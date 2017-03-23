Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Thursday 23-Mar -
Sunday 26-Mar

Older Stories

Wednesday 15-Mar


Tuesday 14-Mar


Sunday 12-Mar


Friday 10-Mar


Thursday 09-Mar


Wednesday 08-Mar


Monday 06-Mar


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, March 23 2017 @ 08:03 PM ACDT

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 1

Thursday, March 23 2017 @ 04:35 PM ACDT

Contributed by:

General News

The 2017 AFL Season kicks of in Melbourne on Thursday night with the now traditional Carlton vs Richmond match at the MCG.  Once again in 2017 we will have the International Broadcast schedule available (below) so you can see when and on what network you can watch footy around the world. 

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).  You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the  Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

 

GAME DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE LOCAL TIME GMT
1 23-Mar Night Carlton vs. Richmond MCG 19:20 08:20
2 24-Mar Night Collingwood vs. Western Bulldogs MCG 19:50 08:50
3 25-Mar Twilight Sydney Swans vs. Port Adelaide SCG 16:35 05:35
4 25-Mar Twilight St Kilda vs. Melbourne Etihad 16:35 05:35
6 25-Mar Night Gold Coast SUNS vs. Brisbane Lions Metricon 19:05 09:05
5 25-Mar Night Essendon vs. Hawthorn MCG 19:25 08:25
7 26-Mar Early North Melbourne vs. West Coast Eagles Etihad 13:10 02:10
8 26-Mar Day Adelaide Crows vs. GWS GIANTS Adelaide Oval 14:50 04:20
9 26-Mar Twilight Fremantle vs. Geelong Cats Domain 16:40 08:40

 

 

TERRITORY/NETWORK GAME 1 GAME 2 GAME 3 GAME 4 GAME 6 GAME 5 GAME 7 GAME 8 GAME 9 HIGHLIGHTS
AUSTRALIA PLUS                    
Asia - 24/3 @ 16:30 HKT (Live) - 25/3 @ 13:30 HKT (Live) - 25/3 @ 16:00 HKT (Live) - 26/3 @ 12:00 HKT (Live) 26/3 @ 16:30 HKT (Live) 30/3 @ 10:30 HKT
Pacific - 24/3 @ 20:30 Fiji (Live) - 25/3 @ 17:30 Fiji (Live) - 25/3 @ 20:00 Fiji (Live) - 26/3 @ 16:00 Fiji (Live) 26/3 @ 20:30 Fiji (Live) 30/3 @ 14:30 Fiji
India - 24/3 @ 14:00 IND (Live) - 25/3 @ 11:00 IND (Live) - 25/3 @ 13:30 IND (Live) - 26/3 @ 09:30 IND (Live) 26/3 @ 14:00 IND (Live) 30/3 @ 08:00 IND
CCTV5                    
China 23/3 @ 16:20 CST (Live) - 25/3 @ 13:35 CST (Live) - - - - - - -
ECONET                    
Africa 23/2 @ 10:10 CAT (Live) 24/3 @ 10:40 CAT (Live) - - - 25/3 @ 10:00 CAT (Live) - - 26/3 @ 10:30 CAT (Live) 29/3 @ 17:00 CAT
ESPN - BT SPORT                    
UK & Ireland 23/3 @ 08:00 BST (Live) 24/3 @ 08:30 BST (Live) - - - 25/3 @ 08:00 BST (Live) 26/3 @ 03:00 BST (Live) - 26/3 @ 09:30 BST (Live) 28/3 @ 19:30 BST
FOX SPORTS 2                    
USA - - - - - - 25/3 @ 22:00 ET (Live) - - -
FOX SOCCER PLUS                    
USA TBC TBC TBC - - - - - - -
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK                    
Middle East 23/3 @ 08:00 GMT (Live) 24/3 @ 08:30 GMT (Live) - - - 25/3 @ 08:00 GMT (Live) - 26/3 @ 04:00 GMT (Live) - -
GEE - BOATS & CRUISES                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 23/3 @ 08:00 GMT (Live) 24/3 @ 08:30 GMT (Live) - 25/3 @ 05:30 GMT (Live) 25/3 @ 09:00 GMT (Live) - 26/3 @ 02:00 GMT (Live) 26/3 @ 04:00 GMT (Live) 26/3 @ 08:30 GMT (Live) -
SKY SPORTS                    
New Zealand - - - - - - - 27/3 @ 24:00 NZDT (Delay) - 28/3 @ 18:30 NZDT
TSN2                    
Canada - 24/3 @ 04:30 ET (Live) - - - 26/3 @ 10:00 ET (Delay) - - - -
TVNZ                    
New Zealand 24/3 @ 00:20 NZDT (Delay) 25/3 @ 00:20 NZDT (Delay) - - - 25/3 @ 22:00 NZDT (Live) 26/3 @ 15:00 NZDT (Live) 27/3 @ 00:20 NZDT (Delay) 27/3 @ 12:05 NZDT (Delay) 29/3 @ 15:40 NZDT
VIASAT                    
Russia 23/3 @ 11:00 MSK (Live) 24/3 @ 11:30 MSK (Live) - - - - - - 26/3 @ 11:30 MSK (Live) 28/3 @ 23:30 MSK
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU                    
Worldwide (excl. Aust) 23/3 @ 08:20 GMT (Live) 24/3 @ 08:50 GMT (Live) 25/3 @ 05:35 GMT (Live) 25/3 @ 05:35 GMT (Live) 25/3 @ 09:05 GMT (Live) 25/3 @ 08:25 GMT (Live) 26/3 @ 02:10 GMT (Live) 26/3 @ 04:20 GMT (Live) 26/3 @ 08:40 GMT (Live) -
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Round 1 | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 18

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

8 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements


 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.18 seconds 