Younger Hanley Brother Passes Away In Ireland

The www.afl.com.au website has announced the passing of the younger brother of both Pearce and Cian Hanley. The story below can be found at http://www.afl.com.au/news/2017-03-30/hanley-brother-loses-battle-with-cancer-aged-16

TOMMY Hanley, the younger brother of Pearce and Cian, has passed away.

The 16-year-old died in a Dublin hospital on Tuesday night Australian time after suffering with cancer.

Pearce (Gold Coast) and Cian (Brisbane Lions) travelled back to Ireland to be with Tommy and made it home in time to see their brother before his death.

The Suns and Lions have both released statements to express their condolences to the Hanley family.

Tommy's illness made headlines around the world when entertainment star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson posted a personal Instagram message to the youngster in December.

Both clubs will wear black armbands as a mark of respect this weekend.

Pearce played his first match in Suns colours on Saturday, against his former club the Lions, while Cian played his first ever match of Australian football in the NEAFL after two injury-ravaged years at the club.

Neither the Suns nor the Lions have confirmed when the brothers will return to football