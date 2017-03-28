Translate

Tuesday, March 28 2017 @ 03:48 PM ACDT

Magpies a game clear on top after AFL Nauru Round 3

Tuesday, March 28 2017 @ 11:09 AM ACDT

Contributed by:

Oceania

Round 3 kicked off on Saturday with the Magpies 17 point winners over the Bulldogs to take outright top spot on the ladder.  The Magpies spearheaded by Kenneth Oppenheimer may have stretched that lead if they kicked accurately. 

In other games, the Cats defeated the Hawks by 32 points and the Bombers had the biggest win of the round with a 39 point win over the Kangaroos. Khyde Menke and Bronco Deiderang both kicked 5 goals in that match with Deiderang leading the league with 16 goals from the three matches so far. 

MAGPIES  3.7 6.13 10.14 15.16.106
BULLDOGS 3.0 5.2  8.4   14. 5. 89
GOALS
Magpies: Kenneth Oppenheimer 4, Richmond Spanner 2, Iverson Star 2, Jayco Ageidu 2, Reed Dageago, Kazaam Baui, Daiga Deireragea, Dave Mwaredaga, Bagewa Detudamo
Bulldogs: Aykers Daniel 4, Rico Scotty 2, Snuka Adire, Renato Hubert, Baia Aubiat, Vicromic Star, Nanitten Temaki, Donatello Moses, Rotto Dannang, Lennox Agege
BEST
Magpies: Teolime Kamtaura, Mallinson Batsiua, Bagewa Detudamo, Kenneth Oppenheimer, Yoshi Harris, Tama Jeremiah
Bulldogs: Patrick Agadio, Steven Kam, Conrace Detabene, Nanniten Temaki, Devine Agir, Niga Haulangi, Aykers Daniel
INJURIES – Nil REPORTS – Nil
Umpires: Julian & Nicholas
 
CATS  2.1 6.5 9.7 12.14.86
HAWKS 3.2 3.4 4.7 7.12.54
 
GOALS
Cats: Trent Depaune 4, Sheik Daoe 2, Otto Adam, Peter Hiram, Pilo Dagiaro, Dacson Temaki, Shawn Kemp Maaki, Tiana Waidabu
Hawks: Issel Daniel 2, Darnel Diema 2, Gaissa Jones, Zackeanu Deidenang, Renack Mau
BEST
Cats: David Adeang, Shawn Kemp Maaki, Bismark Timothy, Trent Depaune, Dacson Temaki, Lockett Mau
Hawks: Darnel Diema, Ishmael Fritz, Jeremiah Kam, Gaissa Jones, Maverick Batsiua, Wilkes Deiye INJURIES – Nil REPORTS – Nil
Umpires: Ben & Jezza

 

BOMBERS      5.4  8.6  11.9  17.13.115
KANGAROOS    3.0  5.2  9.3   12. 4.76
 
GOALS
Bombers: Khyde Menke 5, Tango Hubert 3, Tipung Kamtaura 2, German Grundler 2, Kaison Tatum, Bremoki Maaki, Daniel Daniel, Chris Akibwib, Gary Neneiya
Kangaroos: Bronco Deidenang 5, Marcus Paul Detenamo 3, Joeson Kanimea 2, Jeluka Temaki, Kualumpa Tannang
 
BEST
 
Bombers: Agir Amwano, Johnny Dagiaro, Tipung Kamtaura, German Grundler, Kaison Tatum, Khyde Menke
Kangaroos: Charles Dagiaro, Shenko Canon, Jarmen Pole, Joeson Kanimea, Marcus Paul Detenamo, Charmoro Ribauw
INJURIES – Templa Tau (Kangaroos) Concussion REPORTS – Nil Umpires: Julian, Nicholas & Ben
 
LEADING GOALKICKERS
Bronco Deidenang(Kangaroos)
(Round 3)
5
    Total    
16
Jamie Tagamoun(Hawks)
0
11
Khyde Menke (Bombers)
5
10
Aykers Daniel(Bulldogs)
4
8
Yoshi Harris (Magpies)
0
8
RichmondSpanner (Magpies)
2
7
Kenneth Oppenheimer (Magpies)
4
6
Snuka Adire (Bulldogs)
1
6
Jose Uepa(Bulldogs)
0
6
 
LADDER
 
 
TEAM
WINS
LOSS
DRAW
FOR
AGAINST
%
POINTS
1
MAGPIES
3
0
0
299
233
128.33
12
2
BOMBERS
2
1
0
319
278
114.75
8
3
CATS
2
1
0
210
190
110.53
8
4
BULLDOGS
2
1
0
299
275
108.73
8
5
HAWKS
0
3
0
230
296
77.70
0
6
KANGAROOS
0
3
0
194
279
69.53
0
 
 
ROUND SPLIT
Mar-31      MATCHES                                    DUTYTEAMS
5.00PM
BOMBERS VS CATS
BULLDOGS & HAWKS
Apr-01
 
 
9.00AM
KANGAROOS VS MAGPIES
CATS & BOMBERS
10.45AM
HAWKS VS BULLDOGS
MAGPIES & KANGAROOS
 
 
 

 

