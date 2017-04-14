2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 4

Round 4 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks of in Perth tonight where the West Coast Eagles host the Sydney Swans at Domain Stadium. Tomorrow night the first Good Friday match will take place between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium.

The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE LOCAL TIME GMT 1 13-Apr Night West Coast Eagles vs. Sydney Swans Domain Stadium 18:10 10:10 2 14-Apr Twilight North Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs Etihad Stadium 16:20 04:20 3 15-Apr Day Melbourne vs. Fremantle MCG 13:45 03:45 4 15-Apr Twilight GWS GIANTS vs. Port Adelaide UNSW Canberra Oval 16:35 06:35 5 15-Apr Night Carlton vs. Gold Coast SUNS Etihad Stadium 19:25 09:25 6 15-Apr Night Adelaide Crows vs. Essendon Adelaide Oval 19:10 09:40 7 16-Apr Day Collingwood vs. St Kilda Etihad Stadium 15:20 05:20 8 16-Apr Twilight Brisbane Lions vs. Richmond The Gabba 16:40 06:40 9 17-Apr Day Hawthorn vs. Geelong Cats MCG 15:20 05:20