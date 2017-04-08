Haggis Cup 2017 Ready To Rock Saturday, April 08 2017 @ 07:47 AM ACST Contributed by: Views: 172

Teams from across England and Scotland have assembled ready for this year’s Haggis Cup, this year being played at the West Of Scotland Rugby Club in Glasgow. Fifteen teams across men’s and women’s competitions have arrived ready for what promises to be a huge, exciting tournament.



The women’s competition will see host city, Glasgow, represented by both local clubs – the Glasgow Sharks and the Greater Glasgow Giants – as well as two teams from the Wandsworth Demons and a single team from the Wimbledon Hawks representing AFL London. The Nottingham Scorpions women’s team will be there flying the flag for the AFLCNE. The Wimbledon Hawks are on a high, having just been crowned women’s champions at last weekend’s AFL Europe Champions League tournament in Amsterdam.



In the men’s draw, all Scottish teams – the Glasgow Sharks (two teams), Greater Glasgow Giants, Edinburgh Bloods and Kingdom Kangaroos – will be there along with AFL London club the Wandsworth Demons (two teams) and AFLCNE clubs, the Tyne Tees Tigers, Wolverhampton Wolverines and Huddersfield Rams.



The Haggis Cup has become a very important fixture on the European landscape, not only bringing a rivalry at club and national levels, but also as a major pre-season tournament as clubs prepare for the opening of their respective new seasons. Whilst 2017 sees teams from England and Scotland only, last year also saw teams from the Netherlands (Amstersdam Devils) and Ireland (Leeside Lions) competing



The format will see a draw of group matches to determine placing and semi-finalists. The women’s final will be held at 4.00pm, followed by the Men’s final at 4.30pm. All matches are two ten minute halves.



Last year it was the Wimbledon Hawks taking the title, downing the Greater Glasgow Giants in the final. In the women’s final, the Saltires defeated the Wolves.



AFL Scotland will be posting updates from all matches on their Facebook page at:

Teams from across England and Scotland have assembled ready for this year’s Haggis Cup, this year being played at the West Of Scotland Rugby Club in Glasgow. Fifteen teams across men’s and women’s competitions have arrived ready for what promises to be a huge, exciting tournament.The women’s competition will see host city, Glasgow, represented by both local clubs – the Glasgow Sharks and the Greater Glasgow Giants – as well as two teams from the Wandsworth Demons and a single team from the Wimbledon Hawks representing AFL London. The Nottingham Scorpions women’s team will be there flying the flag for the AFLCNE. The Wimbledon Hawks are on a high, having just been crowned women’s champions at last weekend’s AFL Europe Champions League tournament in Amsterdam.In the men’s draw, all Scottish teams – the Glasgow Sharks (two teams), Greater Glasgow Giants, Edinburgh Bloods and Kingdom Kangaroos – will be there along with AFL London club the Wandsworth Demons (two teams) and AFLCNE clubs, the Tyne Tees Tigers, Wolverhampton Wolverines and Huddersfield Rams.The Haggis Cup has become a very important fixture on the European landscape, not only bringing a rivalry at club and national levels, but also as a major pre-season tournament as clubs prepare for the opening of their respective new seasons. Whilst 2017 sees teams from England and Scotland only, last year also saw teams from the Netherlands (Amstersdam Devils) and Ireland (Leeside Lions) competingThe format will see a draw of group matches to determine placing and semi-finalists. The women’s final will be held at 4.00pm, followed by the Men’s final at 4.30pm. All matches are two ten minute halves.Last year it was the Wimbledon Hawks taking the title, downing the Greater Glasgow Giants in the final. In the women’s final, the Saltires defeated the Wolves.AFL Scotland will be posting updates from all matches on their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/AFLScotland/ Share













What's Related https://www.facebook.co...

More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format