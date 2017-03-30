Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Wednesday 22-Mar


Tuesday 21-Mar


Monday 20-Mar


Friday 17-Mar


Thursday 16-Mar


Wednesday 15-Mar


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, March 30 2017 @ 10:33 PM ACDT

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 2

Wednesday, March 29 2017 @ 08:50 PM ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 165

General News

Round 2 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks of in Melbourne on Thursday night with Richmond hosting co-tenant Collingwood at the MCG. The Grand Final rematch will be played on Friday night at Etihad Stadium where the Western Bulldogs will host the Sydney Swans.  The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).  You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the  Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

 

MATCH DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE LOCAL TIME GMT
1 Thursday March 30 Night Richmond vs. Collingwood MCG 19:20 08:20
2 Friday March 31 Night Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney Swans Etihad Stadium 19:50 08:50
3 Saturday April 1 Day Hawthorn vs. Adelaide Crows MCG 13:45 02:45
4 Saturday April 1 Twilight GWS GIANTS vs. Gold Coast SUNS Spotless Stadium 16:35 05:35
5 Saturday April 1 Night Brisbane Lions vs. Essendon The Gabba 18:25 08:25
6 Saturday April 1 Night West Coast Eagles vs. St Kilda Domain Stadium 16:40 08:40
7 Sunday April 2 Early Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne Etihad Stadium 13:10 03:10
8 Sunday April 2 Day Melbourne vs. Carlton MCG 15:20 05:20
9 Sunday April 2 Twilight Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle Adelaide Oval 16:10 06:40

 

 

TERRITORY/NETWORK MATCH 1 MATCH 2 MATCH 3 MATCH 4 MATCH 5 MATCH 6 MATCH 7 MATCH 8 MATCH 9 HIGHLIGHTS
AUSTRALIA PLUS                    
Asia - 31/3 @ 16:30 HKT (Live) 1/4 @ 10:30 HKT (Live) 1/4 @ 13:30 HKT (Live) - 1/4 @ 16:30 HKT (Live) 2/4 @ 11:00 HKT (Live) - 2/4 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) 6/4 @ 10:30 HKT
Pacific - 31/3 @ 18:30 Fiji (Live) 1/4 @ 12:30 Fiji (Live) 1/4 @ 15:30 Fiji (Live) - 1/4 @ 18:30 Fiji (Live) 2/4 @ 13:00 Fiji (Live) - 2/4 @ 16:30 Fiji (Live) 6/4 @ 12:30 Fiji
India - 31/3 @ 14:00 IND (Live) 1/4 @ 08:00 IND (Live) 1/4 @ 11:00 IND (Live) - 1/4 @ 14:00 IND (Live) 2/4 @ 08:30 IND (Live) - 2/4 @ 12:00 IND (Live) 6/4 @ 08:00 IND
CCTV5                    
China - - - - - - - - TBC -
ECONET                    
Africa 30/3 @ 10:00 CAT (Live) 31/3 @ 10:30 CAT (Live) - - - 1/4 @ 10:30 CAT (Live) - 2/4 @ 07:00 CAT (Live) - 5/4 @ 17:30 CAT
ESPN - BT SPORT                    
UK & Ireland 30/3 @ 09:00 BST (Live) 31/3 @ 09:30 BST (Live) 1/4 @ 03:30 BST (Live) - - 1/44 @ 09:30 BST (Live) - 2/4 @ 06:00 BST (Live) - 5/4 @ 17:30 BST
FOX SOCCER PLUS                    
USA - 31/3 @ 04:30 ET (Live) 31/3 @ 22:30 (ET) Live) 1/4 @ 01:30 ET (Live) - - 1/4 @ 23:00 ET (Live) - - -
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK                    
Middle East - 31/3 @ 08:30 GMT (Live) 1/4 @ 02:30 GMT (Live) - - - 2/4 @ 02:00 GMT (Live) - - 3/4 @ 15:00 GMT
GEE - BOATS & CRUISES                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 30/3 @ 08:00 GMT (Live) 31/3 @ 08:30 GMT (Live) 1/4 @ 02:30 GMT (Live) 1/4 @ 05:30 GMT (Live) - 1/4 @ 08:00 GMT (Live) 2/4 @ 02:00 GMT (Live) - 2/4 @ 08:30 GMT (Live) YES
SKY SPORTS                    
New Zealand - - - - - - 3/4 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay) - - 4/4 @ 18:30 NZT
TSN2                    
Canada - 31/3 @ 04:30 ET (Live) 2/4 @ 10:00 ET (Delay) - - - - - - YES
TVNZ                    
New Zealand 31/3 @ 00:20 NZT (Delay) 31/3 @ 23:15 NZT (Delay) 1/4 @ 15:30 NZT (Live) - - - 2/4 @ 15:00 NZT (Live) 3/4 @ 00:10 NZT (Delay) 3/4 @ 14:05 NZT (Delay) 5/4 @ 16:05 NZT
VIASAT                    
Russia 30/3 @ 11:20 MSK (Live) 31/3 @ 11:50 MSK (Live) - - - - - 2/4 @ 07:20 MSK (Live) - YES
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust) 30/3 @ 08:20 GMT (Live) 31/3 @ 08:50 GMT (Live) 1/4 @ 02:35 GMT (Live) 1/4 @ 05:35 GMT (Live) 1/4 @ 09:05 GMT (Live) 1/4 @ 08:25 GMT (Live) 2/4 @ 02:10 GMT (Live) 2/4 @ 04:20 GMT (Live) 2/4 @ 08:40 GMT (Live) -

 

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 2 | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 29

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

3 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements


 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.20 seconds 