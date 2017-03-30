2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 2

Round 2 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks of in Melbourne on Thursday night with Richmond hosting co-tenant Collingwood at the MCG. The Grand Final rematch will be played on Friday night at Etihad Stadium where the Western Bulldogs will host the Sydney Swans. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE LOCAL TIME GMT 1 Thursday March 30 Night Richmond vs. Collingwood MCG 19:20 08:20 2 Friday March 31 Night Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney Swans Etihad Stadium 19:50 08:50 3 Saturday April 1 Day Hawthorn vs. Adelaide Crows MCG 13:45 02:45 4 Saturday April 1 Twilight GWS GIANTS vs. Gold Coast SUNS Spotless Stadium 16:35 05:35 5 Saturday April 1 Night Brisbane Lions vs. Essendon The Gabba 18:25 08:25 6 Saturday April 1 Night West Coast Eagles vs. St Kilda Domain Stadium 16:40 08:40 7 Sunday April 2 Early Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne Etihad Stadium 13:10 03:10 8 Sunday April 2 Day Melbourne vs. Carlton MCG 15:20 05:20 9 Sunday April 2 Twilight Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle Adelaide Oval 16:10 06:40