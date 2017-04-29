Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 21-Apr


Tuesday 18-Apr


Monday 17-Apr


Sunday 16-Apr


Saturday 15-Apr


Thursday 13-Apr


Wednesday 12-Apr


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, April 29 2017 @ 01:45 AM ACST

Paris v Lyon – Cockatoos v Lions – French Grand Final Review

Friday, April 28 2017 @ 01:17 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 240



They are the two largest urban areas in France – Paris with over 11 million people and Lyon with almost 2 million. They are also the cities represented by two wonderful football teams in this weekend’s CNFA (French) Grand Final.

The ALFA Lions from Lyon are in their first decider since joining the league for the 2013/14 season. The Paris Cockatoos are in their second successive decider since joining last season – and winning a flag in their maiden season. It is a true changing of the guard for the competition and a very healthy sign of things to come.

But to pick a winner on the day is harder and there is some compelling evidence to support both teams. The ALFA Lions have gone through the season to date undefeated. That is a remarkable effort in any season, but arguably more so in the case of the Lions after years of building they have suddenly got to within touching distance of the summit. They also won their only encounter with the Cockatoos this season by a commanding 46 points (86 to 40), meaning they certainly have an edge psychologically over the Cockatoos.


They also have nothing to lose in one respect…they have already achieved beyond their wildest dreams this season, so everything to date has been a success. A loss now cannot undo the incredible progress the club has made.

The Cockatoos have lost three matches this season – worryingly to ach of the other finalists (Lions, Coyotes and Cockerels). But their four wins have been largely impressive. They have the players, game plan and belief to bring their best on the day and go back to back. The question is buried in there somewhere – the answer will be sees at the final siren. But their climb from losing two of their opening three matches to get into the grand final says much about their ability and determination.

The best team will win on the day. The question of form versus experience will come down to four quarters of tough football, and the winner will be worthy.

And the winner will be………
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Paris v Lyon – Cockatoos v Lions – French Grand Final Review | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 22

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

7 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.18 seconds 