field again. When Kenneth Oppenheimer kicked truly in the dying seconds of the game, it was all over. Magpies by 6 points in a memorable match.

MAGPIES 1.3 4.5 8.8 10.18.78

BOMBERS 0.2 6.3 9.5 11. 5.72

GOALS

Magpies: Yoshi Harris 2, Richmond Spanner 2, Kenneth Oppenheimer 2, Peter Demauna, Reed Dageago, Arlee Temaki, Daiga Deireragea

Bombers: Kaison Tatum 4, Bremoki Maaki 3, Dijay Grundler 2, Khyde Menke, Rassie Deireragea

BEST

Magpies: Yoshi Harris, Kenneth Oppenheimer, Mallinson Batsiua, Dave Mwaredaga, Teolime Kamtaura, Tama Jeremiah

Bombers: Agir Amwano, Mick Vorbach, Villi Kesa Jeremiah, Kaison Tatum, Johnny Dagiaro, Daniel Daniel

INJURIES – Nil REPORTS – Nil

Umpires: Jezza & David





FINALS 2nd WEEK - APRIL 22, 2017



PRELIMINARY FINAL

Grand final spot was up for grabs. For the Mighty Bulldogs, a defence of their premiership title which they have won for the last 5 years. For the Bombers their first grand final birth, so plenty was at stake. The match was close all day with both teams competing hard and moving the ball well. At the first break it was the Bombers who held a small lead of 6 points. At half time the Bulldogs were in front by 3 points. The margin of 3 points was maintained by the Bulldogs at the end of the 3rd quarter setting the stage for a frantic final quarter. The teams went goal for goal. The Bombers opened up a lead by 18 points half way through the final term and looked poised to kick away but the champion Bulldogs rallied and stormed back to be within 3 points with only minutes left on the clock. But the pressure took it’s toll and tempers flared leading to dangerous Bulldog forward Donatello Moses being sent off. The Bombers capitalised to kick a late goal to finally end the run of the Mighty Bulldogs . The Bombers now head into their first Grand Final where the black and white army awaits. It should be a fantastic match!

BOMBERS 3.1 7.4 11.6 18. 8.116

BULLDOGS 2.1 8.1 12.3 17. 5.107

GOALS

Bombers: Khyde Menke 7, Bremoki Maaki 5, Johnny Dagiaro 2, Kaison Tatum, Daniel Daniel, Dijay Grundler, Gary Neneiya

Bulldogs: Snuka Adire 4, Rotto Dannang 3, Aykers Daniel 3, Jarlik Agir 2, Niga Haulangi 2, Tiko Agir, Donatello Moses, Deiri Cook

BEST

Bombers: Bremoki Maaki, Agir Amwano, Mick Vorbach, Kingston Ika, Rassie Deireragea, Khyde Menke

Bulldogs: Patrick Agadio, Nanniten Temaki, Lennox Agege, Jose Uepa, Niga Haulangi, Snuka Adire

INJURIES – Nanitten Temaki - Bulldogs (ankle) REPORTS – Donatello Moses (Bulldogs) reported for abusive language towards field umpire. Guilty, suspended 1 match. Donatello Moses (Bulldogs) reported for inappropriate contact with field umpire, suspended 1 match.

Umpires: Jezza, Vaiuli & Nicholas

