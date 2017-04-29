Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, April 29 2017 @ 01:45 AM ACST

New AFLCNE Season Off To Flying Start

Friday, April 28 2017 @ 09:38 AM ACST

Contributed by:

Europe

 The new season has started across central and northern England with some big scores, heavy losses and a tight tussle thrown into the mix. After an off season of planning, plotting, training and hoping, teams took to the fields. Following is an article from the AFLCNE website looking at the round.

With round 1 over, we can take a look at the past weekend. It was a high scorer, with the Mozzies and Wolves powering ahead to form an early leading pack. Nottingham’s victory over Huddersfield sees them take 3rd position, while the Saints sit at the bottom by default.

Saturday saw Manchester Mosquitoes welcome Tyne Tees Tigers for this season’s opener. While the Tigers put in a hard-fought performance, the experienced and well-drilled Mozzies proved too much, putting in a commanding 216-12 victory and giving a hint that they’re going all out for that fourth premiership.

 As Sunday rolled around, Nottingham Scorpions faced off against Huddersfield Rams at Moderns RUFC. With both teams bringing good numbers, the Scorpions were hoping for a reverse of the pre-season scoreline that saw the Rams take a convincing victory, so won’t be too disappointed with their 115-86 victory in a very competitive game. 

The final match of the weekend saw a Wolverhampton Wolverines team carrying momentum from a successful pre-season come up against a rookie 9-man Sheffield Thunder side. Given the two team’s contrasting pre-season prep, a Wolves victory always seemed likely, however the huge 241-11 scoreline suggests that Wolves will be firmly lodged among the finals spots come the end of the season. 

A hard day at the office for Sheffield and Tyne Tees will have exposed areas for both teams to build on, while Manchester, Wolves and Nottingham will be desperate to carry their form into next week. Meanwhile, the Rams can look back on a hard-fought game knowing that, with a bit of tweaking, they can be up there come July. 

Final scores from the weekend:

Manchester Mosquitoes 32.24.216 d. Tyne Tees Tigers 1.6.12

Nottingham Scorpions 16.19.115 d. Huddersfield Rams 11.20.86

Wolverhampton Wolverines 36.25.241 d. Sheffield Thunder 1.5.11

 

New AFLCNE Season Off To Flying Start
