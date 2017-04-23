2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 5
Friday, April 21 2017 @ 03:24 PM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Round 5 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks off in Adelaide tonight with the Port Adelaide hosting Carlton at the Adelaide Oval.
The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIMESLOT
|MATCH
|VENUE
|LOCAL TIME
|GMT
|1
|21-Apr
|Night
|Port Adelaide vs. Carlton
|Adelaide Oval
|19:20
|09:50
|2
|22-Apr
|Day
|Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane Lions
|Etihad Stadium
|13:45
|03:45
|3
|22-Apr
|Twilight
|Gold Coast SUNS vs. Adelaide Crows
|Metricon Stadium
|16:35
|06:35
|4
|22-Apr
|Night
|Sydney Swans vs. GWS GIANTS
|SCG
|19:25
|09:25
|5
|22-Apr
|Night
|Fremantle vs. North Melbourne
|Domain Stadium
|17:40
|09:40
|6
|23-Apr
|Day
|St Kilda vs. Geelong Cats
|Etihad Stadium
|15:20
|05:20
|7
|23-Apr
|Twilight
|Hawthorn vs. West Coast Eagles
|MCG
|16:40
|06:40
|8
|24-Apr
|Night
|Richmond vs. Melbourne
|MCG
|19:25
|09:25
|9
|25-Apr
|Day
|Essendon vs. Collingwood
|MCG
|15:20
|05:20
|TERRITORY/NETWORK
|MATCH 1
|MATCH 2
|MATCH 3
|MATCH 4
|MATCH 5
|MATCH 6
|MATCH 7
|MATCH 8
|MATCH 9
|HIGHLIGHTS
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|21/4 @ 17:30 HKT
|22/4 @ 11:30 HKT
|22/4 @ 14:30 HKT
|22/4 @ 17:30 HKT
|-
|23/4 @ 13:00 HKT
|-
|-
|25/4 @ 13:00 HKT
|27/4 @ 10:30 HKT
|Pacific
|21/4 @ 21:30 FIJI
|22/4 @ 15:30 FIJI
|22/4 @ 18:30 FIJI
|22/4 @ 21:30 FIJI
|-
|23/4 @ 17:00 FIJI
|-
|-
|25/4 @ 17:00 FIJI
|27/4 @ 14:30 FIJI
|India
|21/4 @ 15:00 INDIA
|22/4 @ 09:00 INDIA
|22/4 @ 12:00 FIJI
|22/4 @ 15:00 INDIA
|-
|23/4 @ 10:30 INDIA
|-
|-
|25/4 @ 10:30 INDIA
|27/4 @ 08:00 INDIA
|ECONET
|Africa
|21/4 @ 11:40 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|22/4 @ 11:15 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|23/4 @ 08:30 CAT (Live)
|24/4 @ 11:15 CAT (Live)
|25/4 @ 07:10 CAT (Live)
|26/4 @ 18:00 CAT
|ESPN - BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|21/4 @ 10:30 BST (Live)
|-
|-
|22/4 @ 10:00 BST (Live)
|-
|-
|23/4 @ 07:30 BST (Live)-
|24/4 @ 10:00 BST (Live)
|25/4 @ 06:00 BST (Live)
|26/4 @ 17:00 BST
|FOX SPORTS 2
|USA
|-
|21/4 @ 23:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|21/4 @ 05:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|22/4 @ 05:00 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25/4 @ 01:00 ET (Live)
|-
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|-
|-
|-
|22/4 @ 12:00 AST (Live)
|-
|23/4 @ 08:00 AST (Live)
|-
|24/4 @ 12:00 AST (Live)
|25/4 @ 08:00 AST (Live)
|26/4 @ 15:00 GMT
|GEE - BOATS & CRUISES
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|21/4 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|22/4 @ 03:30 GMT (Live)
|22/4 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|22/4 @ 09:00 GMT (Live)
|22/4 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|23/4 @ 05:00 GMT (Live)
|23/4 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|24/4 @ 09:00 GMT (Live)
|25/4 @ 05:00 GMT (Live)-
|Yes
|SKY SPORTS
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24/4 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay)
|-
|26/4 @ 18:30 NZT
|TSN2
|Canada
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23/4 @ 02:30 ET (Live)
|-
|25/4 @ 12:30 ET (Delay)
|Yes
|TVNZ
|New Zealand
|23/4 @ 00:30 NZT (Delay)
|-
|-
|-
|22/4 @ 21:30 NZT (Live)
|24/4 @ 00:30 NZT (Delay)
|24/4 @ 12:15 NZT (Delay)
|25/4 @ 00:15 NZT (Delay)
|25/4 @ 00:00 NZT (Delay)
|26/4 @ 16:05 NZT
|VIASAT
|Russia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23/4 @ 09:30 MSK (Live)
|-
|25/4 @ 08:00 MSK (Live)
|26/4 @ 16:00 MSK
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|21/4 @ 09:50 GMT (Live)
|22/4 @ 03:45 GMT (Live)
|22/4 @ 06:35 GMT (Live)
|22/4 @ 09:25 GMT (Live)
|22/4 @ 09:40 GMT (Live)
|23/4 @ 05:20 GMT (Live)
|23/4 @ 06:40 GMT (Live)
|24/4 @ 09:25 GMT (Live)
|25/4 @ 05:20 GMT (Live)
|-