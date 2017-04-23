McKenna set to miss ANZAC Day MCG clash

Irishman Conor McKenna of Essendon was charged with making forceful contact from front-on against Riley Knight, Adelaide Crows, during the fourth quarter of the Round Four match between Essendon and the Adelaide Crows, played at Adelaide Oval last weekend. He subsequently accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

The available evidence and a medical report from the Adelaide Crows Football Club meant that the incident was assessed as careless conduct with medium impact to the head. The incident was classified as a two-match sanction. The player has no applicable record which impacts the penalty. His early plea enabled him to accept a one-match sanction.

As a consequence he will miss Tuesday's ANZAC Day clash at the MCG. The match was McKenna's first in the senior side for 2017, which was impressive given the long list of talent that has returned to the senior ranks after serving out their ban that saw them miss the 2016 season.

Picture Source: http://s.afl.com.au/staticfile/AFL%20Tenant/Essendon/Images/20170417_McKennaHit_H.jpg