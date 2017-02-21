Translate

Tuesday, February 21 2017 @ 06:32 PM ACDT

Nauru All Stars defeat Zillmere eagle in first tour match

Tuesday, February 21 2017 @ 11:57 AM ACDT

Oceania

The Nauru All Stars have started their two match tour with a big win over the The Zillmere Eagles by 12 goals.  

The young Stars stood out with their speed and agility around the field, which became too much for the Eagles. Young Jeremiah Kam, Niga Haulangi and veteran Timothy Teabuge dominated in defence while Donatello Moses and Yoshi Harris did most of the damage up forward. 

Vice captain Mallinson Batsiua using his strength and experience to dominate the centre clearances.

Yoshi Harris won the All Stars Coach's best on ground while Niga Haulangi awarded Zillmere Eagles vote for best player. 

NAURU ALL STARS 3.1 7.4 12.10 17.14 (116)
ZILLMERE EAGLES 1.5 3.5   4.7  5.10 (40)


BEST Nauru All Stars: Niga Haulangi, Yoshi Harris, Mallinson Batsiua, Timothy Teabuge, Kaison Tatum, Jeremiah Kam, Joeson Kanimea
GOAL Nauru All Stars: Donatello Moses 3, Yoshi Harris 3, Aykers Daniel 2, Joeson Kanimea 2, Bronco Deidenang 2, Kaison Kais Tatum, Zac Temaki, Nanitten Temaki, Darnel Diema, Jonas Agir Nenabo Amwano

Tonight the All Stars play their second match in Bendigo against the STRATHFIELDSAYE STORM (3/7 Warne Ct, Strathfieldsaye Football Club) 630pm kick off

The Strathfieldsaye Storm are one of Bendigo's strongest football clubs in the top league, winning consecutive BFNL premierships in 2014 & 2015.

This report has been edited from the report by Mathew Batsiua here.

