Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Thursday 23-Mar -
Sunday 26-Mar

Older Stories

Thursday 16-Feb


Tuesday 14-Feb


Wednesday 08-Feb


Tuesday 07-Feb


Monday 06-Feb


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, February 24 2017 @ 03:23 AM ACDT

4 Banshees, 7 Bulldogs and 50 Hawks

Thursday, February 23 2017 @ 11:24 PM ACDT

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

With a little over 5 months until the tournament kicks off, International Cup teams continue to shape up with more announcements this week.

 The Irish Banshees this week announced the first four women chosen to represent Ireland at IC17.  Ireland were winners in the first women’s International Cup in 2011 and runners up to Canada in 2014.  The first four named are;

Carolann Cassidy

Linda Connolly

Onóra Mulcahy

Fiona Roarty

Further squad members will be announced in coming weeks.

 

The GB Bulldogs previously announced 13 members of their squad, this week they added seven Australian based players and in due course they will add another 8 players and two reserves to the squad.  The seven added this week are;

Ryan Floyd – Fitzroy Football Club

Luke Matias – Caulfield Grammarians Football Club

Dominic Mitchell – Power House Amateur Football Club

Luke Murchie – Caulfield Bears

Sean Walton – Caulfield Bears

Sam Willatt – Sandringham Zebras

Will Worthington – The Onkaparinga Valley Football Club

 

The NZ Hawks this week announced a squad of 50 (still open to additions and deletions) to represent NZ in both their ANZAC Day clash against the AFL Academy (at Westpac Stadium on April 24th) and the International Cup.  The ANZAC Day clash eligibility is up to AFLNZ to decide andwill include former Brisbane Lions player and Brownlow medallist Simon Black.  Black’s father was born in NZ but Simon would not qualify for NZ under International Cup rules so will only play in the Wellington match.  The 50 named can be seen below.

 

Region

First Name

Last Name

Club

Brisbane

Aaron

Harris

Coorparoo Kings

Brisbane

Adam

Simpson

Springwood Pumas

Auckland

Alastair

Maisey

Waitakere Magpies

Melbourne

Andrew

Howison

Oakleigh Districts

Auckland

Andriu

Sucu

North Shore Tigers

Melbourne

Barclay

Miller

St Kilda Saints

Auckland

Ben

Hick

University Blues

Waikato

Blake

Nahu

Central Giants

Brisbane

Brandon

Sucu

Wilston Grange

Brisbane

Brendan

Clark

Maroochydore Roos

Auckland

Carlos

Donnell-Brown

Waitakere Magpies

Canterbury

Charles

Barnes

Mid Canterbury Eagles

Otago

Christian

Blackie

Otago Hoops

Auckland

Christopher

Mundell

University Blues

Wellington

Craig

Morgan

Hutt Valley Eagles

Brisbane

Dan

Young

Bond University

Auckland

David

Rattenbury

Waitakere Magpies

Otago

George

Read

Central Giants

Otago

Heta

Scarf-Matthews

Otago Riot

Wellington

James

Kusel

Hutt Valley Eagles

Canterbury

James

Bowden

Eastern Blues

Canterbury

Jared

Court

Eastern Blues

Canterbury

Jay

Johnson

Eastern Blues

Melbourne

Joe

Baker-Thomas

St Kilda Saints

Auckland

Joel

Brown

Manurewa Raiders

Auckland

Jordan

Drinkall

University Blues

Auckland

Joseph

Alesich-Tamariki

North Shore Tigers

Wellington

Josh

Morgan-Ranui

North City Demons

Otago

Josh

Mackie

Otago Hoops

Auckland

Josh

Cunliffe

North Shore Tigers

Auckland

Joshua

Copeland

Waitakere Magpies

Canterbury

Kyle

Smith

Christchurch Bulldogs

Auckland

Liam

McMaster

University Blues

Auckland

Liam

Beattie

University Blues

Auckland

Liam

Ackland

Mt Roskill Saints

Auckland

Maxwell

Hicks

Central Giants

Auckland

Michael

Boyce

Mt Roskill Saints

Wellington

Misilifi

Faimalo

North City Demons

Melbourne

Mykelti

Lefau

Casey Demons

Wellington

Peter

Halstead

Eastern Bulldogs

Wellington

Sam

Green

North City Demons

Auckland

Samuel

McKenzie

Mt Roskill Saints

Auckland

Shane

Leat

Waitakere Magpies

Brisbane

Simon

Black

Brisbane Lions

Northland

Te Kopa

Tipene-Thomas

North Shore Tigers

Auckland

Tim

Stokes

University Blues

Auckland

Ty

Smith

North Shore Tigers

Melbourne

William

Gregson

Waitakere Magpies

Auckland

William

Dickinson

Mt Roskill Saints

Auckland

Zeon

McNabb

Manurewa Raiders

 

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

4 Banshees, 7 Bulldogs and 50 Hawks | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 17

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.30 seconds 