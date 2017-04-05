Hawks/Dogs draw and Roos upset Pies AFL Nauru Round 4
Monday, April 03 2017 @ 10:34 PM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Views: 159
Round 4 kicked off on Saturday with the Magpies unbeaten run ended by the previously winless Kangaroos. On Sunday the Hawks and Dogs ended their clash with scores level and the Hawks wishing they had kicked a little straighter. For all the details read on.
BOMBERS TOO STRONG FOR THE CATS
|
BOMBERS
|
6.0 7.2
|
10.7 12.10.82
|
CATS GOALS
|
1.1 3.3
|
5.6 9.6.60
|
KANGAROOS
|
1.1 3.3 6.6 14.7.91
|
MAGPIESGOALS
|
3.4 5.6 11.6 12.10.82
Kangaroos: Joeson Kanimea 5, Marcus Paul Detenamo 3, Bronco Deidenang, Kingson Akibwib, Charles Dagiaro, Deamo Baguga, Bronson Kepae, Jeluka Temaki
BEST
Kangaroos: Deamo Baguga, Marcus Paul Detenamo, Charles Dagiaro, Joeson Kanimea, Jarmen Pole, Mikey Hiram
Magpies: Tama Jeremiah, Dave Mwaredaga, Mallinson Batsiua, Yoshi Harris, Bagewa Detudamo, Kenneth Oppenheimer
INJURIES – Nil Concussion
Umpires: Nicholas & Jezza
|
HAWKS
|
2.5 7.8
|
7.12 10.14.74
|
BULLDOGS
|
2.2 4.2
|
7.4 11.8.74
Hawks: Issel Daniel 6, Jamie Tagamoun, Darnel Diema, Zackeanu Deidenang, Jencke Jeremiah
Bulldogs: Jarlik Agir 3, Snuka Adire 2, Bill Capelle 2, Elkojoe Agir, Aykers Daniel, Renato Hubert, Nanniten Temaki
BEST
Hawks: Jeremiah Kam, Darnel Diema, Ishmael Fritz, Jencke Jeremiah, Mumu Dowabobo, Wilkes Deiye Bulldogs: Renato Hubert, Kenzo Mobit, Elkojoe Agir, Aykers Daniel, Lennox Agege, Donatello Moses INJURIES – Nil REPORTS – lssel Daniel (Hawks) reported for rough play by charging Steven Kam (Bulldogs). Decision Guilty, warning issued, placed under umpire watch.
|
LEADING GOALKICKERS
Bronco Deidenang (Kangaroos)
|
(Round 4)
1
|
Total
17
|
Jamie Tagamoun (Hawks)
|
1
|
12
|
Khyde Menke (Bombers)
|
0
|
10
|
Richmond Spanner (Magpies)
|
2
|
9
|
Aykers Daniel (Bulldogs)
|
1
|
9
|
Yoshi Harris (Magpies)
|
1
|
9
|
Issel Daniel (Hawks)
|
6
|
8
|
Tango Hubert (Bombers)
|
4
|
8
|
Jayco Ageidu (Magpies)
|
3
|
8
|
Kenneth Oppenheimer (Magpies)
|
2
|
8
|
Snuka Adire (Bulldogs)
|
2
|
8
|
Joeson Kanimea (Kangaroos)
|
5
|
7
|
Trent Depaune
|
2
|
7
LADDER
|
|
TEAM
|
WINS
|
LOSS
|
DRAW
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
%
|
POINTS
|
1
|
BOMBERS
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
401
|
338
|
118.64
|
12
|
2
|
MAGPIES
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
381
|
324
|
117.59
|
12
|
3
|
BULLDOGS
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
373
|
349
|
106.88
|
10
|
4
|
CATS
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
270
|
272
|
99.26
|
8
|
5
|
KANGAROOS
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
285
|
361
|
78.95
|
4
|
6
|
HAWKS
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
304
|
370
|
82.16
|
2