2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 3
Friday, April 07 2017 @ 05:35 PM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Round 3 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks of in Sydney tonight where the Sydney Swans host Collingwood at the SCG.
The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.
In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIMESLOT
|MATCH
|VENUE
|LOCAL TIME
|GMT
|1
|7-Apr
|Night
|Sydney Swans vs. Collingwood
|SCG
|19:50
|09:50
|2
|8-Apr
|Day
|North Melbourne vs. GWS GIANTS
|Blundstone Arena
|13:45
|03:45
|3
|8-Apr
|Day
|Richmond vs. West Coast Eagles
|MCG
|14:10
|04:10
|4
|8-Apr
|Twilight
|Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne
|Etihad Stadium
|16:35
|06:35
|6
|8-Apr
|Night
|Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide Crows
|Adelaide Oval
|19:10
|09:40
|5
|8-Apr
|Night
|Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs
|Domain Stadium
|17:40
|09:40
|7
|9-Apr
|Early
|St Kilda vs. Brisbane Lions
|Etihad Stadium
|13:10
|03:10
|8
|9-Apr
|Day
|Carlton vs. Essendon
|MCG
|15:20
|05:20
|9
|9-Apr
|Twilight
|Gold Coast SUNS vs. Hawthorn
|Metricon Stadium
|16:40
|06:40
|TERRITORY/NETWORK
|MATCH 1
|MATCH 2
|MATCH 3
|MATCH 4
|MATCH 5
|MATCH 6
|MATCH 7
|MATCH 8
|MATCH 9
|HIGHLIGHTS
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|7/4 @ 17:30 HKT
|8/4 @ 11:30 HKT
|-
|8/4 @ 14:30 HKT
|8/4 @ 17:30 HKT
|-
|9/4 @ 11:00 HKT
|-
|9/4 @ 14:30 HKT
|13/4 @ 18:00 HKT
|Pacific
|7/4 @ 21:30 Fiji
|8/4 @ 15:30 Fiji
|-
|8/4 @ 18:30 Fiji
|8/4 @ 21:30 Fiji
|-
|9/4 @ 15:00 Fiji
|-
|9/4 @ 18:30 Fiji
|13/4 @ 14:30 Fiji
|India
|7/4 @ 15:00 IND
|8/4 @ 09:00 IND
|-
|8/4 @ 12:00 IND
|8/4 @ 15:00 IND
|-
|9/4 @ 08:30 IND
|-
|9/4 @ 12:00 IND
|13/4 @ 08:00 IND
|CCTV5
|China
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TBC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ECONET
|Africa
|7/4 @ 11:30 CAT (Live)
|-
|8/4 @ 06:00 CAT (Live)
|-
|8/4 @ 11:30 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|9/4 @ 08:30 CAT (Live)
|12/4 @ 21:15 CAT
|ESPN - BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|7/4 @ 10:30 BST (Live)
|-
|8/4 @ 05:00 BST (Live)
|-
|8/4 @ 10:30 BST (Live)
|-
|9/4 @ 04:00 BST (Live)
|-
|9/4 @ 07:30 BST (Live)
|11/4 @ 16:00 BST
|FOX SPORTS 2
|USA
|-
|7/4 @ 23:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|7/4 @ 05:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|8/4 @ 02:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9/4 @ 02:30 ET (Live)
|-
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|7/4 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|-
|-
|8/4 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|8/4 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|-
|-
|9/4 @ 05:00 GMT (Live)
|-
|10/4 @ 15:00 GMT
|GEE - BOATS & CRUISES
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|7/4 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|8/4 @ 03:30 GMT (Live)
|-
|8/4 @ 06:30 GMT (Live)
|8/4 @ 09:30 GMT (Live)
|-
|9/4 @ 03:00 GMT (Live)
|9/4 @ 05:00 GMT (Live)
|-
|Yes
|SKY SPORTS
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10/4 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay)
|-
|11/4 @ 18:30 NZT
|TSN2
|Canada
|7/4 @ 5:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|10/4 @ 13:00 ET (Delay)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Yes
|TVNZ
|New Zealand
|7/4 @ 23:15 NZT (Delay)
|-
|9/4 @ 12:30 NZT (Delay)
|-
|8/4 @ 21:30 NZT (Live)
|-
|9/4 @ 15:00 NZT (Live)
|10/4 @ 01:15 (Delay)
|10/4 @ 11:35 (Delay)
|12/4 @ 16:05 NZT
|VIASAT
|Russia
|7/4 @ 12:30 MSK (Live)
|-
|8/4 @ 07:00 MSK (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9/4 @ 09:30 MSK (Live)
|10/4 @ 16:00 MSK
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|7/4 @ 09:50 GMT (Live)
|8/4 @ 03:45 GMT (Live)
|8/4 @ 04:10 GMT (Live)
|8/4 @ 06:35 GMT (Live)
|8/4 @ 09:40 GMT (Live)
|8/4 @ 09:40 GMT (Live)
|9/4 @ 03:10 GMT (Live)
|9/4 @ 05:20 GMT (Live)
|9/4 @ 06:40 GMT (Live)
|-