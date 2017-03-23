2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 1

The 2017 AFL Season kicks of in Melbourne on Thursday night with the now traditional Carlton vs Richmond match at the MCG. Once again in 2017 we will have the International Broadcast schedule available (below) so you can see when and on what network you can watch footy around the world.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

GAME DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE LOCAL TIME GMT 1 23-Mar Night Carlton vs. Richmond MCG 19:20 08:20 2 24-Mar Night Collingwood vs. Western Bulldogs MCG 19:50 08:50 3 25-Mar Twilight Sydney Swans vs. Port Adelaide SCG 16:35 05:35 4 25-Mar Twilight St Kilda vs. Melbourne Etihad 16:35 05:35 6 25-Mar Night Gold Coast SUNS vs. Brisbane Lions Metricon 19:05 09:05 5 25-Mar Night Essendon vs. Hawthorn MCG 19:25 08:25 7 26-Mar Early North Melbourne vs. West Coast Eagles Etihad 13:10 02:10 8 26-Mar Day Adelaide Crows vs. GWS GIANTS Adelaide Oval 14:50 04:20 9 26-Mar Twilight Fremantle vs. Geelong Cats Domain 16:40 08:40