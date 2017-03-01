North Melbourne women's make history with American on board

North Melbourne Football Club launched their women's team at Arden St yesterday. The team was made up of ten Tasmanian women and the balance made up of players from Melbourne University Womens Football Club (also known as the MUGARS). It is an important step to what the club hopes will eventually be an AFL Women's league team.

One of those Melbourne Uni women was Katie Klatt (#19 in the picture below). Katie has come across to Melbourne in late 2016 after taking part in the AFL's Talent Identification Combine in Sydney and playing in the women's exhibition match in Sydney on the GWS team. Prior to that Katie played with the Sacramento Suns in the USAFL and also represented the US against Canada at the 49th Parallel Cup.

The MUWFC players are very familiar with North Melbourne, as the two clubs share a special community partnership, which includes using the Arden Street facilities as a training base during the Women’s VFL season.

North played against reigning VFL Women’s Premiers, Darebin Falcons in what was essentially a pre-season practice match (MUWFC narrowly lost the 2016 Grand Final to the Falcons).

In 30 degree Celcius conditions the Kangaroos team lead from start to finish with Megan Cuthbertson kicking four goals for them. Stephanie Simpson kicked both goals for Darebin Falcons with the Kangaroos winning by around 66 points.

Klatt played well for the Kangaroos off half back repelling many attacks and with good ball use by hand and foot setting up a number of counter attacks the resulted in goals.

Klatt has also been part of the VFL Women's Academy this year training under former Geelong player Darren Flanigan. Klatt will be aiming to continue to develop her game with Melbourne Uni this year and hopefully will be able to rejoin her US team mates at IC17 and furthermore to be drafted to the AFL Women's competition later this year.