Magpies and Bulldogs out front after AFL Nauru Round 2 Tuesday, March 21 2017 @ 03:10 PM ACDT Contributed by: Round 2 kicked off on Friday evening with the two teams hungry for success after losing their matches in Round 1. Cats led by veteran skipper Trent Depaune against the rebuilding Kangaroos. Cats vs Kangaroos The Friday game was a close one between two teams determined to notch up their first win for the season. The Kangaroos charged hard in the last quarter coming from 3 goals behind to level the scores with 4 minutes left. But a clutch goal from Cats veteran player Tiana Waidabu sealed the game for the Cats. Inspirational Cats Captain Trent Depaune led from the front and was named best player for his team. Young Lockett Mau was strong in defence saving a couple of goals and running the ball out of defence with speed and great evasiveness on several occasions. Pilo Dagiaro’s lethal left boot was again on display regularly hitting his forwards with great precision. For the unlucky Roos they tried valiantly and could have easily snatched the game late in the last quarter, but it was not to be. Leaders Charles Dagiaro and Jarmen Pole won plenty of the ball and spearhead Bronco Deidenang kicked 4 majors causing headaches for the Cats defenders. Shenko Canon was solid in defence and Templa Tau was switched from defence to the forward line and his aggressive attack on the ball created options for the Roos. Young Roos Charmoro Ribauw and Lazarus Caleb impressed with their fearless attack on the football against much bigger bodies. The Roos are definitely on the improve and it should not be long before they notch up their first win for the season. But in this game, it was the Cats that triumphed by 8 points. Hawks vs Magpies In the 2nd game, the Magpies came out firing keeping the Hawks goalless in the 1st quarter. Young Reed Dageago was busy for the Pies up forward kicking 2 goals in the opening quarter. In the second and third quarters the Hawks surged and narrowed the margin to only 10 points going into the last quarter. Jamie Tagamoun continued his improvement and was again the major focal point for the Hawks in the foward line. However it was not enough as the Magpies stepped up a gear in the last quarter kicking 6 goals to the Hawks 3 to win comfortably by 29 points. For the Pies, Teolime Kamtaura and Buddy Detageouwa were strong in defence. Yoshi Harris again starred up forward and got the better of young Hawk star Jeremiah Kam. The battle in the middle between young Magpie ruckman Richmond Spanner and Hawk Jencke Jeremiah was even but the Magpies onballers got on top of the Hawks middle brigade with Kenneth Oppenheimer, Mallinson Batsiua and Bagewa Detudamo winning more of the ball and were more damaging. Young Hawks champ Darnel Diema tried hard all day and young recruit Gaissa Jones was busy around the ground. Bombers vs Bulldogs The last game of the day was a thriller. Another kick after the siren to win the game, except unlike last week it was the Bombers who fell victim to the winning goal after the siren. Young Bulldog

Stanley Tsitsi did what most footballers dream about, kicking the winning goal after the siren. Rising above the pressure young Stanley kept his nerve kicking truly from 30 meters out on a difficult angle. The siren had already sounded so when the kick sailed true the Bulldogs won by 3 points. The unlucky Bombers came from behind and hit the lead with only minutes left in the game however it was not meant to be. The Bulldogs remain unbeaten going into the match of the round next week against the also undefeated Magpies. It should be a beauty! CATS 3.0 4.2 5.7 6.12.48 KANGAROOS GOALS 1.1 2.2 3.3 6. 4.40 Cats: Trent Depaune, Bismark Timothy, Ansl Namaduk, Sheik Daoe, Wilmos Deiye, Tiana Waidabu Kangaroos: Bronco Deidenang 4, Lazarus Caleb, Charles Dagiaro BEST Cats: Trent Depaune, Tiana Waidabu, David Adeang, Lockett Mau, Bismark Timothy, Dacson Temaki Kangaroos: Skaga Dowabobo, Charles Dagiaro, Jarmen Pole, Shenko Canon, Templa Tau, Morrison Depaune INJURIES – Lazarus Caleb (groin) REPORTS – Nil Umpires: Rudeen & Jaxon MAGPIES 4.3 6.3 9.4 15.7.97 HAWKS GOALS 0.2 4.4 7.6 10.8.68 Magpies: Reed Dageago 4, Yoshi Harris 3, Kenneth Oppenheimer 2, Jayco Ageidu 2, Chaq Tannang 2, Bagewa Detudamo, JJ Bop Hawks: Jamie Tagamoun 6, Jeremiah Kam, Zackeanu Deidenang, Kudaman Namaduk, Jesse Jeremiah BEST Magpies: Kenneth Oppenheimer, Richmond Spanner, Mallinson Batsiua, Bagewa Detudamo, Dave Mwaredaga, Yoshi Harris, Hawks: Jamie Tagamoun, Darnel Diema, Gaissa Jones, Ishmael Fritz, Mumu Dowabobo, Jeremiah Kam INJURIES – Nil REPORTS – Nil Umpires: Jaxon & Nicholas BULLDOGS 1.3 6.6 11.8 14.10.94 BOMBERS GOALS 4.5 8.6 9.10 13.13.91 Bulldogs: Snuka Adire 5, Aykers Daniel 3, Nanitten Temaki 2, Donatello Moses, Rosbo Depaune, Jarlik Agir, Stanley Tsitsi Bombers: Johnny Dagiaro 4, Bremoki Maaki 3, Chris Akibwib, Tango Hubert, Dijay Grundler, Tipung Kamtaura, German Grundler, Khyde Menke BEST Bulldogs: Snuka Adire, Aykers Daniel, Donatello Moses, Lennox Agege, Conrace Detabene, Niga Haulangi Bombers: Agir Amwano, , German Grundler, Mick Vorbach, Kaison Tatum, Bremoki Maaki, Robroy Grundler INJURIES – Nil REPORTS – Nil Umpires: Nicholas & Vaiuli Ladder TEAM WINS LOSS DRAW FOR AGAINST % POINTS 1 MAGPIES 2 0 0 193 144 134.03 8 2 BULLDOGS 2 0 0 210 169 124.26 8 3 BOMBERS 1 1 0 204 202 100.99 4 4 CATS 1 1 0 124 136 91.18 4 5 HAWKS 0 2 0 176 210 83.81 0 6 KANGAROOS 0 2 0 118 164 71.95 0 Next Week ROUND 3 Mar-25 MATCHES DUTY TEAMS 9.00AM MAGPIES VS BULLDOGS BOMBERS & KANGAROOS 11.00AM CATS VS HAWKS BULLDOGS & MAGIES 1.00PM KANGAROOS VS BOMBERS HAWKS & CATS Share













What's Related More by Troy Thompson

More from Oceania Story Options Printable Story Format