Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Thursday 23-Mar -
Sunday 26-Mar

Older Stories

Sunday 19-Feb


Saturday 18-Feb


Friday 17-Feb


Thursday 16-Feb


Tuesday 14-Feb


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, March 01 2017 @ 02:28 AM ACDT

North Melbourne women's make history with American on board

Monday, February 27 2017 @ 10:30 PM ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 404

North America

North Melbourne Football Club launched their women's team at Arden St yesterday. The team was made up of ten Tasmanian women and the balance made up of players from Melbourne University Womens Football Club (also known as the MUGARS). It is an important step to what the club hopes will eventually be an AFL Women's league team.

One of those Melbourne Uni women was Katie Klatt (#19 in the picture below). Katie has come across to Melbourne in late 2016 after taking part in the AFL's Talent Identification Combine in Sydney and playing in the women's exhibition match in Sydney on the GWS team.  Prior to that Katie played with the Sacramento Suns in the USAFL and also represented the US against Canada at the 49th Parallel Cup.

The MUWFC players are very familiar with North Melbourne, as the two clubs share a special community partnership, which includes using the Arden Street facilities as a training base during the Women’s VFL season.

North played against reigning VFL Women’s Premiers, Darebin Falcons in what was essentially a pre-season practice match (MUWFC narrowly lost the 2016 Grand Final to the Falcons).

In 30 degree Celcius conditions the Kangaroos team lead from start to finish with Megan Cuthbertson kicking four goals for them.  Stephanie Simpson kicked both goals for Darebin Falcons with the Kangaroos winning by around 66 points.

Klatt played well for the Kangaroos off half back repelling many attacks and with good ball use by hand and foot setting up a number of counter attacks the resulted in goals.

Klatt has also been part of the VFL Women's Academy this year training under former Geelong player Darren Flanigan.  Klatt will be aiming to continue to develop her game with Melbourne Uni this year and hopefully will be able to rejoin her US team mates at IC17 and furthermore to be drafted to the AFL Women's competition later this year. 

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

North Melbourne women's make history with American on board | 1 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.
North Melbourne women's make history with American on board
Authored by: Cam Homes on Tuesday, February 28 2017 @ 10:37 AM ACDT

Katie Klatt has featured in two previous WFN stories, Troy's "Throwing a Klatt Among the Big Guns" posted 2nd Feb 2016 and Cam's "Throwing a Klatt Among the Big Guns, Episode 2" on March 15th 2016.

Great to see that Katie is still persisting in playing our great game, and has made it into the Kangaroo's VFLW side.

Good onya Katie!!! Live that dream!

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 18

What's New

Stories

5 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.19 seconds 