Irish Banshees Initial Squad Named For IC17

The Irish Banshees women’s team has had its initial list of selected players announced. More players will be added to the list in coming months, but for now the squad as it stands has been announced. Following is a release from the ARFLI Facebook page detailing selections to date.

The management and coaching staff of the Banshees are delighted to announce the updated list of Irish and U.K. based players who have earned their seats on the plane to Melbourne for IC17.

Congratulations to the following:-

Carolann Cassidy (Ulster Kookaburras)

Linda Connolly (Wandsworth Demons)

Molly Cullen (Dublin Angels)

Laura Flannery (Dublin Angels)

Aisling Gillespie (Ulster Kookaburras)

Aine Higgins (Dublin Angels)

Emma Kelly (Ulster Kookaburras)

Olivia McCann (Ulster Kookaburras)

Roisin McFadden (Ulster Kookaburras)

Rachael McGee (Ulster Kookaburras)

Onóra Mulcahy (Wandsworth Demons)

Sarah O'Donovan (U.C.C. Crusaders)

Fiona Roarty (Ulster Kookaburras)

Leona Russell (Ulster Kookaburras)

Ladies - well deserved on being selected but the hard work continues from now until August.

The next batch of players will be named following the upcoming Leprechaun Cup and the London Footy Festival.

Details of future selections will be updated as they are announced by ARFLI. In the meantime, updates can be found for the Irish teams competing at the IC17 tournament in Melbourne in August at their website – www.arfli.com or on their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/irishfooty