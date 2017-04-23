Translate

Sunday, April 23 2017 @ 11:23 AM ACST

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 5

Friday, April 21 2017 @ 03:24 PM ACST

Round 5 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off in Adelaide tonight with the Port Adelaide hosting Carlton at the Adelaide Oval. 

The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).  You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the  Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

 

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE LOCAL TIME GMT
1 21-Apr Night Port Adelaide vs. Carlton Adelaide Oval 19:20 09:50
2 22-Apr Day Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane Lions Etihad Stadium 13:45 03:45
3 22-Apr Twilight Gold Coast SUNS vs. Adelaide Crows Metricon Stadium 16:35 06:35
4 22-Apr Night Sydney Swans vs. GWS GIANTS SCG 19:25 09:25
5 22-Apr Night Fremantle vs. North Melbourne Domain Stadium 17:40 09:40
6 23-Apr Day St Kilda vs. Geelong Cats Etihad Stadium 15:20 05:20
7 23-Apr Twilight Hawthorn vs. West Coast Eagles MCG 16:40 06:40
8 24-Apr Night Richmond vs. Melbourne MCG 19:25 09:25
9 25-Apr Day Essendon vs. Collingwood MCG 15:20 05:20

 

 

TERRITORY/NETWORK MATCH 1 MATCH 2 MATCH 3 MATCH 4 MATCH 5 MATCH 6 MATCH 7 MATCH 8 MATCH 9 HIGHLIGHTS
AUSTRALIA PLUS                    
Asia 21/4 @ 17:30 HKT 22/4 @ 11:30 HKT 22/4 @ 14:30 HKT 22/4 @ 17:30 HKT - 23/4 @ 13:00 HKT - - 25/4 @ 13:00 HKT 27/4 @ 10:30 HKT
Pacific 21/4 @ 21:30 FIJI 22/4 @ 15:30 FIJI 22/4 @ 18:30 FIJI 22/4 @ 21:30 FIJI - 23/4 @ 17:00 FIJI - - 25/4 @ 17:00 FIJI 27/4 @ 14:30 FIJI
India 21/4 @ 15:00 INDIA 22/4 @ 09:00 INDIA 22/4 @ 12:00 FIJI 22/4 @ 15:00 INDIA - 23/4 @ 10:30 INDIA - - 25/4 @ 10:30 INDIA 27/4 @ 08:00 INDIA
ECONET                    
Africa 21/4 @ 11:40 CAT (Live) - - 22/4 @ 11:15 CAT (Live) - - 23/4 @ 08:30 CAT (Live) 24/4 @ 11:15 CAT (Live) 25/4 @ 07:10 CAT (Live) 26/4 @ 18:00 CAT
ESPN - BT SPORT                    
UK & Ireland 21/4 @ 10:30 BST (Live) - - 22/4 @ 10:00 BST (Live) - - 23/4 @ 07:30 BST (Live)- 24/4 @ 10:00 BST (Live) 25/4 @ 06:00 BST (Live) 26/4 @ 17:00 BST
FOX SPORTS 2                    
USA - 21/4 @ 23:30 ET (Live) - - - - - - - -
FOX SOCCER PLUS                    
USA 21/4 @ 05:30 ET (Live) - - 22/4 @ 05:00 ET (Live) - - - - 25/4 @ 01:00 ET (Live) -
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK                    
Middle East - - - 22/4 @ 12:00 AST (Live) - 23/4 @ 08:00 AST (Live) - 24/4 @ 12:00 AST (Live) 25/4 @ 08:00 AST (Live) 26/4 @ 15:00 GMT
GEE - BOATS & CRUISES                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 21/4 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) 22/4 @ 03:30 GMT (Live) 22/4 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) 22/4 @ 09:00 GMT (Live) 22/4 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) 23/4 @ 05:00 GMT (Live) 23/4 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) 24/4 @ 09:00 GMT (Live) 25/4 @ 05:00 GMT (Live)- Yes
SKY SPORTS                    
New Zealand - - - - - - - 24/4 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) - 26/4 @ 18:30 NZT
TSN2                    
Canada - - - - - - 23/4 @ 02:30 ET (Live) - 25/4 @ 12:30 ET (Delay) Yes
TVNZ                    
New Zealand 23/4 @ 00:30 NZT (Delay) - - - 22/4 @ 21:30 NZT (Live) 24/4 @ 00:30 NZT (Delay) 24/4 @ 12:15 NZT (Delay) 25/4 @ 00:15 NZT (Delay) 25/4 @ 00:00 NZT (Delay) 26/4 @ 16:05 NZT
VIASAT                    
Russia - - - - - - 23/4 @ 09:30 MSK (Live) - 25/4 @ 08:00 MSK (Live) 26/4 @ 16:00 MSK
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust) 21/4 @ 09:50 GMT (Live) 22/4 @ 03:45 GMT (Live) 22/4 @ 06:35 GMT (Live) 22/4 @ 09:25 GMT (Live) 22/4 @ 09:40 GMT (Live) 23/4 @ 05:20 GMT (Live) 23/4 @ 06:40 GMT (Live) 24/4 @ 09:25 GMT (Live) 25/4 @ 05:20 GMT (Live) -
