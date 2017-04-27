Translate

Thursday, April 27 2017 @ 05:58 AM ACST

South Pacific kick off Qld U16 Championships campaign today

Wednesday, April 26 2017 @ 08:36 AM ACST

Contributed by:

Oceania

The South Pacific Under 16 team today kickoff their 2017 Queensland Under 16 Championships  at the Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Burpengary.

Representative teams from Brisbane South, Brisbane North, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, North Queensland and South Pacific will compete in the four day carnival.

The squad selected from across the South Pacific is dominated by PNG, with 14 representatives. 

The Queensland Under 16 State Academy Squad will be chosen at the completion of the carnival and will go on to play in the NAB AFL Under 16 Championships in June.

 The tournament schedule can be seen below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The full South Pacific squad is:

Player Country
Allen Tarioha Solomon Is.
Balthasar Talania PNG
Carl Kaiyage PNG
Charliong Gilupa PNG
Collin Kabavas Kennedy PNG
Daniel Harry Koivi PNG
Edward Mel Fiji
Elizah Agege Nauru
Gerard Ranky Fungke PNG
Hewago Paul Oea PNG
Inesi Ahomana Tonga
Jason Keniapisia Solomon Is.
Jason Logi PNG
Joe Yamog PNG
Jone Radua Fiji
Karl Hartman Nauru
Kevin Chan PNG
Nelson Ulume PNG
Rapoama Bola Fiji
Rex Peregua PNG
Uinistoni Finau Tonga
Wise Temaki Nauru
Woewodin Thoma Nauru
Xavier Francis Kombong PNG
Yatom Werner PNG
