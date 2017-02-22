GC SUNS welcome Tourism Australia

Gold Coast SUNS CEO Andrew Travis today welcomed Tourism Australia’s partnership of the SUN’S game against Port Adelaide to be played in Shanghai in May.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tourism Australia as the Official Tourism Partner of the historic match between the SUNS and Port Adelaide in Shanghai,” Mr. Travis said.

“China is the number one international tourism market for the city of the Gold Coast, and increasingly both China and the Gold Coast enjoy a strong tourism and business relationship.

“Overnight the Gold Coast was named China’s most popular western destination in the world at the annual Destination of the Year awards announced in Shanghai.

“If anyone underestimated the importance of the Gold Coast and the city’s tourism strength in securing the first ever Premiership match in China there is no mistaking it now. The Gold Coast, Australia’s sixth largest city, beat out the likes of Paris, New York and London, while the second-highest placed Australian city was Sydney, coming in at 18th place.”

AFL General Manager Football Operations Mark Evans was joined by the Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment The Hon Steven Ciobo MP in Shanghai to announce Tourism Australia as the Official Tourism Partner for the Round 8 Toyota AFL Premiership Season match.

The Round 8 match between the Gold Coast SUNS and the Port Adelaide Football Club will be broadcast on free-to-air Chinese television, reaching over 10 million viewers.

The Tourism Australia brand will be displayed on the back of both club Guernseys on match day, on the playing surface and through signage within Jiangwan Stadium.

Mr. Travis said the Gold Coast SUNS were proud to be playing in the momentous match.

“We are extremely proud to be selected to play in the first ever AFL Toyota Premiership match in China.

“This is a historical moment for our game and we are excited by the opportunity that awaits, not only in China but also for us on the Gold Coast.

“We have strong links to the region through our long-term partner, Huawei, and with the direct exposure this will generate for the city, we look forward to growing our football club and our business relationship with our friends in China,” he said.

Fans in Australia wishing to travel to Shanghai for the Round 8 Toyota AFL Premiership Season match can register their interest now via www.shanghai2017.com