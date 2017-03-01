Bulls v Dragons In Grand Final Tuesday, February 28 2017 @ 05:11 PM ACDT Contributed by:



For the third consecutive season the Dubai Dragons will meet the Multiplex Bulls in the AFL Middle East decider. For the Dragons it is a chance to take their current dynasty to an unprecedented third consecutive flag and vying for five flags in six years. The Bulls have not missed a grand final since they joined the competition for the 2014/15 season and they will be hoping for “third time lucky” when they meet the Dragons at Dubai Sports City on Thursday 9th March.



The final round of matches saw both the Bulls and Dragons do what they had to do to win their final matches. With the home and away matches completed, the Bulls went through the season undefeated with four wins. The Dragons dropped just one game to the Bulls earlier in the season. The Dingoes, Falcons and Kangaroos each finished with a win each. The Doha Kangaroos took the wooden spoon with a narrow percentage deficit.



The Dubai Dragons battled the Entertainer Dubai Dingoes, a team that still had a mathematical chance of sneaking a grand final berth. But the Dragons were not about to give up their shot at history and held on in a tough match to defeat the gallant Dingoes by 15 points. Final scores saw the Dragons 13 10 88 defeat the Dingoes 11 7 73.



The Doha Kangaroos hosted the Multiplex Bulls, and after their last start win held out a small hope of a final match upset and a chance to avoid the wooden spoon. But the Bulls were in the mood to send a message of their own in pursuit of their maiden premiership and held the Kangaroos at bay all day to run out 42 point winners. The final score saw the Bulls 14 18 102 defeat the Kangaroos 9 6 60.



So all eyes now turn to the anticipated grand final. As with the past two seasons the questions remain – whether the Dragons’ dynasty will continue and grow, or whether this be the year of the Bulls. It is sure to be a huge day, a grand battle and an historic result either way.

