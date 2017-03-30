2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 2
Round 2 of the 2017 AFL Season kicks of in Melbourne on Thursday night with Richmond hosting co-tenant Collingwood at the MCG. The Grand Final rematch will be played on Friday night at Etihad Stadium where the Western Bulldogs will host the Sydney Swans. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.
In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIMESLOT
|MATCH
|VENUE
|LOCAL TIME
|GMT
|1
|Thursday March 30
|Night
|Richmond vs. Collingwood
|MCG
|19:20
|08:20
|2
|Friday March 31
|Night
|Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney Swans
|Etihad Stadium
|19:50
|08:50
|3
|Saturday April 1
|Day
|Hawthorn vs. Adelaide Crows
|MCG
|13:45
|02:45
|4
|Saturday April 1
|Twilight
|GWS GIANTS vs. Gold Coast SUNS
|Spotless Stadium
|16:35
|05:35
|5
|Saturday April 1
|Night
|Brisbane Lions vs. Essendon
|The Gabba
|18:25
|08:25
|6
|Saturday April 1
|Night
|West Coast Eagles vs. St Kilda
|Domain Stadium
|16:40
|08:40
|7
|Sunday April 2
|Early
|Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne
|Etihad Stadium
|13:10
|03:10
|8
|Sunday April 2
|Day
|Melbourne vs. Carlton
|MCG
|15:20
|05:20
|9
|Sunday April 2
|Twilight
|Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle
|Adelaide Oval
|16:10
|06:40
|TERRITORY/NETWORK
|MATCH 1
|MATCH 2
|MATCH 3
|MATCH 4
|MATCH 5
|MATCH 6
|MATCH 7
|MATCH 8
|MATCH 9
|HIGHLIGHTS
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|-
|31/3 @ 16:30 HKT (Live)
|1/4 @ 10:30 HKT (Live)
|1/4 @ 13:30 HKT (Live)
|-
|1/4 @ 16:30 HKT (Live)
|2/4 @ 11:00 HKT (Live)
|-
|2/4 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|6/4 @ 10:30 HKT
|Pacific
|-
|31/3 @ 18:30 Fiji (Live)
|1/4 @ 12:30 Fiji (Live)
|1/4 @ 15:30 Fiji (Live)
|-
|1/4 @ 18:30 Fiji (Live)
|2/4 @ 13:00 Fiji (Live)
|-
|2/4 @ 16:30 Fiji (Live)
|6/4 @ 12:30 Fiji
|India
|-
|31/3 @ 14:00 IND (Live)
|1/4 @ 08:00 IND (Live)
|1/4 @ 11:00 IND (Live)
|-
|1/4 @ 14:00 IND (Live)
|2/4 @ 08:30 IND (Live)
|-
|2/4 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|6/4 @ 08:00 IND
|CCTV5
|China
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TBC
|-
|ECONET
|Africa
|30/3 @ 10:00 CAT (Live)
|31/3 @ 10:30 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|1/4 @ 10:30 CAT (Live)
|-
|2/4 @ 07:00 CAT (Live)
|-
|5/4 @ 17:30 CAT
|ESPN - BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|30/3 @ 09:00 BST (Live)
|31/3 @ 09:30 BST (Live)
|1/4 @ 03:30 BST (Live)
|-
|-
|1/44 @ 09:30 BST (Live)
|-
|2/4 @ 06:00 BST (Live)
|-
|5/4 @ 17:30 BST
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|-
|31/3 @ 04:30 ET (Live)
|31/3 @ 22:30 (ET) Live)
|1/4 @ 01:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|1/4 @ 23:00 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|-
|31/3 @ 08:30 GMT (Live)
|1/4 @ 02:30 GMT (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|2/4 @ 02:00 GMT (Live)
|-
|-
|3/4 @ 15:00 GMT
|GEE - BOATS & CRUISES
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|30/3 @ 08:00 GMT (Live)
|31/3 @ 08:30 GMT (Live)
|1/4 @ 02:30 GMT (Live)
|1/4 @ 05:30 GMT (Live)
|-
|1/4 @ 08:00 GMT (Live)
|2/4 @ 02:00 GMT (Live)
|-
|2/4 @ 08:30 GMT (Live)
|YES
|SKY SPORTS
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3/4 @ 24:00 NZT (Delay)
|-
|-
|4/4 @ 18:30 NZT
|TSN2
|Canada
|-
|31/3 @ 04:30 ET (Live)
|2/4 @ 10:00 ET (Delay)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|YES
|TVNZ
|New Zealand
|31/3 @ 00:20 NZT (Delay)
|31/3 @ 23:15 NZT (Delay)
|1/4 @ 15:30 NZT (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|2/4 @ 15:00 NZT (Live)
|3/4 @ 00:10 NZT (Delay)
|3/4 @ 14:05 NZT (Delay)
|5/4 @ 16:05 NZT
|VIASAT
|Russia
|30/3 @ 11:20 MSK (Live)
|31/3 @ 11:50 MSK (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/4 @ 07:20 MSK (Live)
|-
|YES
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|30/3 @ 08:20 GMT (Live)
|31/3 @ 08:50 GMT (Live)
|1/4 @ 02:35 GMT (Live)
|1/4 @ 05:35 GMT (Live)
|1/4 @ 09:05 GMT (Live)
|1/4 @ 08:25 GMT (Live)
|2/4 @ 02:10 GMT (Live)
|2/4 @ 04:20 GMT (Live)
|2/4 @ 08:40 GMT (Live)
|-