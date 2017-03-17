Chris Hemsworth stars in new “I’d Like To See That” campaign

The AFL has tapped Chris Hemsworth to star in the new “I’d like To See That” television commercial, which premiered at the 2017 Toyota AFL Premiership Season Launch event in Melbourne last night.

In the commercial, Hemsworth talks about the romance of the underdog, the physicality of the game, the characters – including Marcus “the Bont” Bontempelli – and the passion that is Australian Football.

The campaign has been revived to appeal to both new and traditional fans of AFL.

AFL Head of Marketing Julian Dunne said that the broader AFL marketing campaign highlights what makes the game unique and spectacular, the live experience, the incredible skills of the players and the passion of the fans.

“The Western Bulldogs premiership win is one of the great sporting stories, and with Chris being such a huge Bulldogs fan, he was a natural fit.

“He was really passionate about the campaign and involved through the whole process, including the idea and the script. He was brilliant to work with and we were thrilled that he wanted to be involved,” he said.

The TV commercial was created in collaboration with creative agency Cummins and Partners, and will be shown across the AFL’s social media platforms, Channel 7 and Foxtel.

The “I’d Like To See That Campaign” will extend beyond the TV commercial and throughout the season via a series of content pieces. Developed in conjunction with each AFL Club and to be shown across their Facebook pages, the content pieces will feature some of Australia’s highest profile comedians such as Wil Anderson, Lehmo, Cal Wilson and Joel Creasey.

“Extending the campaign throughout the season allows for fans to take ownership and tell us what they’d like to see this year, it will be no doubt fast become part of the AFL footy vernacular,” Mr Dunne said.

Fans will see players showcased across Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sydney and Melbourne in the coming weeks in large format outdoor billboards featuring Bontempelli, Josh Kennedy (Swans), Josh Kennedy (West Coast) and Jeremy Cameron.