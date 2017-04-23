2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 5

Round 5 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off in Adelaide tonight with the Port Adelaide hosting Carlton at the Adelaide Oval.

The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE LOCAL TIME GMT 1 21-Apr Night Port Adelaide vs. Carlton Adelaide Oval 19:20 09:50 2 22-Apr Day Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane Lions Etihad Stadium 13:45 03:45 3 22-Apr Twilight Gold Coast SUNS vs. Adelaide Crows Metricon Stadium 16:35 06:35 4 22-Apr Night Sydney Swans vs. GWS GIANTS SCG 19:25 09:25 5 22-Apr Night Fremantle vs. North Melbourne Domain Stadium 17:40 09:40 6 23-Apr Day St Kilda vs. Geelong Cats Etihad Stadium 15:20 05:20 7 23-Apr Twilight Hawthorn vs. West Coast Eagles MCG 16:40 06:40 8 24-Apr Night Richmond vs. Melbourne MCG 19:25 09:25 9 25-Apr Day Essendon vs. Collingwood MCG 15:20 05:20