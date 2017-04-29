Cairns Prepares For Premiership Dogs And Determined Suns

In a little under three months’ time, the Far North Queensland city of Cairns will play host to another AFL Premiership match. For the first time in Cairns’ history it will play host to a reigning premier with the Western Bulldogs coming to town to once again play the Gold Coast Suns. The match is massive for the development of Australian Rules football in north Queensland and already promotions and preparations are underway to attract huge crowds and secure more matches to the home of footy in the Far North, Cazalys Stadium.

Media Release: Tickets on sale today for Western Bulldogs Round 18 match in Cairns

In Cairns to support the launch of tickets going on sale, Western Bulldogs player Roarke Smith and Gold Coast SUNS’ Sam Day spoke of how both clubs are looking forward to the Round 18 clash.

Roarke Smith highlighted how the Western Bulldogs were looking forward to returning to Cairns’ Cazalys Stadium for a fourth consecutive year.

“The Club is proud to return to Cairns for the fourth consecutive year to showcase AFL football in North Queensland,” Mr Smith said.

“The players, coaches and staff enjoy coming to Cairns to escape the southern winter as conditions are ideal in late July for football in this part of the world.

“And this year as the reigning Premiers we are delighted to be bringing the 2016 Premiership Cup to the region.

“We have also forged a great connection with the region thus far through our regular community and school visits and the players are grateful for the reception they’ve received to date by committed fans from across the country.

“The game at Cazalys Stadium has become a fixture we look forward to and we hope to put on an exciting display in front of a vibrant, and energetic crowd when we return in July,” he said.

GC SUNS player Sam Day echoed what Smith said and highlighted the importance of the North Queensland region to the club.

“Every season we look forward to coming to Cairns to play,” Mr Day said.

"Over the years I've been playing in the Cairns match you can't help but notice the growth of the game throughout North Queensland.

"As players we see this up close when players from the region, who are part of the SUNS Talent Academy, come to train with us or play with our NEAFL side throughout the year and I know that is something we want to keep improving," he said.

This year’s match at Cazalys Stadium will be held in the twilight timeslot of 4.35pm. The timeslot will allow visitors escaping the chill of the southern winter to experience the warmth that the Tropical North Queensland region has to offer.

AFL Cairns President Gary Young said the region was excited to welcome back the reigning AFL Premiers.

“The match has built momentum over the years and every game has been action packed, with excellent attendance numbers,” Mr Young said.

“As the Bulldogs are returning as the reigning Premiers I would suggest local and interstate supporters get their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

“This match is likely to be a sell-out. To have the reigning Premiers in Cairns is an outstanding bonus for AFL fans in Tropical North Queensland,” he said.

Cairns Regional Council Mayor Bob Manning welcomed the return of the Bulldogs and the Suns to the Far North for the July fixture.

“Once again, we’ll be offering a warm tropical welcome to the Bulldogs and the Suns – two teams that are now very familiar with our city,” Cr Manning said.

“We’re thrilled that the Bulldogs are bringing a home game to Cairns for the fourth successive season. The fact that they’ll be coming here as reigning premiers makes this year’s fixture all the more special.

“Now it’s up to the community to show their appreciation by supporting what will be a fantastic game.

“Get in quick to snap up your tickets and be a part of this great sporting event – let’s show them that AFL is alive in Cairns,” he said.

Tickets to the Round 18 Toyota AFL Premiership Season match between the Western Bulldogs and the Gold Coast SUNS, scheduled for Saturday July 22 at Cazalys Stadium Cairns, will go on sale today from 9.00am AEST via ticketdirect.com.au or the Cazalys reception.

This year, Corporate Packages are on offer starting at $85.00 in the Sportsman’s Bar located on the 50m arc of Cazalys Stadium.

Fans can also purchase tickets into the Official Match Day Function where five of the attendees will be selected for a ‘money-can’t-buy-experience’ gaining access to the Gold Coast SUNS change room in the lead up to the bounce. For further details on all corporate functions and hospitality, visit www.aflcairns.com.au or call 07 4042 3000.