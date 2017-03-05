Cyclone Threat Brings NTFL Finals To Halt

A tropical low to the north-east of Darwin has seen the postponement of the remaining NTFL games scheduled for this weekend. Prior to the rain and cyclone warning, the Nightcliff Tigers 3 13 31 had defeated the Southern District Crocs 2 7 19 in very wet conditions. But the second semi-final between St Mary’s and Wanderers, as well as other divisions across the weekend will be rescheduled, throwing the NTFL finals series into disarray.

The AFLNT released the following statement in response to the warning of the potential cyclone.

TIO NTFL Games Postponed

AFL Northern Territory wishes to advise the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a cyclone warning and therefore the following games have been postponed:

TIO NTFL Men’s Premier League

St Mary’s v Wanderers (scheduled for 7pm Sat 4 March, TIO Stadium)

TIO NTFL Men’s Division Two

Banks v Waratah (scheduled for 6pm Sat 4 March, TIO Oval 2)

As this stage, TIO NTFL games scheduled for Sunday 12 March have also been marked as postponed while the cyclone warning remains in place.

AFLNT Executive will meet in due course to determine when the impacted games will be played. While the cyclone warning remains in place the games will be on-hold.

Whilst the low pressure system is yet to be classified as a cyclone, its direction is expected to bring strong winds and rain to Darwin and surrounding mainland and island communities across the next 24 hours. This will result in the matches remaining on hold until potential threats have passed.

With their victory today, Nightcliff remain in the flag race along with St Marys and Wanderers. St Mary’s are the reigning premiers whilst Wanderers won in 2014/15. These two teams have contested the last three grand finals. Nightcliff’s last sanctioned premiership was the 1964/5 season. They won again in 1974/75 but the result was not sanctioned by the NTFL due to Cyclone Tracy