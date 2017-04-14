2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 4
Thursday, April 13 2017 @ 09:20 AM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Round 4 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks of in Perth tonight where the West Coast Eagles host the Sydney Swans at Domain Stadium. Tomorrow night the first Good Friday match will take place between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium.
The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.
In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIMESLOT
|MATCH
|VENUE
|LOCAL TIME
|GMT
|1
|13-Apr
|Night
|West Coast Eagles vs. Sydney Swans
|Domain Stadium
|18:10
|10:10
|2
|14-Apr
|Twilight
|North Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs
|Etihad Stadium
|16:20
|04:20
|3
|15-Apr
|Day
|Melbourne vs. Fremantle
|MCG
|13:45
|03:45
|4
|15-Apr
|Twilight
|GWS GIANTS vs. Port Adelaide
|UNSW Canberra Oval
|16:35
|06:35
|5
|15-Apr
|Night
|Carlton vs. Gold Coast SUNS
|Etihad Stadium
|19:25
|09:25
|6
|15-Apr
|Night
|Adelaide Crows vs. Essendon
|Adelaide Oval
|19:10
|09:40
|7
|16-Apr
|Day
|Collingwood vs. St Kilda
|Etihad Stadium
|15:20
|05:20
|8
|16-Apr
|Twilight
|Brisbane Lions vs. Richmond
|The Gabba
|16:40
|06:40
|9
|17-Apr
|Day
|Hawthorn vs. Geelong Cats
|MCG
|15:20
|05:20
|TERRITORY/NETWORK
|MATCH 1
|MATCH 2
|MATCH 3
|MATCH 4
|MATCH 5
|MATCH 6
|MATCH 7
|MATCH 8
|MATCH 9
|HIGHLIGHTS
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|13/4 @ 18:00 HKT (Live)
|14/4 @ 14:00 HKT (Live)
|15/4 @ 11:30 HKT (Live)
|15/4 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|-
|15/4 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|16/4 @ 13:00 HKT (Live)
|-
|-
|20/4 @ 10:30 HKT
|Pacific
|13/4 @ 22:00 Fiji (Live)
|14/4 @ 18:00 Fiji (Live)
|15/4 @ 15:30 Fiji (Live)
|15/4 @ 18:30 Fiji (Live)
|-
|15/4 @ 21:30 Fiji (Live)
|16/4 @ 17:00 Fiji (Live)
|-
|-
|20/4 @ 14:30 Fiji
|India
|13/4 @ 15:30 IND (Live)
|14/4 @ 11:30 IND (Live)
|15/4 @ 09:00 IND (Live)
|15/4 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|-
|15/4 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|16/4 @ 10:30 IND (Live)
|-
|-
|20/4 @ 08:00 IND
|CCTV5
|China
|TBC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TBC
|-
|ECONET
|Africa
|13/4 @ 12:00 CAT (Live)
|14/4 @ 8:10 CAT (Live)
|15/4 @ 5:30 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|16/4 @ 7:10 CAT (Live)
|-
|17/4 @ 7:10 CAT (Live)
|19/4 @ 18:00 CAT
|ESPN - BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|13/4 @ 11:00 BST (Live)
|14/4 @ 07:00 BST (Live)
|15/4 @ 04:30 BST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|16/4 @ 06:00 BST (Live)
|-
|17/4 @ 06:00 BST (Live)
|18/4 @ 19:30 BST
|FOX SPORTS 2
|USA
|-
|-
|14/4 @ 23:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|13/4 @ 06:00 ET (Live)
|14/4 @ 02:00 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17/4 @ 01:00 ET (Live)
|-
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|13/4 @ 13:00 AST (Live)
|14/4 @ 09:00 AST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16/4 @ 08:00 AST (Live)
|-
|17/4 @ 08:00 AST (Live)
|17/4 @ 15:00 GMT
|GEE - BOATS & CRUISES
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|13/4 @ 10:00 GMT (Live)
|14/4 @ 04:00 GMT (Live)
|15/4 @ 03:30 GMT (Live)
|15/4 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|15/4 @ 09:00 GMT (Live)
|-
|16/4 @ 05:00 GMT (Live)
|-
|17/4 @ 05:00 GMT (Live)
|Yes
|SKY SPORTS
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17/4 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay)
|18/4 @ 18:30 NZT
|TSN2
|Canada
|13/4 @ 06:00 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17/4 @ 13:30 ET (Delay)
|Yes
|TVNZ
|New Zealand
|14/4 @ 00:15 NZT (Delay)
|15/4 @ 00:05 NZT (Delay)
|15/4 @ 15:30 NZT (Live)
|-
|-
|16/4 @ 15:30 NZT (Delay)
|17/4 @ 00:05 NZT (Delay)
|-
|18/4 @ 00:35 NZT (Delay)
|19/4 @ 16:05 NZT
|VIASAT
|Russia
|13/4 @ 13:00 MSK (Live)
|14/4 @ 09:00 MSK (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16/4 @ 08:00 MSK (Live)
|-
|17/4 @ 08:00 MSK (Live)
|18/4 @ 16:00 MSK
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|13/4 @ 10:10 GMT (Live)
|14/4 @ 04:20 GMT (Live)
|15/4 @ 03:45 GMT (Live)
|15/4 @ 06:35 GMT (Live)
|15/4 @ 09:25 GMT (Live)
|15/4 @ 09:40 GMT (Live)
|16/4 @ 05:20 GMT (Live)
|16/4 @ 06:40 GMT (Live)
|17/4 @ 05:20 GMT (Live)