Friday, April 14 2017 @ 07:39 AM ACST

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 4

Thursday, April 13 2017 @ 09:20 AM ACST

Contributed by:

General News

Round 4 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks of in Perth tonight where the West Coast Eagles host the Sydney Swans at Domain Stadium.  Tomorrow night the first Good Friday match will take place between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium.

The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).  You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the  Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

 

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE LOCAL TIME GMT
1 13-Apr Night West Coast Eagles vs. Sydney Swans Domain Stadium 18:10 10:10
2 14-Apr Twilight North Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs Etihad Stadium 16:20 04:20
3 15-Apr Day Melbourne vs. Fremantle MCG 13:45 03:45
4 15-Apr Twilight GWS GIANTS vs. Port Adelaide UNSW Canberra Oval 16:35 06:35
5 15-Apr Night Carlton vs. Gold Coast SUNS Etihad Stadium 19:25 09:25
6 15-Apr Night Adelaide Crows vs. Essendon Adelaide Oval 19:10 09:40
7 16-Apr Day Collingwood vs. St Kilda Etihad Stadium 15:20 05:20
8 16-Apr Twilight Brisbane Lions vs. Richmond The Gabba 16:40 06:40
9 17-Apr Day Hawthorn vs. Geelong Cats MCG 15:20 05:20

 

 

TERRITORY/NETWORK MATCH 1 MATCH 2 MATCH 3 MATCH 4 MATCH 5 MATCH 6 MATCH 7 MATCH 8 MATCH 9 HIGHLIGHTS
AUSTRALIA PLUS                    
Asia 13/4 @ 18:00 HKT (Live) 14/4 @ 14:00 HKT (Live) 15/4 @ 11:30 HKT (Live) 15/4 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) - 15/4 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 16/4 @ 13:00 HKT (Live) - - 20/4 @ 10:30 HKT
Pacific 13/4 @ 22:00 Fiji (Live) 14/4 @ 18:00 Fiji (Live) 15/4 @ 15:30 Fiji (Live) 15/4 @ 18:30 Fiji (Live) - 15/4 @ 21:30 Fiji (Live) 16/4 @ 17:00 Fiji (Live) - - 20/4 @ 14:30 Fiji
India 13/4 @ 15:30 IND (Live) 14/4 @ 11:30 IND (Live) 15/4 @ 09:00 IND (Live) 15/4 @ 12:00 IND (Live) - 15/4 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 16/4 @ 10:30 IND (Live) - - 20/4 @ 08:00 IND
CCTV5                    
China TBC - - - - - - - TBC -
ECONET                    
Africa 13/4 @ 12:00 CAT (Live) 14/4 @ 8:10 CAT (Live) 15/4 @ 5:30 CAT (Live) - - - 16/4 @ 7:10 CAT (Live) - 17/4 @ 7:10 CAT (Live) 19/4 @ 18:00 CAT
ESPN - BT SPORT                    
UK & Ireland 13/4 @ 11:00 BST (Live) 14/4 @ 07:00 BST (Live) 15/4 @ 04:30 BST (Live) - - - 16/4 @ 06:00 BST (Live) - 17/4 @ 06:00 BST (Live) 18/4 @ 19:30 BST
FOX SPORTS 2                    
USA - - 14/4 @ 23:30 ET (Live) - - - - - - -
FOX SOCCER PLUS                    
USA 13/4 @ 06:00 ET (Live) 14/4 @ 02:00 ET (Live) - - - - - - 17/4 @ 01:00 ET (Live) -
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK                    
Middle East 13/4 @ 13:00 AST (Live) 14/4 @ 09:00 AST (Live) - - - - 16/4 @ 08:00 AST (Live) - 17/4 @ 08:00 AST (Live) 17/4 @ 15:00 GMT
GEE - BOATS & CRUISES                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 13/4 @ 10:00 GMT (Live) 14/4 @ 04:00 GMT (Live) 15/4 @ 03:30 GMT (Live) 15/4 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) 15/4 @ 09:00 GMT (Live) - 16/4 @ 05:00 GMT (Live) - 17/4 @ 05:00 GMT (Live) Yes
SKY SPORTS                    
New Zealand - - - - - - - - 17/4 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) 18/4 @ 18:30 NZT
TSN2                    
Canada 13/4 @ 06:00 ET (Live) - - - - - - - 17/4 @ 13:30 ET (Delay) Yes
TVNZ                    
New Zealand 14/4 @ 00:15 NZT (Delay) 15/4 @ 00:05 NZT (Delay) 15/4 @ 15:30 NZT (Live) - - 16/4 @ 15:30 NZT (Delay) 17/4 @ 00:05 NZT (Delay) - 18/4 @ 00:35 NZT (Delay) 19/4 @ 16:05 NZT
VIASAT                    
Russia 13/4 @ 13:00 MSK (Live) 14/4 @ 09:00 MSK (Live) - - - - 16/4 @ 08:00 MSK (Live) - 17/4 @ 08:00 MSK (Live) 18/4 @ 16:00 MSK
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust) 13/4 @ 10:10 GMT (Live) 14/4 @ 04:20 GMT (Live) 15/4 @ 03:45 GMT (Live) 15/4 @ 06:35 GMT (Live) 15/4 @ 09:25 GMT (Live) 15/4 @ 09:40 GMT (Live) 16/4 @ 05:20 GMT (Live) 16/4 @ 06:40 GMT (Live) 17/4 @ 05:20 GMT (Live)  
