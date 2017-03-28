Magpies a game clear on top after AFL Nauru Round 3
Tuesday, March 28 2017 @ 11:09 AM ACDT
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Round 3 kicked off on Saturday with the Magpies 17 point winners over the Bulldogs to take outright top spot on the ladder. The Magpies spearheaded by Kenneth Oppenheimer may have stretched that lead if they kicked accurately.
In other games, the Cats defeated the Hawks by 32 points and the Bombers had the biggest win of the round with a 39 point win over the Kangaroos. Khyde Menke and Bronco Deiderang both kicked 5 goals in that match with Deiderang leading the league with 16 goals from the three matches so far.
MAGPIES 3.7 6.13 10.14 15.16.106 BULLDOGS 3.0 5.2 8.4 14. 5. 89
CATS 2.1 6.5 9.7 12.14.86 HAWKS 3.2 3.4 4.7 7.12.54
BOMBERS 5.4 8.6 11.9 17.13.115 KANGAROOS 3.0 5.2 9.3 12. 4.76
|
LEADING GOALKICKERS
Bronco Deidenang(Kangaroos)
|
(Round 3)
5
|
Total
16
|
Jamie Tagamoun(Hawks)
|
0
|
11
|
Khyde Menke (Bombers)
|
5
|
10
|
Aykers Daniel(Bulldogs)
|
4
|
8
|
Yoshi Harris (Magpies)
|
0
|
8
|
RichmondSpanner (Magpies)
|
2
|
7
|
Kenneth Oppenheimer (Magpies)
|
4
|
6
|
Snuka Adire (Bulldogs)
|
1
|
6
|
Jose Uepa(Bulldogs)
|
0
|
6
|
|
TEAM
|
WINS
|
LOSS
|
DRAW
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
%
|
POINTS
|
1
|
MAGPIES
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
299
|
233
|
128.33
|
12
|
2
|
BOMBERS
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
319
|
278
|
114.75
|
8
|
3
|
CATS
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
210
|
190
|
110.53
|
8
|
4
|
BULLDOGS
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
299
|
275
|
108.73
|
8
|
5
|
HAWKS
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
230
|
296
|
77.70
|
0
|
6
|
KANGAROOS
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
194
|
279
|
69.53
|
0
|
ROUND4 SPLIT
Mar-31 MATCHES DUTYTEAMS
|
5.00PM
|
BOMBERS VS CATS
|
BULLDOGS & HAWKS
|
Apr-01
|
|
|
9.00AM
|
KANGAROOS VS MAGPIES
|
CATS & BOMBERS
|
10.45AM
|
HAWKS VS BULLDOGS
|
MAGPIES & KANGAROOS