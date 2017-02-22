Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, February 22 2017 @ 06:17 PM ACDT

PNG Mosquitoes to defend International Cup title

Wednesday, February 22 2017 @ 11:50 AM ACDT

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

Australian Community Football Operations Manager, Andrew Hughes, told EMTV Sports that the 2014 AFL International Cup Champions, the PNG Mosquitoes, are looking forward to defending their International Cup title.

Hughes said, tournaments will be hosted to make selections for top players to form the final squad, which will go into training in preparations from August 5th to the 19th in Melbourne, Australia.

