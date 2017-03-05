Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Thursday 23-Mar -
Sunday 26-Mar

Older Stories

Thursday 23-Feb


Wednesday 22-Feb


Tuesday 21-Feb


Monday 20-Feb


Sunday 19-Feb


Saturday 18-Feb


Friday 17-Feb


Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, March 05 2017 @ 05:45 PM ACDT

Cyclone Threat Brings NTFL Finals To Halt

Saturday, March 04 2017 @ 09:31 PM ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia

A tropical low to the north-east of Darwin has seen the postponement of the remaining NTFL games scheduled for this weekend. Prior to the rain and cyclone warning, the Nightcliff Tigers 3 13 31 had defeated the Southern District Crocs 2 7 19 in very wet conditions. But the second semi-final between St Mary’s and Wanderers, as well as other divisions across the weekend will be rescheduled, throwing the NTFL finals series into disarray.

The AFLNT released the following statement in response to the warning of the potential cyclone.

TIO NTFL Games Postponed

 

AFL Northern Territory wishes to advise the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a cyclone warning and therefore the following games have been postponed:

 

TIO NTFL Men’s Premier League

St Mary’s v Wanderers (scheduled for 7pm Sat 4 March, TIO Stadium)

TIO NTFL Men’s Division Two

Banks v Waratah (scheduled for 6pm Sat 4 March, TIO Oval 2)

As this stage, TIO NTFL games scheduled for Sunday 12 March have also been marked as postponed while the cyclone warning remains in place.

AFLNT Executive will meet in due course to determine when the impacted games will be played. While the cyclone warning remains in place the games will be on-hold.

Whilst the low pressure system is yet to be classified as a cyclone, its direction is expected to bring strong winds and rain to Darwin and surrounding mainland and island communities across the next 24 hours. This will result in the matches remaining on hold until potential threats have passed.

With their victory today, Nightcliff remain in the flag race along with St Marys and Wanderers. St Mary’s are the reigning premiers whilst Wanderers won in 2014/15. These two teams have contested the last three grand finals. Nightcliff’s last sanctioned premiership was the 1964/5 season. They won again in 1974/75 but the result was not sanctioned by the NTFL due to Cyclone Tracy

 

 

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Cyclone Threat Brings NTFL Finals To Halt | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 18

What's New

Stories

2 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.17 seconds 