2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 1
Thursday, March 23 2017 @ 04:35 PM ACDT
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
The 2017 AFL Season kicks of in Melbourne on Thursday night with the now traditional Carlton vs Richmond match at the MCG. Once again in 2017 we will have the International Broadcast schedule available (below) so you can see when and on what network you can watch footy around the world.
In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.
|GAME
|DATE
|TIMESLOT
|MATCH
|VENUE
|LOCAL TIME
|GMT
|1
|23-Mar
|Night
|Carlton vs. Richmond
|MCG
|19:20
|08:20
|2
|24-Mar
|Night
|Collingwood vs. Western Bulldogs
|MCG
|19:50
|08:50
|3
|25-Mar
|Twilight
|Sydney Swans vs. Port Adelaide
|SCG
|16:35
|05:35
|4
|25-Mar
|Twilight
|St Kilda vs. Melbourne
|Etihad
|16:35
|05:35
|6
|25-Mar
|Night
|Gold Coast SUNS vs. Brisbane Lions
|Metricon
|19:05
|09:05
|5
|25-Mar
|Night
|Essendon vs. Hawthorn
|MCG
|19:25
|08:25
|7
|26-Mar
|Early
|North Melbourne vs. West Coast Eagles
|Etihad
|13:10
|02:10
|8
|26-Mar
|Day
|Adelaide Crows vs. GWS GIANTS
|Adelaide Oval
|14:50
|04:20
|9
|26-Mar
|Twilight
|Fremantle vs. Geelong Cats
|Domain
|16:40
|08:40
|TERRITORY/NETWORK
|GAME 1
|GAME 2
|GAME 3
|GAME 4
|GAME 6
|GAME 5
|GAME 7
|GAME 8
|GAME 9
|HIGHLIGHTS
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|-
|24/3 @ 16:30 HKT (Live)
|-
|25/3 @ 13:30 HKT (Live)
|-
|25/3 @ 16:00 HKT (Live)
|-
|26/3 @ 12:00 HKT (Live)
|26/3 @ 16:30 HKT (Live)
|30/3 @ 10:30 HKT
|Pacific
|-
|24/3 @ 20:30 Fiji (Live)
|-
|25/3 @ 17:30 Fiji (Live)
|-
|25/3 @ 20:00 Fiji (Live)
|-
|26/3 @ 16:00 Fiji (Live)
|26/3 @ 20:30 Fiji (Live)
|30/3 @ 14:30 Fiji
|India
|-
|24/3 @ 14:00 IND (Live)
|-
|25/3 @ 11:00 IND (Live)
|-
|25/3 @ 13:30 IND (Live)
|-
|26/3 @ 09:30 IND (Live)
|26/3 @ 14:00 IND (Live)
|30/3 @ 08:00 IND
|CCTV5
|China
|23/3 @ 16:20 CST (Live)
|-
|25/3 @ 13:35 CST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ECONET
|Africa
|23/2 @ 10:10 CAT (Live)
|24/3 @ 10:40 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|25/3 @ 10:00 CAT (Live)
|-
|-
|26/3 @ 10:30 CAT (Live)
|29/3 @ 17:00 CAT
|ESPN - BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|23/3 @ 08:00 BST (Live)
|24/3 @ 08:30 BST (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|25/3 @ 08:00 BST (Live)
|26/3 @ 03:00 BST (Live)
|-
|26/3 @ 09:30 BST (Live)
|28/3 @ 19:30 BST
|FOX SPORTS 2
|USA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25/3 @ 22:00 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|23/3 @ 08:00 GMT (Live)
|24/3 @ 08:30 GMT (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|25/3 @ 08:00 GMT (Live)
|-
|26/3 @ 04:00 GMT (Live)
|-
|-
|GEE - BOATS & CRUISES
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|23/3 @ 08:00 GMT (Live)
|24/3 @ 08:30 GMT (Live)
|-
|25/3 @ 05:30 GMT (Live)
|25/3 @ 09:00 GMT (Live)
|-
|26/3 @ 02:00 GMT (Live)
|26/3 @ 04:00 GMT (Live)
|26/3 @ 08:30 GMT (Live)
|-
|SKY SPORTS
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27/3 @ 24:00 NZDT (Delay)
|-
|28/3 @ 18:30 NZDT
|TSN2
|Canada
|-
|24/3 @ 04:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|26/3 @ 10:00 ET (Delay)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TVNZ
|New Zealand
|24/3 @ 00:20 NZDT (Delay)
|25/3 @ 00:20 NZDT (Delay)
|-
|-
|-
|25/3 @ 22:00 NZDT (Live)
|26/3 @ 15:00 NZDT (Live)
|27/3 @ 00:20 NZDT (Delay)
|27/3 @ 12:05 NZDT (Delay)
|29/3 @ 15:40 NZDT
|VIASAT
|Russia
|23/3 @ 11:00 MSK (Live)
|24/3 @ 11:30 MSK (Live)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26/3 @ 11:30 MSK (Live)
|28/3 @ 23:30 MSK
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|23/3 @ 08:20 GMT (Live)
|24/3 @ 08:50 GMT (Live)
|25/3 @ 05:35 GMT (Live)
|25/3 @ 05:35 GMT (Live)
|25/3 @ 09:05 GMT (Live)
|25/3 @ 08:25 GMT (Live)
|26/3 @ 02:10 GMT (Live)
|26/3 @ 04:20 GMT (Live)
|26/3 @ 08:40 GMT (Live)
|-