Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Thursday 23-Mar -
Sunday 26-Mar

Older Stories

Monday 27-Feb


Thursday 23-Feb


Wednesday 22-Feb


Tuesday 21-Feb


Monday 20-Feb


Sunday 19-Feb


Saturday 18-Feb


Friday 17-Feb


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, March 07 2017 @ 05:46 AM ACDT

Irish Banshees Initial Squad Named For IC17

Monday, March 06 2017 @ 08:51 PM ACDT

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

The Irish Banshees women’s team has had its initial list of selected players announced. More players will be added to the list in coming months, but for now the squad as it stands has been announced. Following is a release from the ARFLI Facebook page detailing selections to date.

                                               

The management and coaching staff of the Banshees are delighted to announce the updated list of Irish and U.K. based players who have earned their seats on the plane to Melbourne for IC17. 

 Congratulations to the following:-

Carolann Cassidy (Ulster Kookaburras)

Linda Connolly (Wandsworth Demons)

Molly Cullen (Dublin Angels)

Laura Flannery (Dublin Angels)

Aisling Gillespie (Ulster Kookaburras)

Aine Higgins (Dublin Angels)

Emma Kelly (Ulster Kookaburras)

Olivia McCann (Ulster Kookaburras)

Roisin McFadden (Ulster Kookaburras)

Rachael McGee (Ulster Kookaburras)

Onóra Mulcahy (Wandsworth Demons)

Sarah O'Donovan (U.C.C. Crusaders)

Fiona Roarty (Ulster Kookaburras)

Leona Russell (Ulster Kookaburras)

 

Ladies - well deserved on being selected but the hard work continues from now until August.

 

The next batch of players will be named following the upcoming Leprechaun Cup and the London Footy Festival.

 

Details of future selections will be updated as they are announced by ARFLI. In the meantime, updates can be found for the Irish teams competing at the IC17 tournament in Melbourne in August at their website – www.arfli.com or on their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/irishfooty   

 

 

 

 

               

                                               

 

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Irish Banshees Initial Squad Named For IC17 | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 38

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.25 seconds 