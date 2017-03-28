Magpies a game clear on top after AFL Nauru Round 3

Round 3 kicked off on Saturday with the Magpies 17 point winners over the Bulldogs to take outright top spot on the ladder. The Magpies spearheaded by Kenneth Oppenheimer may have stretched that lead if they kicked accurately.

In other games, the Cats defeated the Hawks by 32 points and the Bombers had the biggest win of the round with a 39 point win over the Kangaroos. Khyde Menke and Bronco Deiderang both kicked 5 goals in that match with Deiderang leading the league with 16 goals from the three matches so far.

MAGPIES 3.7 6.13 10.14 15.16.106 BULLDOGS 3.0 5.2 8.4 14. 5. 89

GOALS

Magpies: Kenneth Oppenheimer 4, Richmond Spanner 2, Iverson Star 2, Jayco Ageidu 2, Reed Dageago, Kazaam Baui, Daiga Deireragea, Dave Mwaredaga, Bagewa Detudamo

Bulldogs: Aykers Daniel 4, Rico Scotty 2, Snuka Adire, Renato Hubert, Baia Aubiat, Vicromic Star, Nanitten Temaki, Donatello Moses, Rotto Dannang, Lennox Agege

BEST

Magpies: Teolime Kamtaura, Mallinson Batsiua, Bagewa Detudamo, Kenneth Oppenheimer, Yoshi Harris, Tama Jeremiah

Bulldogs: Patrick Agadio, Steven Kam, Conrace Detabene, Nanniten Temaki, Devine Agir, Niga Haulangi, Aykers Daniel

INJURIES – Nil REPORTS – Nil

Umpires: Julian & Nicholas

CATS 2.1 6.5 9.7 12.14.86 HAWKS 3.2 3.4 4.7 7.12.54

GOALS

Cats: Trent Depaune 4, Sheik Daoe 2, Otto Adam, Peter Hiram, Pilo Dagiaro, Dacson Temaki, Shawn Kemp Maaki, Tiana Waidabu

Hawks: Issel Daniel 2, Darnel Diema 2, Gaissa Jones, Zackeanu Deidenang, Renack Mau

BEST

Cats: David Adeang, Shawn Kemp Maaki, Bismark Timothy, Trent Depaune, Dacson Temaki, Lockett Mau

Hawks: Darnel Diema, Ishmael Fritz, Jeremiah Kam, Gaissa Jones, Maverick Batsiua, Wilkes Deiye INJURIES – Nil REPORTS – Nil

Umpires: Ben & Jezza

BOMBERS 5.4 8.6 11.9 17.13.115 KANGAROOS 3.0 5.2 9.3 12. 4.76

GOALS

Bombers: Khyde Menke 5, Tango Hubert 3, Tipung Kamtaura 2, German Grundler 2, Kaison Tatum, Bremoki Maaki, Daniel Daniel, Chris Akibwib, Gary Neneiya

Kangaroos: Bronco Deidenang 5, Marcus Paul Detenamo 3, Joeson Kanimea 2, Jeluka Temaki, Kualumpa Tannang

BEST

Bombers: Agir Amwano, Johnny Dagiaro, Tipung Kamtaura, German Grundler, Kaison Tatum, Khyde Menke

Kangaroos: Charles Dagiaro, Shenko Canon, Jarmen Pole, Joeson Kanimea, Marcus Paul Detenamo, Charmoro Ribauw

INJURIES – Templa Tau (Kangaroos) Concussion REPORTS – Nil Umpires: Julian, Nicholas & Ben

LEADING GOALKICKERS Bronco Deidenang(Kangaroos) (Round 3) 5 Total 16 Jamie Tagamoun(Hawks) 0 11 Khyde Menke (Bombers) 5 10 Aykers Daniel(Bulldogs) 4 8 Yoshi Harris (Magpies) 0 8 RichmondSpanner (Magpies) 2 7 Kenneth Oppenheimer (Magpies) 4 6 Snuka Adire (Bulldogs) 1 6 Jose Uepa(Bulldogs) 0 6

LADDER

TEAM WINS LOSS DRAW FOR AGAINST % POINTS 1 MAGPIES 3 0 0 299 233 128.33 12 2 BOMBERS 2 1 0 319 278 114.75 8 3 CATS 2 1 0 210 190 110.53 8 4 BULLDOGS 2 1 0 299 275 108.73 8 5 HAWKS 0 3 0 230 296 77.70 0 6 KANGAROOS 0 3 0 194 279 69.53 0