4 Banshees, 7 Bulldogs and 50 Hawks

With a little over 5 months until the tournament kicks off, International Cup teams continue to shape up with more announcements this week.

The Irish Banshees this week announced the first four women chosen to represent Ireland at IC17. Ireland were winners in the first women’s International Cup in 2011 and runners up to Canada in 2014. The first four named are;

Carolann Cassidy

Linda Connolly

Onóra Mulcahy

Fiona Roarty

Further squad members will be announced in coming weeks.

The GB Bulldogs previously announced 13 members of their squad, this week they added seven Australian based players and in due course they will add another 8 players and two reserves to the squad. The seven added this week are;

Ryan Floyd – Fitzroy Football Club

Luke Matias – Caulfield Grammarians Football Club

Dominic Mitchell – Power House Amateur Football Club

Luke Murchie – Caulfield Bears

Sean Walton – Caulfield Bears

Sam Willatt – Sandringham Zebras

Will Worthington – The Onkaparinga Valley Football Club

The NZ Hawks this week announced a squad of 50 (still open to additions and deletions) to represent NZ in both their ANZAC Day clash against the AFL Academy (at Westpac Stadium on April 24th) and the International Cup. The ANZAC Day clash eligibility is up to AFLNZ to decide andwill include former Brisbane Lions player and Brownlow medallist Simon Black. Black’s father was born in NZ but Simon would not qualify for NZ under International Cup rules so will only play in the Wellington match. The 50 named can be seen below.