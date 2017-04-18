GB Bulldogs name final IC17 squad

Just 110 days out from the next International Cup in Melbourne, the GB Bulldogs have named their final group of players to be chosen to represent Great Britain.

"In association with Principal Ltd, OPRO and STA Travel the GB Bulldogs are proud to announce our final 30 man squad for AFL International Cup 2017 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia this August:"

Ross Ashman – Manly Warringah Giants

Luke Booth – Huddersfield Rams Australian Football Club – Vice Captain

Chris Britton – Manchester Mosquitoes

Marc Cashman – Wimbledon Hawks

Andrew Cochran – Manchester Mosquitoes

Jack Coughlan – North London Lions

Adam Coxsell – Caulfield Bears

Ross Denton – North London Lions

George Dibble – Wolverhampton Wolverines Australian Rules Football Club

Ryan Floyd – Fitzroy Football Club

David Hastie – Wimbledon Hawks

Jason Edward Hill – Wimbledon Hawks

Douglas Houston – UTS Bats And Shamrocks Football Club

Myles Hudson – Wimbledon Hawks

Mark Ireland – Sheffield Thunder

Mini Alex Markham – Caulfield Bears

Luke Matias – Caulfield Grammarians Football Club

Dominic Mitchell – Powerhouse FC

Luke Murchie – Caulfield Bears

Alex Overton – Huddersfield Rams Australian Football Club

Owain Ryland – South Cardiff Panthers

Ryan Spivey – Sussex Swans Australian Rules Football Club

Michael Sharp – North London Lions

James Talbot – North London Lions

Andy Walkden – Manchester Mosquitoes

Sean Walton – Caulfield Bears – Vice Captain

Matt Warwick – West London Wildcats

Alex Watson – The Wandsworth Demons

Sam Willatt – Sandringham Zebras

Will Worthington – The Onkaparinga Valley Football Club – Captain

Get around the boys selected and support our Bulldogs as we look to bring home the AFL International Cup

The hard work starts now!

#BackTheBulldogs #SupportTheSwans #RoadToIC17