Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, April 18 2017 @ 06:56 AM ACST

GB Bulldogs name final IC17 squad

Monday, April 17 2017 @ 12:42 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

 Just 110 days out from the next International Cup in Melbourne, the GB Bulldogs have named their final group of players to be chosen to represent Great Britain.  

Earlier in the year a preliminary squad was named. Coach Thomas told the AFL England website after that announcement "I believe the Bulldogs will surprise a lot of onlookers" (the full interview can be seen here).

The final 30 man squad as seen below, was today released on the AFL England website.

"In association with Principal Ltd, OPRO and STA Travel the GB Bulldogs are proud to announce our final 30 man squad for AFL International Cup 2017 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia this August:"

Ross Ashman – Manly Warringah Giants
Luke Booth – Huddersfield Rams Australian Football Club – Vice Captain
Chris Britton – Manchester Mosquitoes
Marc Cashman – Wimbledon Hawks
Andrew Cochran – Manchester Mosquitoes
Jack Coughlan – North London Lions
Adam Coxsell – Caulfield Bears
Ross Denton – North London Lions
George Dibble – Wolverhampton Wolverines Australian Rules Football Club
Ryan Floyd – Fitzroy Football Club
David Hastie – Wimbledon Hawks
Jason Edward Hill – Wimbledon Hawks
Douglas Houston – UTS Bats And Shamrocks Football Club
Myles Hudson – Wimbledon Hawks
Mark Ireland – Sheffield Thunder
Mini Alex Markham – Caulfield Bears
Luke Matias – Caulfield Grammarians Football Club
Dominic Mitchell – Powerhouse FC
Luke Murchie – Caulfield Bears
Alex Overton – Huddersfield Rams Australian Football Club
Owain Ryland – South Cardiff Panthers
Ryan Spivey – Sussex Swans Australian Rules Football Club
Michael Sharp – North London Lions
James Talbot – North London Lions
Andy Walkden – Manchester Mosquitoes
Sean Walton – Caulfield Bears – Vice Captain
Matt Warwick – West London Wildcats
Alex Watson – The Wandsworth Demons
Sam Willatt – Sandringham Zebras
Will Worthington – The Onkaparinga Valley Football Club – Captain

Get around the boys selected and support our Bulldogs as we look to bring home the AFL International Cup
The hard work starts now!

#BackTheBulldogs #SupportTheSwans #RoadToIC17

