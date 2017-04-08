Translate

Saturday, April 08 2017 @ 06:38 PM ACST

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 3

Friday, April 07 2017 @ 05:35 PM ACST

Contributed by:

General News

Round 3 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks of in Sydney tonight where the Sydney Swans host Collingwood at the SCG.

The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).  You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the  Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

 

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE LOCAL TIME GMT
1 7-Apr Night Sydney Swans vs. Collingwood SCG 19:50 09:50
2 8-Apr Day North Melbourne vs. GWS GIANTS Blundstone Arena 13:45 03:45
3 8-Apr Day Richmond vs. West Coast Eagles MCG 14:10 04:10
4 8-Apr Twilight Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne Etihad Stadium 16:35 06:35
6 8-Apr Night Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide Crows Adelaide Oval 19:10 09:40
5 8-Apr Night Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs Domain Stadium 17:40 09:40
7 9-Apr Early St Kilda vs. Brisbane Lions Etihad Stadium 13:10 03:10
8 9-Apr Day Carlton vs. Essendon MCG 15:20 05:20
9 9-Apr Twilight Gold Coast SUNS vs. Hawthorn Metricon Stadium 16:40 06:40

 

 

TERRITORY/NETWORK MATCH 1 MATCH 2 MATCH 3 MATCH 4 MATCH 5 MATCH 6 MATCH 7 MATCH 8 MATCH 9 HIGHLIGHTS
AUSTRALIA PLUS                    
Asia 7/4 @ 17:30 HKT 8/4 @ 11:30 HKT - 8/4 @ 14:30 HKT 8/4 @ 17:30 HKT - 9/4 @ 11:00 HKT - 9/4 @ 14:30 HKT 13/4 @ 18:00 HKT
Pacific 7/4 @ 21:30 Fiji 8/4 @ 15:30 Fiji - 8/4 @ 18:30 Fiji 8/4 @ 21:30 Fiji - 9/4 @ 15:00 Fiji - 9/4 @ 18:30 Fiji 13/4 @ 14:30 Fiji
India 7/4 @ 15:00 IND 8/4 @ 09:00 IND - 8/4 @ 12:00 IND 8/4 @ 15:00 IND - 9/4 @ 08:30 IND - 9/4 @ 12:00 IND 13/4 @ 08:00 IND
CCTV5                    
China - - - - TBC - - - - -
ECONET                    
Africa 7/4 @ 11:30 CAT (Live) - 8/4 @ 06:00 CAT (Live) - 8/4 @ 11:30 CAT (Live) - - - 9/4 @ 08:30 CAT (Live) 12/4 @ 21:15 CAT
ESPN - BT SPORT                    
UK & Ireland 7/4 @ 10:30 BST (Live) - 8/4 @ 05:00 BST (Live) - 8/4 @ 10:30 BST (Live) - 9/4 @ 04:00 BST (Live) - 9/4 @ 07:30 BST (Live) 11/4 @ 16:00 BST
FOX SPORTS 2                    
USA - 7/4 @ 23:30 ET (Live) - - - - - - - -
FOX SOCCER PLUS                    
USA 7/4 @ 05:30 ET (Live) - - 8/4 @ 02:30 ET (Live) - - - - 9/4 @ 02:30 ET (Live) -
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK                    
Middle East 7/4 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) - - 8/4 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) 8/4 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) - - 9/4 @ 05:00 GMT (Live) - 10/4 @ 15:00 GMT
GEE - BOATS & CRUISES                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 7/4 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) 8/4 @ 03:30 GMT (Live) - 8/4 @ 06:30 GMT (Live) 8/4 @ 09:30 GMT (Live) - 9/4 @ 03:00 GMT (Live) 9/4 @ 05:00 GMT (Live) - Yes
SKY SPORTS                    
New Zealand - - - - - - - 10/4 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) - 11/4 @ 18:30 NZT
TSN2                    
Canada 7/4 @ 5:30 ET (Live) - - - 10/4 @ 13:00 ET (Delay) - - - - Yes
TVNZ                    
New Zealand 7/4 @ 23:15 NZT (Delay) - 9/4 @ 12:30 NZT (Delay) - 8/4 @ 21:30 NZT (Live) - 9/4 @ 15:00 NZT (Live) 10/4 @ 01:15 (Delay) 10/4 @ 11:35 (Delay) 12/4 @ 16:05 NZT
VIASAT                    
Russia 7/4 @ 12:30 MSK (Live) - 8/4 @ 07:00 MSK (Live) - - - - - 9/4 @ 09:30 MSK (Live) 10/4 @ 16:00 MSK
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust) 7/4 @ 09:50 GMT (Live) 8/4 @ 03:45 GMT (Live) 8/4 @ 04:10 GMT (Live) 8/4 @ 06:35 GMT (Live) 8/4 @ 09:40 GMT (Live) 8/4 @ 09:40 GMT (Live) 9/4 @ 03:10 GMT (Live) 9/4 @ 05:20 GMT (Live) 9/4 @ 06:40 GMT (Live) -
