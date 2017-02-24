4 Banshees, 7 Bulldogs and 50 Hawks
Thursday, February 23 2017 @ 11:24 PM ACDT
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
With a little over 5 months until the tournament kicks off, International Cup teams continue to shape up with more announcements this week.
The Irish Banshees this week announced the first four women chosen to represent Ireland at IC17. Ireland were winners in the first women’s International Cup in 2011 and runners up to Canada in 2014. The first four named are;
Carolann Cassidy
Linda Connolly
Onóra Mulcahy
Fiona Roarty
Further squad members will be announced in coming weeks.
The GB Bulldogs previously announced 13 members of their squad, this week they added seven Australian based players and in due course they will add another 8 players and two reserves to the squad. The seven added this week are;
Ryan Floyd – Fitzroy Football Club
Luke Matias – Caulfield Grammarians Football Club
Dominic Mitchell – Power House Amateur Football Club
Luke Murchie – Caulfield Bears
Sean Walton – Caulfield Bears
Sam Willatt – Sandringham Zebras
Will Worthington – The Onkaparinga Valley Football Club
The NZ Hawks this week announced a squad of 50 (still open to additions and deletions) to represent NZ in both their ANZAC Day clash against the AFL Academy (at Westpac Stadium on April 24th) and the International Cup. The ANZAC Day clash eligibility is up to AFLNZ to decide andwill include former Brisbane Lions player and Brownlow medallist Simon Black. Black’s father was born in NZ but Simon would not qualify for NZ under International Cup rules so will only play in the Wellington match. The 50 named can be seen below.
|
Region
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Club
|
Brisbane
|
Aaron
|
Harris
|
Coorparoo Kings
|
Brisbane
|
Adam
|
Simpson
|
Springwood Pumas
|
Auckland
|
Alastair
|
Maisey
|
Waitakere Magpies
|
Melbourne
|
Andrew
|
Howison
|
Oakleigh Districts
|
Auckland
|
Andriu
|
Sucu
|
North Shore Tigers
|
Melbourne
|
Barclay
|
Miller
|
St Kilda Saints
|
Auckland
|
Ben
|
Hick
|
University Blues
|
Waikato
|
Blake
|
Nahu
|
Central Giants
|
Brisbane
|
Brandon
|
Sucu
|
Wilston Grange
|
Brisbane
|
Brendan
|
Clark
|
Maroochydore Roos
|
Auckland
|
Carlos
|
Donnell-Brown
|
Waitakere Magpies
|
Canterbury
|
Charles
|
Barnes
|
Mid Canterbury Eagles
|
Otago
|
Christian
|
Blackie
|
Otago Hoops
|
Auckland
|
Christopher
|
Mundell
|
University Blues
|
Wellington
|
Craig
|
Morgan
|
Hutt Valley Eagles
|
Brisbane
|
Dan
|
Young
|
Bond University
|
Auckland
|
David
|
Rattenbury
|
Waitakere Magpies
|
Otago
|
George
|
Read
|
Central Giants
|
Otago
|
Heta
|
Scarf-Matthews
|
Otago Riot
|
Wellington
|
James
|
Kusel
|
Hutt Valley Eagles
|
Canterbury
|
James
|
Bowden
|
Eastern Blues
|
Canterbury
|
Jared
|
Court
|
Eastern Blues
|
Canterbury
|
Jay
|
Johnson
|
Eastern Blues
|
Melbourne
|
Joe
|
Baker-Thomas
|
St Kilda Saints
|
Auckland
|
Joel
|
Brown
|
Manurewa Raiders
|
Auckland
|
Jordan
|
Drinkall
|
University Blues
|
Auckland
|
Joseph
|
Alesich-Tamariki
|
North Shore Tigers
|
Wellington
|
Josh
|
Morgan-Ranui
|
North City Demons
|
Otago
|
Josh
|
Mackie
|
Otago Hoops
|
Auckland
|
Josh
|
Cunliffe
|
North Shore Tigers
|
Auckland
|
Joshua
|
Copeland
|
Waitakere Magpies
|
Canterbury
|
Kyle
|
Smith
|
Christchurch Bulldogs
|
Auckland
|
Liam
|
McMaster
|
University Blues
|
Auckland
|
Liam
|
Beattie
|
University Blues
|
Auckland
|
Liam
|
Ackland
|
Mt Roskill Saints
|
Auckland
|
Maxwell
|
Hicks
|
Central Giants
|
Auckland
|
Michael
|
Boyce
|
Mt Roskill Saints
|
Wellington
|
Misilifi
|
Faimalo
|
North City Demons
|
Melbourne
|
Mykelti
|
Lefau
|
Casey Demons
|
Wellington
|
Peter
|
Halstead
|
Eastern Bulldogs
|
Wellington
|
Sam
|
Green
|
North City Demons
|
Auckland
|
Samuel
|
McKenzie
|
Mt Roskill Saints
|
Auckland
|
Shane
|
Leat
|
Waitakere Magpies
|
Brisbane
|
Simon
|
Black
|
Brisbane Lions
|
Northland
|
Te Kopa
|
Tipene-Thomas
|
North Shore Tigers
|
Auckland
|
Tim
|
Stokes
|
University Blues
|
Auckland
|
Ty
|
Smith
|
North Shore Tigers
|
Melbourne
|
William
|
Gregson
|
Waitakere Magpies
|
Auckland
|
William
|
Dickinson
|
Mt Roskill Saints
|
Auckland
|
Zeon
|
McNabb
|
Manurewa Raiders