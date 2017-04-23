Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, April 23 2017 @ 11:23 AM ACST

Shanghai sell-out

Friday, April 21 2017 @ 03:40 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Asia

Port Adelaide’s historic first AFL game for premiership points in China has sold out.

Remaining tickets went on sale on Thursday afternoon at 2.00pm, and were sold within the first hour.

With 24 days to go before the historic first bounce on Sunday 14 May at Shanghai’s Jiangwan Stadium, the successful sale of all tickets gives the club great momentum heading into the ground-breaking game.

Over 5,000 Port Adelaide supporters are expected to make the trip to Shanghai, in a significant show of support for this inaugural campaign.

The final temporary grandstands commenced construction on Tuesday and will be complete in the week leading up to the game.

Port Adelaide plays Gold Coast at Jiangwan Stadium, Shanghai on Sunday 14 May at 1.20pm (China Central Time)

Keith Thomas, Port Adelaide chief executive officer

“This is a significant milestone – and provides us with terrific momentum and real excitement leading into the game.

“Our membership team has worked hard to ensure those who pre-registered were able to purchase tickets and have been successful in doing so.

“To have over 5,000 of our passionate fans make the journey over – many with our new international airline partner Cathay Pacific – is a massive stamp of approval from our supporter base.

“While our football operations focus on the week-to-week of the AFL fixture, our job administratively is to ensure everything is in place for a smooth logistical exercise when we fly over.

“We will have up to 100 Port Adelaide staff, players, coaches and other officials on the ground in Shanghai, so we’re committed to being fully resourced in terms of people power for this game.

“It’s starting to get exciting now with under 24 days until we play, and we’ll have several more positive announcements in the coming weeks about the game.”

