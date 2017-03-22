Tyne Tees Tigers Prepare For ANZAC Commemoration

As clubs and nations prepare for this year’s ANZAC Day services and commemorations across the world, the Tyne Tees Tigers from Newcastle, England, are marking the event in their own special way. The club is also keen to gain the support and assistance of any interested in joining their special service. The following article comes from the Tyne Tees Tigers website.

ANZAC Day, 25 April, is one of Australia’s most important national occasions. It marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War.

Australians recognise the 25th April as a day of national remembrance, which takes two forms. Commemorative services are held across the nation at dawn – the time of the original landing - while later in the day, former servicemen and servicewomen meet to take part in marches through the country’s major cities and in many smaller centres. Commemorative ceremonies are more formal, and are held at war memorials around the country. In these ways, ANZAC Day is a time at which Australians reflect on the many different meanings of war.

The Tyne Tees Tigers pay tribute to all ANZAC servicemen and women and specifically to Stanley Chippendale of Parramatta, New South Wales.

Stan served in France during the First World War, receiving the Distinguished Conduct Medal for his actions under fire in 1916. Sadly, Stan was wounded during the war and evacuated to England where he was to succumb to his injuries. Stan was buried in Newcastle upon Tyne many thousands of miles away from his homeland.

Please join the Tigers in paying our respects to Stan and all ANZACs at St. Andrews Cemetery, Tankeville Terrace, Jesmond, NE2 3BU on ANZAC day, Tuesday 25th April at 6.00pm.

Whilst many clubs and individuals will have their own involvement in ANZAC Day events, perhaps the biggest across Europe in football terms will be the 9th annual ANZAC Cup match in Villers-Bretonneux. AFL Europe, one of the key facilitators of the event, state on their website:

“AFL Europe is excited to announce that applications are now open for the Australian Spirit team to compete in the 9th Annual ANZAC Cup in Villers-Bretonneux, France.

The small town of Villers-Bretonneux in Northern France has a strong connection with Australian Armed Forces. On 24th April 1918, the town was captured by German forces. Overnight the Australian troops retaliated and by dawn on the 25th April 1918 the town had be retaken.

The ANZAC Cup is played between the Australian Spirit team and French National side for both men and women and is part of the ‘Australia Week’ celebrations held in Villers-Bretonneux in the lead up to ANZAC Day.”

The original Tyne Tees Tigers article can be found at: https://www.tyneteestigers.co.uk/anzac-day whilst more information about the ANZAC Cup can be found through AFL Europe on their website or Facebook page at: http://www.afleurope.org/tag/anzac-day/ (website) or https://www.facebook.com/AFL.Europe.Ltd/ωhc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf (Facebook).